Yardbarker
Could we see Oswald Peraza with the Yankees before the end of 2022?
The trade deadline has come and gone and the Yankees were able to make some big moves. For New York, they were able to secure some major deals and they were able to keep their top tier prospects. One prospect I’m surprised they held onto is shortstop Oswald Peraza.
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/6/22
ESPN | Marly Rivera: Just before Friday’s game against the Cardinals, Anthony Rizzo was scratched from the lineup due to lower-back tightness. The first baseman missed four games in early July with the same issue. Rizzo’s 27 home runs this season are the third-most in the American League.
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a huge problem in the starting pitching rotation
The New York Yankees have struggled after the All-Star break to put together wins as fatigue settles in. Several injuries and lacking their usual mojo have impacted the team’s success, but there’s no doubt they have enough aptitude to go on another lengthy hot streak. General manager Brian...
MLB Odds: Angels vs. Mariners Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 8/6/2022
The Los Angeles Angels will take on the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of a day-night doubleheader at T-Mobile Park this afternoon. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Mariners prediction and pick. The Angels defeated the Mariners 4-3 on Friday. They led 1-0 entering the ninth when Max Stassi came to the plate. […] The post MLB Odds: Angels vs. Mariners Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 8/6/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lifeless Bats, Pitching Woes Lead Mariners to 7-1 Loss Against Angels
Chris Flexen, offense struggles as the Mariners fall to the Angels at T-Mobile Park.
Yankees' Derek Dietrich Suspended By MLB For Banned Substance
Dietrich was playing for New York's Triple-A affiliate before receiving this suspension, effectively ending his 2022 season
Yardbarker
Yankees steal bullpen arm from the Tampa Bay Rays via waivers
The New York Yankees were looking for a bit of bullpen support, especially with Miguel Castro still on the 60-day injured list. It is also possible they utilize Clarke Schmidt in the coming days as a potential spot starter; added depth to help smooth things over couldn’t hurt. In...
Prepare to have your heart melted by the Mariners’ new clubhouse pup
Meet Tucker, the Mariners’ newly adopted lab/retriever mix and the team’s de facto mascot. The four-year-old loves belly rubs, head scratches and playing fetch.
