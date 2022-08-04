Two men die in plane crash near South Haven airport

Read on www.abc12.com
SOUTH HAVEN EAT & DRINK
SOUTH HAVEN THINGS TO DO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police find West Michigan man dead in the water at marina
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 59-year-old Marne man was found dead in the water late Saturday night at an Ottawa County marina. An immediate cause of the man’s death was not apparent, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reported. Police responded to a call shortly before midnight on...
WWMT
Portage woman who fell off moving car not expected to survive
PORTAGE. Mich. — A woman is fighting for her life after she was critically injured after she fell from the hood of a moving car on Friday. The 18-year-old Portage woman fell off the vehicle as the car headed southbound on Oakland Drive near Centre Avenue around 10:15 a.m., according to the Portage Department of Public Safety.
abc12.com
Jury selection begins in 2nd trial in Whitmer kidnap plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Jury selection has started in the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Prosecutors are putting Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. on trial again after a jury in April couldn’t reach a verdict. Two other men were acquitted and two more pleaded guilty.
MSP: 1 dead in crash on I-96 near 28th Street
One person has died after a crash on I-96 Friday evening, according to Michigan State Police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan Man Crashes His Plane While Getting Certified To Fly, Dies
His instructor was in the plane with him.
abc12.com
Jury picked for second trial in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — After questions about guns, politics and COVID-19, a jury was selected Tuesday for the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over their disgust with restrictions early in the pandemic. The judge and lawyers settled on 18...
WNDU
One killed, one injured in crash on McKinley Highway in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a crash on Thursday afternoon that left one man dead and another man injured. Police were called just before 2:30 p.m. to the area of McKinley Highway and Hoosier Avenue. Their initial investigation found that Trevor Jacob Reasonover, 30, of Osceola was driving west on McKinley Highway and that a 30-year-old Mishawaka man was driving east on McKinley Highway when their vehicles collided.
Judge lowers bond for mom in crash that killed her 3 boys
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI –A woman accused of driving while intoxicated in a crash that killed her three boys had her $250,000 bond lowered. Leticia Gonzales, 30, can be released by posting 10 percent of a $100,000 bond, Holland District Judge Bradley Knoll said Friday, Aug. 5.
IN THIS ARTICLE
17-Year-Old Dies After Tree Limb Falls On Vehicle In Southwest Michigan
POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 17-year-old has died after a tree limb falls on his vehicle Wednesday evening in Southwest Michigan. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the area of Peavine Street and California Road in Pokagon Township. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the teen, identified as Landen Taggart, of Dowagiac, was driving on Peavine Street when a large tree limb fell on his car. Authorities say the limb “damaged the cab of the vehicle, spinning the limb in the roadway, while the vehicle continued westbound.” The vehicle struck another tree on the side of the road. Taggart was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the teen was wearing a seatbelt and they do not suspect drugs or alcohol. The crash is under investigation. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Washington Examiner
Walorski's car crossed road's centerline, causing crash: Sheriff
The car in which Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) was riding crossed the centerline of the road and caused Wednesday's fatal crash, according to authorities. It was initially reported that the other car involved in the incident caused the crash, according to Elkhart County Sheriff Jeffrey Siegel. All four of the occupants involved were wearing seat belts, Fox 59 and CBS4Indy reporter Max Lewis wrote on social media.
WISH-TV
Sheriff issues correction, SUV carrying Walorski crossed centerline in crash
WAKARUSA, Ind. (WISH) — Police on Thursday said evidence from the crash that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, an Indiana Republican, revealed that the SUV she was in crossed the centerline moments before the head-on crash. Police initially said Wednesday that 56-year-old Edith Schmucker, of Nappanee, crossed the centerline...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Witness tried helping victims in crash that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski
ELKHART COUNTY Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a scene that continues to leave many in shock. “It’s something that you never wish for anyone,” a witness told 16 News Now Wednesday night. Four people dead in a fatal car crash including Indiana Representative and South Bend native Jackie...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has obtained new information into a crash that killed four people on Wednesday, including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road...
Michigan teen dies after tree limb falls on car
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A 17-year-old boy is dead after a tree limb fell on their car, causing them to crash into a tree while driving, reports 6 News media partner MLive. Landen Taggart of Dowagiac was driving on Peavine Street in south Dowagiac at around 4:29 p.m. on August 3 when a large […]
iheart.com
Dispatchers: Ottawa County crash involved car, semi
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - A Wednesday morning crash southwest of Grandville reportedly involved a semi and a car, dispatchers told WOOD-TV. It happened in Jamestown Township on Quincy Street near Kenowa Avenue before 10 a.m. No information yet about injuries.
Adult, 3 kids jump from 2nd-story to escape Benton Harbor house fire
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says four people had to jump from the second-story to escape a house fire.
abc57.com
Three killed in crash on S.R. 19, S.R. 119
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Three people have died in a crash on S.R. 19 and S.R. 119 in Nappanee, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office announced. At 12:32 p.m., deputies were called to the area for a two-vehicle crash. The driver of the first vehicle died in the crash. Two passengers...
WNDU
Visitation arranged for Nappanee woman killed in crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Visitation arrangements have been made for Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee after she died in a crash in Elkhart County on Wednesday afternoon that also killed Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Schmucker was the driver of the other vehicle killed in that...
Woman who fatally struck 21-year-old's car in wrong way crash on US-131 over legal limit
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Willow Yon, 21, was killed in a wrong way crash on US-131 near Burton St. in Grand Rapids in March. Ashley Guadalupe Rodriguez-Hernandez was identified by police as the driver of the car that was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of US-131, striking Yon's vehicle.
Missing girls from St. Joseph Co. found safe; biological mother in custody
Two young girls are missing from the home of their foster parents in St. Joseph County. Police believe their mother took them.
Comments / 0