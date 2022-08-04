Read on www.boothbayregister.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 75th Annual Maine Lobster FestivalThe Maine WriterRockland, ME
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Weekend events for July 23rd and 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club
The Rotary Building hosted a warm evening and good crowd to hear Tina Hall, current member of the Damariscotta-Newcastle Rotary Club, talk about pollinator projects. Tina, who is a past Rotary governor from District 5970 in Iowa, is also a member of ESRAG, the Rotary Action Group for Environmental Sustainability. Since moving to the Midcoast, she has spent her time volunteering at the Botanical Gardens and promoting pollinator projects as a way to have fun and help the environment.
boothbayregister.com
50th Annual North Nobleboro Day
Each year on the second Saturday of August, the delicious smell of barbecued chicken fills the air in North Nobleboro, accompanied by great music, and family and friends from the community and beyond. This year, North Nobleboro Day will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the community grounds on Upper East Pond Road in North Nobleboro.
boothbayregister.com
American Legion Post 36
Thanks to everyone who came out to the Yard Sale last Saturday! The heat didn’t stop folks from finding the treasures they couldn’t live without! While the focus of the Yard Sale was not on any specific project of the Post, we brought in enough to support more than three high school juniors next year to attend Dirigo State (formally Boys State and Girls State). For those who wonder what happens to items that aren’t sold, we learned that there is an organization in Damariscotta that take these items and have regular “yard sales” throughout the year where the monies received go to support Maine’s homeless. So, on Sunday, these items were delivered to them. Keep that in mind next year when you hope things that aren’t sold will not be heading to the dumpster but will continue to support our community. On behalf of the Legion Leadership, we can’t thank enough all the volunteers who came to help!
boothbayregister.com
Purchase your 2022 Fish Ladder quilt raffle tickets
The drawing for the 2022 Fish Ladder Raffle Quilt is just around the corner: The drawing will take place on Labor Day. Tickets are still available at Skidompha Library in Damariscotta, which is also where the quilt is on display. See https://damariscottamills.org/quilt-raffle/ for alternative ways to purchase your raffle tickets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boothbayregister.com
Southport Column: Gerry’s tour, upcoming events and more
So many people signed up for Gerry Gamage’s walking tour around Newagen on Saturday, Aug. 6, that some of us were asked to come at 1 p.m. for our tour instead of 9 a.m. Coming from multiple generations of Newagen families, Gerryknows and cares about the history personally. We met in front of the Pine Room at the Newagen Inn, then walked to the water across a space now used for outdoor weddings, in fact chairs were set up for such an event later in the day, but was once a salt water swimming pool. Looking across to Cape Island and Hunting island, he told tales of each.
boothbayregister.com
Cross-Pollination: A farm-to-table dinner in Nobleboro Aug. 17
Wanderwood, located at 79 Sidelinger Road in Nobleboro, will host a farm-to-table dinner in their event barn on Wednesday, Aug. 17 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Toast the sweet heat of summer in Midcoast Maine with a multi-course family-style farm dinner presented by Applecroft Catering. Each course will celebrate the humble and hardworking pollinators that grace us with the abundance of summer. The evening will begin with cocktails and a farm stroll, including a look at the Wanderwood beehives. Dinner will kick off at 6:15 with a toast, followed by bites and small plates presented as they are ready from the kitchen.
boothbayregister.com
New pump-out boat, Route 27 sidewalk update
Boothbay Harbor will be getting a new pump-out boat for spring to cover services for 12 marinas across the town’s coast. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has mandated marinas accommodating 18 or more boats over 25 feet to provide pump-out services. Town Manager Julia Latter said Aug. 8...
boothbayregister.com
‘Surroundings’ exhibition closing Aug. 13
The Maine Art Gallery’s fourth show of the season, Surroundings, comes to a close on Saturday, Aug. 13. Artists Liz Hoag, Justine Lasdin-Springer, Lin Lisberger, and Paige Taylor, were asked to present paintings and sculpture that illustrate the ways in which they view their surroundings. Their works range from photographic representations to abstract interpretations of everyday scenes in the world around us.
