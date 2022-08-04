Read on www.kjan.com
Related
kjan.com
Several arrests reported in Creston
[7:05-a.m. News] (Creston, Iowa) -The Creston Police Department reports numerous recent arrests:. Friday afternoon, Brandon Scott Lawrence, of Diagonal, was arrested on a Union County warrant for the charge of Failure to Appear, on the original charge of Controlled Substance 3rd, a Class D Felony. He is currently being held in the Union County Jail for $5,000 cash only bond.
kjan.com
2 men arrested Saturday in Page County
(Clarinda, Iowa) – The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests took place, Saturday. According to Sheriff Lyle Palmer, 50-year-old Jacob Alan Blake, of Corning, was arrested by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and then transferred to the Page County Sheriff’s Jail. Blake faces a charge of Assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse (an Aggravated Misdemeanor). His cash or surety bond was set at $2,000.
kjan.com
Non-injury accident in Creston, Friday afternoon
(Creston, Iowa) – The Creston Police Department reports no one was injured when two vehicles collided Friday afternoon, on the city’s southwest side. Authorities say a 2018 Mazda SUV driven by 63-year-old Michelle Irene Link-Grey, of Winterset, was traveling north of Bureau Street at around 1:50-p.m., when her vehicle struck a 2007 Chevy SUV driven by 38-year-old Kerri Jo Howard, of Creston, as she was traveling east on Lake Avenue. Bureau and Lake is an uncontrolled intersection.
kjan.com
Investigation in Red Oak leads Police to alleged bike thief
(Red Oak, Iowa) – An investigation into the theft of a bicycle from the Red Oak Fareway parking lot on August 5th, resulted in an arrest the following day. Red Oak Police report 20-year-old Michael Lee Noel, of Red Oak, was arrested after officers reviewed video footage of the bike being stolen. Noel was taken into custody after police stopped him in the 1300 block of N. 1st Street, in Red Oak.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjan.com
Adair County Sheriff’s report, 8/7/22
(Greenfield, Iowa) – Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports there were three arrests last week. Friday night, 54-year-old Shelli Lin Madisen, of Mount Pleasant, WI., was arrested on the I-80 westbound Exit 93 off-ramp. She was taken into custody by Stuart Police for OWI/1st offense, following a car-vs-semi accident. When the Stuart Police Officer arrived on the scene at around 9:56-p.m., he saw a 2009 Nissan Cube facing the wrong way on the eastbound off-ramp, and that the vehicle had apparently struck a semi truck head-on. The semi was exiting the Interstate. Madisen tested .355% on the breath/alcohol test (more than 3-times the legal limit). She admitted to having been drinking, and failed the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. She later tested .280% for intoxication at the Adair County Jail. Shelli Madisen was being held in the Adair County Jail on a $1,000 cash or surety bond.
kjan.com
Crane movement to temporarily block traffic in Adair County this afternoon
(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Secondary Roads Department is advising residents of the county of a scheduled crane walk at the Rolling Wills Wind Farm from County Roads T-28 to T-27. The scheduled walk will take place today (Tuesday). from about 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, for crossing of the County Road Cedar Avenue between County Road 250th and County Road 260th.
kjan.com
No Parking Update During AtlanticFest
(Atlantic, Iowa) – AtlanticFest, presented by First Whitney Bank & Trust, will be held this Saturday, August 13th rain or shine and the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce is asking for the public’s cooperation with street closures. Chamber Programs Director Kelsey Beschorner says Chestnut Street, along with several side streets and city parking lots, will be closed for parking beginning at 5 AM this Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 for AtlanticFest activities. The Chamber asks residents to have their vehicles removed from the following areas or the vehicle will be towed at the owners’ expense.
kjan.com
CAM Superintendent asks motorists to watch for kids
(Anita, Iowa) – CAM School District Superintendent Paul Croghan says he and his staff are excited for the start of the new school year on August 23rd, and he urges motorists to use extra caution, especially when youngsters are getting used to their buildings and schedule. He said the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjan.com
T-Bone Parade winners announced
(Audubon, Iowa) – Officials with the Audubon Chamber of Commerce, Sunday, announced Saturday’s the T-Bone parade winners. Sr. Division: 1st place – Audubon Fire and Rescue / 2nd place – Southwest Iowa Real Estate. Good Neighbor: Exira Fire Department.
kjan.com
Iowa company to pay $500,000 settlement after whistleblower complaint
(Radio Iowa) – Federal officials say a southwest Iowa manufacturer has agreed to pay a half a million dollar settlement after a whistleblower claimed the company failed to properly test parts it made for military contractors. W-D-C Acquisitions in Creston, known by its trade name Wellman Dynamics, makes aluminum and magnesium metal castings. A news release from the U.S. Justice Department says Wellman Dynamics parts have been used in the military’s Apache, Osprey and Black Hawk helicopters.
kjan.com
Cass County Supervisors approve partial self-fund provider plan
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday morning and heard from Assured Partners representative Katie Schmit, Account Manager with Assured Partners, who discussed the County’s Partial Self Fund Plan with Tristar, and changing to a new self-funding plan. She recommended a company called Auxiant out of Cedar Rapids.
kjan.com
Atlantic native trains U.S. Navy Future Warfighters
GREAT LAKES, Ill. – Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and this training requires highly-dedicated instructors. At Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), this obligation falls upon hard-charging Navy professionals who train and mentor the Navy’s future warfighters. Petty...
Comments / 0