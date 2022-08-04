Prominent Dayton nonprofit names new president and CEO

Read on dayton247now.com
Kettering business holds grand opening
KETTERING , Ohio (WKEF) -- The Well for Wellness Center had their grand opening ceremony on Sunday in Kettering. Those in attendance could meet the practitioners and check out the new space on 529 East Stroop Road. Owner April Kline said how they came up with the name for The Well.
Dayton kicks off Art in the City with 100+ live performances
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Art in the City is returning to Dayton and there is a lot planned for this celebration of art. The sixth annual Art in the City event happening downtown this weekend as part of the AES Ohio Summer in the City. Guests are encouraged to explore...
Vandalia closes facilities as precaution, Mayor releases statement
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Residents in Vandalia will see a continued increased police presence after four victims were found dead in two separate homes on Hardwicke Place in Butler Township on Friday. According to a social media post by the city of Vandalia, the recreation center and all outdoor activities,...
Fallen Heroes Memorial dog tag flag to be on display
PIQUA, Ohio (WKEF) - Veterans & Athletes United has create a memorial made up of 7040 dog tags that when put together create an image of the American flag. Titled the 'Fallen Heroes Memorial', the flag will be on display during Memorial Day weekend at the bottom of the Lincoln Memorial steps.
23-year-old indicted for murder at Triangle Park
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Daniel Burder Anderson, 23, of Dayton has been indicted for the murder of Daniel Thomas on July 28 at Triangle Park, according to Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. In the early morning hours of July 28, Dayton police were called about a person who was laying...
What do you think the baby hippo should be named?
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo's new addition is now more than 24 hours old. It's time to start thinking of a name. While zookeepers don't know the sex of the baby hippo yet, the zoo is taking name suggestions. The zoo said the baby spent most of its first...
Coroner's office releases names of four people shot in Butler Township
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Names of four people shot and killed in two separate homes on Hardwicke Place in Butler Township Friday have been identified. According to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office, the victims were identified as 82-year-old Clyde Knox and 78-year-old Eva Knox of Hardwicke Place, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and a 15-year-old girl of Hardwicke Place were also identified from the shooting.
Funeral arrangements scheduled for two victims in Butler Township shooting
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Funeral arrangements are set for two victims involved in Friday's shooting in Butler Township. According to an obituary by Morton and Whetstone Funeral Home, visitation services for 82-year-old Clyde Knox and 78-year-old Eva "Sally" Knox, will be held Tuesday, August 9 at Vandalia United Methodist Church on S. Dixie Drive from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine injures at least 9 people
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - At least nine people are injured after a mass shooting in Over-The-Rhine Sunday morning. Police were called to the scene on Main Street outside the bar, Mr. Pitiful's, around 1:30 a.m. to disperse a large disorderly crowd. While they were trying to clear the area, officers...
Video: Elderly woman robbed at Middletown store
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Middletown Police hope a surveillance video leads to the arrest of the man who robbed an 84-year-old woman. The video was taken outside of the Big Lots on Roosevelt Boulevard on July 20. As the woman leaves the store, the thief's SUV can be seen pulling...
Greene County jury convicts Centerville man involved in fatal car crash
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A jury in Greene County has convicted a man after being involved in a fatal car crash in 2020. Jacob E. Entingh, 22, of Centerville was convicted Friday on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and operating a motor vehicle while impaired, according to Greene County Prosecuting Attorney David D. Hayes.