RELATED PEOPLE
boothbayregister.com
Bayville Buzz
The Bayville social scene is finally (and some say thankfully) winding down. All survived - some better than others - another fun filled weekend. It all began Friday night at the village multiplex as The Rock made a surprise visit to show his movie, Jumanji. The whole thing was a shock as the intended version starred Robin Williams, but despite the Hollywood mix-up, all had a ball. There were lots of laughs, a few gasps and many entertaining comments from the crowd. Lemonade and popcorn were on the house (and the BIA) as all enjoyed a beautiful, bug free evening under the stars. Even a vole stopped by to say hello.
boothbayregister.com
All Saints offers Morning Reflection and organ concert Aug. 13-14
All Saints by-the-Sea is pleased to present an exciting weekend of spiritual reflection and musical enjoyment. Saturday Aug. 13 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., the Rev. Dr. Virginia M. Sheay will offer a reflection entitled “Mystics, Music and Musings: Wisdom Learning in a Time of Pandemic and Beyond.” On Sunday, Aug. 14 at 4 p.m. Mr. Henry Lowe will present a free organ recital as a gift to the greater Boothbay community.
boothbayregister.com
Rebecca E. Townsend
Rebecca E. Townsend, 80, of Edgecomb, died Aug. 1, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine. She was born in Damariscotta on Sept. 4, 1941, a daughter of Alson B. and Helen A. (Cowley) Erskine. She married Robert E. Townsend in 1957 and graduated from Wiscasset High School in...
boothbayregister.com
USCG Boothbay Harbor appoints new officer-in-charge
Ryan Smith, 39, was appointed officer-in-charge of USCG Boothbay Harbor last month after the retirement of the previous commander Adam Smart. Smith has been in the Coast Guard for almost 20 years and is coming off a job as operations manager at the South Portland station. This will be his first command position.
IN THIS ARTICLE
boothbayregister.com
We can’t lose St. Andrews Village
We can’t afford to lose St. Andrews Village. We need to have our selectboards look into this. We have lost our hospital and now LincolnHealth wants to close the village. What will they take away from us next – urgent care or family care?. This town has lost...
boothbayregister.com
The truth matters
There was a recent letter from Bruce MacDonald, vice chair of the Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Community School District, “aka” School Board. This letter was titled, “Incorrect and inflammatory.”. I deal in facts, not emotion, so I’d like to clear up some of his pandering to the MDOE and...
boothbayregister.com
Route 27 resident wants motorists to slow down
For 21 years, Mark Warren has lived on Route 27 and witnessed an all too familiar scene. Motorists traveling at high speeds creating a safety hazard. Warren expressed his concerns about motorists speeding well-beyond the posted 40 and 45 mph limits Aug. 8 to the Edgecomb selectmen. Warren lives near the McKay Road intersection and described the situation “It’s an accident waiting to happen.”
boothbayregister.com
Re: Property Tax Stabilization
The recent new Property Tax Stabilization program is now active. This program freezes resident's tax bills on primary homestead property if they are over 65 years old and have owned the Maine homestead for 10 years or more. The net effect is their taxes will not go up in future...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boothbayregister.com
Greenleaf graduates from MMA
Hailey Greenleaf of Boothbay, graduated summa cum laude from Maine Maritime Academy in the spring with a bachelor of science degree in marine science. She is currently doing research at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California.
boothbayregister.com
Bike Safety Tips
It’s a great time to get outside and enjoy the sights and sounds of summer from the back of a bike. Here are some general bicycle safety tips sourced from Maine Department of Transportation on its Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety page. Wear a helmet. All bicyclists should wear properly...
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 284 calls for service for the period of Aug. 2 to Aug. 9. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,595 calls for service. Joshua M. Shirey, 39, of Dresden was issued a summons Aug. 2 for Operating Vehicle without a License, on Ocean Point Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.
boothbayregister.com
Five teens arrested in Mason Station burglary
Wiscasset Police Chief Larry Hesseltine issued the following update Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9 regarding the Mason Station burglary: “With the assistance of Central Maine Power and the public we were able to identify and charge all five individuals responsible for the Mason Station incident. Five teenagers from the Bath/Topsham area have all been charged with Burglary, Aggrevated Criminal Mischief (both class C felony charges), and Theft. The theft was elevated to a class B felony because it involved the theft of firearms.
Comments / 0