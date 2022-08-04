ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

These Analysts Lower Price Targets On Match Group Following Q2 Results

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Read on www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 150 Points; Karuna Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of strong jobs data on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.50% to 32,965.86 while the NASDAQ rose 0.67% to 12,742.92. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.48% to 4,164.93. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares climbed 1.8% on Monday. Meanwhile, top...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nvidia Price Target Slashed By As Much As 33% Following Downward Revision In Outlook

On August 8, Nvidia Corp NVDA shared preliminary second-quarter revenue of $6.70 billion versus the previous outlook of $8.10 billion. The revision was attributable to lower sell-in of Gaming products, reflecting a reduction in channel partner sales likely due to macroeconomic headwinds. It also implemented pricing programs with channel partners to reflect challenging market conditions likely to persist into the third quarter.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Farrell
Benzinga

Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Palantir's Q2 Performance Has Analysts Divided

Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR clocked 26% revenue growth in second-quarter FY22 to $473 million, beating the consensus of $471.3 million. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained Palantir with an Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $13 to $11. Contract delays in the government business led to a 2022 outlook...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Could SoftBank Go Private Following Disappointing Quarterly Results? Analysts See Possibility

Softbank Group Corp SFTBY record $23.4 billion quarterly loss, pledge of heavy cost-cutting, and self-criticism could push its founder Masayoshi Son to reconsider a management buyout, the Financial Times reports. Analysts and investors said the latest results reflecting SoftBank's preparation to sell critical operations like Fortress Investment Group and higher...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Match Group Inc#Mtch#Q2#Gaap#Eps#Q3#Keybanc#Oppenheimer#Match Group
Benzinga

5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Planet Fitness Shares Slide On Q2 Revenue Miss

Planet Fitness Inc PLNT reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 63.5% year-on-year to $224.4 million, missing the consensus of $230.14 million. System-wide same-store sales increased by 13.6%. Revenue from the Franchise segment rose 13.3% Y/Y to $82.5 million, the Corporate-owned stores climbed 150% to $101.5 million, and Equipment gained 69.8%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Heron Shares Jump After Equity Financing, Q2 Earnings

Heron Therapeutics Inc HRTX reported Q2 sales of $27.63 million, +23.1% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $24.31 million. Oncology sales reached $25.1 million, up from $22.4 million a year ago. The company reported an EPS loss of $(0.55), narrower from $(0.62) a year ago but missing the consensus of $(0.50).
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Benzinga

Hilton Grand Vacations Shares Slide On Q2 Earnings Miss

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc HGV reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 183.8% year-on-year to $948 million, missing the consensus of $951.36 million. Real estate sales and financing segment revenues totaled $586 million, an increase of $392 million from last year. Total contract sales in Q2 were $617 million. Net Owner...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Moving Today

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc CPRX shares are trading lower by 1.47% at $10.71. Traders and investors are watching for the company’s second-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Tuesday’s after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is expected to report EPS of 17 cents on revenue of $49.21 million....
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Lemonade Stock Is Surging Today: 'We Are Fast Approaching The Tipping Point'

Lemonade Inc LMND shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued guidance above analyst estimates. Lemonade reported second-quarter revenue of $50 million, which beat the estimate of $47.7 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The insurance company reported a quarterly net loss of $1.10 per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of $1.32 per share.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Global Blood Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Global Blood Therapeutics GBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Global Blood Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 6.78%, reporting an EPS of $-1.26 versus an estimate of $-1.18. Revenue was up $24.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Livent

Livent LTHM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Livent has an average price target of $27.57 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $24.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

MacroGenics Jumps Biotech Layoff Bandwagon, Cuts 15% Of Workforce

MacroGenics Inc MGNX announced a corporate restructuring involving a 15% workforce reduction, closure of an R&D facility, and closure of a manufacturing site. After discontinuing a Phase 2 study for enoblituzumab, a program that was upside to estimates, the company's pipeline efforts are more narrowly focused on MGC018, lorigerlimab, and MGD024.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics

Within the last quarter, SpringWorks Therapeutics SWTX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $80.25 versus the current price of SpringWorks Therapeutics at $37.01, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
67K+
Followers
156K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy