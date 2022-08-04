Marijuana REIT Innovative Industrial Properties Q2 2022 Revenue Grows 44% YoY

Read on www.benzinga.com
Related
DigitalOcean Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DigitalOcean Holdings beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was up $30.07 million from the same...
Coinbase posts $1.1 billion loss, falling revenue in Q2
Coinbase posted ugly second quarter earnings on Tuesday. The results came as the company tries to weather a series of controversies, including a reported SEC investigation.
Heron Shares Jump After Equity Financing, Q2 Earnings
Heron Therapeutics Inc HRTX reported Q2 sales of $27.63 million, +23.1% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $24.31 million. Oncology sales reached $25.1 million, up from $22.4 million a year ago. The company reported an EPS loss of $(0.55), narrower from $(0.62) a year ago but missing the consensus of $(0.50).
MacroGenics Jumps Biotech Layoff Bandwagon, Cuts 15% Of Workforce
MacroGenics Inc MGNX announced a corporate restructuring involving a 15% workforce reduction, closure of an R&D facility, and closure of a manufacturing site. After discontinuing a Phase 2 study for enoblituzumab, a program that was upside to estimates, the company's pipeline efforts are more narrowly focused on MGC018, lorigerlimab, and MGD024.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smiths Acquisition Weighs On ICU Medical's Profitability, Shares Fall
ICU Medical Inc ICUI reported Q2 sales of $561 million, up 75% Y/Y, due to Smiths Medical's acquisition, and missing the consensus of $566.47 million. Adjusted EPS fell from $1.88 to $1.37, missing the consensus of $1.86. Guidance: ICU Medical forecasts FY22 adjusted EBITDA of $350-$370 million, down from a...
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Social Security: Biggest payment increase since 1981 is coming for all recipients
Social Security recipients are expected to receive the largest increase in benefit payments in over 40 years.
Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
Dow Jumps Over 150 Points; Karuna Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of strong jobs data on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.50% to 32,965.86 while the NASDAQ rose 0.67% to 12,742.92. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.48% to 4,164.93. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares climbed 1.8% on Monday. Meanwhile, top...
EMCOR Acquires Gaston Electrical For Undisclosed Sum
EMCOR Group, Inc. EME has acquired Gaston Electrical Co., LLC, headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. Deal terms were not disclosed. Founded in 1934, Gaston is a full-service electrical construction and low voltage contractor. It designs, installs, constructs, and maintains electrical and low voltage systems in various projects. For FY22, Gaston estimates...
AdaptHealth Shares Fall As Q2 Profits Come Below Expectation, Reaffirms Annual Guidance
AdaptHealth Corp AHCO delivered Q2 revenue of $727.6 million, +17.9% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $724.22 million. Adjusted EBITDA reached $150 million, +1.8% Y/Y. The company said that Q2 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA are consistent with internal expectations as it continues to overcome challenges resulting from industry shortages of CPAP equipment.
Trex's Price Target Cut By Several Analysts After Q2 Results
Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley lowered the price target for Trex Company Inc TREX to $53 (a downside of 2.7%) from $63 while maintaining the Equal Weight ratings on the shares. The analyst stated that while de-stocking was anticipated by investors following AZEK Company Inc. AZEK report, the magnitude of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Heico Acquires Key Niche RF & Microwave Switch Maker
Heico Corp HEI has acquired 100% of the stock of Charter Engineering, Inc. for cash. Financial details were not disclosed. HEICO expects the acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within the year following the acquisition. Pinellas Park, FL-based Charter designs and manufactures a complete line of RF and Microwave...
Planet Fitness Shares Slide On Q2 Revenue Miss
Planet Fitness Inc PLNT reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 63.5% year-on-year to $224.4 million, missing the consensus of $230.14 million. System-wide same-store sales increased by 13.6%. Revenue from the Franchise segment rose 13.3% Y/Y to $82.5 million, the Corporate-owned stores climbed 150% to $101.5 million, and Equipment gained 69.8%...
Nvidia Price Target Slashed By As Much As 33% Following Downward Revision In Outlook
On August 8, Nvidia Corp NVDA shared preliminary second-quarter revenue of $6.70 billion versus the previous outlook of $8.10 billion. The revision was attributable to lower sell-in of Gaming products, reflecting a reduction in channel partner sales likely due to macroeconomic headwinds. It also implemented pricing programs with channel partners to reflect challenging market conditions likely to persist into the third quarter.
RumbleON Shares Soar On Q2 Earnings Beat
RumbleON Inc RMBL reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 224% year-on-year, to $546.10 million, beating the consensus of $513.59 million. Total revenue grew 18.7% Q/Q, driven primarily by strength across the powersports segment. The gross profit rose 31% to $138 million, and the profit margin expanded 240 basis points to...
Palantir's Q2 Performance Has Analysts Divided
Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR clocked 26% revenue growth in second-quarter FY22 to $473 million, beating the consensus of $471.3 million. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained Palantir with an Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $13 to $11. Contract delays in the government business led to a 2022 outlook...
Needham Remains Bullish On Magnachip Semiconductor & Velodyne Lidar
Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill offered his bullish take on two semiconductor stocks. Gill reiterated a Buy on Magnachip Semiconductor Corp MX and a price target of $22. 2022 has plagued Magnachip with several issues, he acknowledged. Firstly, supply chain shortages have impacted the company for several quarters. Secondly, inventory building...
Dine Brands Manages To Beat On Q2
Dine Brands Global Inc DIN reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1.8% year-on-year to $237.79 million, beating the consensus of $236.45 million. Applebee's comparable same-restaurant sales rose 1.8%, and IHOP's increased 3.6%. Gross profit declined 3.2% Y/Y to $95.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA fell 7.8% Y/Y to $66.1 million. Adjusted EPS...
Hilton Grand Vacations Shares Slide On Q2 Earnings Miss
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc HGV reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 183.8% year-on-year to $948 million, missing the consensus of $951.36 million. Real estate sales and financing segment revenues totaled $586 million, an increase of $392 million from last year. Total contract sales in Q2 were $617 million. Net Owner...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
67K+
Followers
156K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0