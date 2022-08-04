Thanks to everyone who came out to the Yard Sale last Saturday! The heat didn’t stop folks from finding the treasures they couldn’t live without! While the focus of the Yard Sale was not on any specific project of the Post, we brought in enough to support more than three high school juniors next year to attend Dirigo State (formally Boys State and Girls State). For those who wonder what happens to items that aren’t sold, we learned that there is an organization in Damariscotta that take these items and have regular “yard sales” throughout the year where the monies received go to support Maine’s homeless. So, on Sunday, these items were delivered to them. Keep that in mind next year when you hope things that aren’t sold will not be heading to the dumpster but will continue to support our community. On behalf of the Legion Leadership, we can’t thank enough all the volunteers who came to help!

