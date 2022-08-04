Read on forums.digitalspy.com
Why everyone quit Call the Midwife
Call the Midwife spoilers follow. Providing comfort and escape to another era since its debut in 2012, Call the Midwife is a staple of British television. Inspired by the memoirs of Jennifer Worth, the BBC One drama follows a group of midwives and nuns who are working in the East End of London in the late 1950s.
Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon dies, aged 31
Emmerdale's Sam Gannon has died aged 31 while visiting family in California. The actor is known for having played the character of Kev on the ITV soap in 2019. His family announced the sad news, explaining he passed away in the US on August 2. Gannon's sister Amy Kelly paid...
Is Strictly the be all and end all for dancers?
Excluding those who are really busy with their competitive career or are high up in the dance world in any other way, would you say that Strictly is the be all and end all for the average ballroom/latin dancer? Was thinking about this because we have such an international cast of pros which is great and I hope that continues with future hires but in some of their home countries, there is a version of the show. So that makes me wonder if there is something special about Strictly that attracts dancers to it above any other version of the show. Obviously getting to dance on TV is a big attraction for many.
New Big Brother reboot on ITV will ‘launch in May at massive new house on airfield’
Im really happy its going back to the old start time of May. hopefully its 12 or 13 weeks like the ch4 days and runs all through summer to August. That's just a re-hash of the alleged "insider" story from a day or two ago,. ITV already confirmed it will...
Death in Paradise's Kris Marshall reveals the spin-off will be different in one huge way
Death in Paradise star Kris Marshall is soon set to reprise his role as DI Humphrey Goodman in the upcoming spin-off series Beyond Paradise. Away from the Caribbean island of Saint-Marie, Beyond Paradise will be set in the British countryside as Humphrey and his fiancée Martha (played by Sally Bretton) navigate their new life together.
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Dad Reacts After Kate Middleton Sees His 8-Year-Old Standing Alone and Strikes Up a Conversation
Journalist and former Olympian Matthew Syed would've never expected his 8-year-old son to strike up a random conversation with the Duchess of Cambridge while en route to the Commonwealth Games. And yet, that's exactly what happened. It all started when he asked his son, Ted, to wait in the...
Woman dies in her sleep in front of children and husband on flight to UK
Helen Rhodes was a ‘devoted wife and mother’ and ‘the glue that held her family together’, a friend said
Never heard of them? Get on Google!
Apparently Dan Walker is getting fed up of the now legendary comments of "Never heard of them" when a celeb gets announced and simply says just do some research as it isn't hard these days. There have been times where someone has joined that I may not know espeially if...
Love Island S08 E50: The Reunion - Sunday 7th August 2022 - ITV2 - 9pm - Episode Thread
Six days after saying goodbye to them all we’re now saying hello again for one final time. Obviously, with not even a week passing (and the episode being pre-recorded a few days before too), the final four are still together but that doesn’t mean we can’t look at them for awkward moments - Coco & Andrew, Dami & Summer, Deji & Indiyah, Ekin-Su & George plus was it Mollie with Davide? Not to mention Coco there too! Then we have Billy and Danica after the latter’s diatribe at him on his departure night.
EastEnders confirms recast (Spoiler inside)
Amy Mitchell has been recast, EastEnders has confirmed: https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a40831191/eastenders-spoilers-amy-mitchell-recast-ellie-dadd/. Thought she was ace in this weeks episodes especially with Chelsea. Thought she was ace in this weeks episodes especially with Chelsea. I wonder if Rita Simons will be taking the role in 10 years or so?. Weird inside soap didn’t...
Idris Elba lands next lead movie role in Netflix thriller
The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has found his next lead movie role in the form of Bang!, an upcoming thriller from Bullet Train director David Leitch. Based on the comic series of the same name by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, Bang! follows the world's most famous spy, who is tasked with assassinating the author of a series of novels created by a terrorist cult who want to use the books to start the apocalypse.
What is it with Corrie not seeing the potential with certain characters?
Recently, I was sorry to see Jamie Kenna make his final appearance as Phill on Corrie. The character could easily have been just a plot device to bring Fiz and Tyrone back together (drearily predictable, I know), but Kenna made the role his own with what little he was given. For a start, there was a genuine chemistry between him and Alan Halsall and it could genuinely have made for a very endearing bromance. I also liked Phill with Fiz as it felt like a very mature direction to take the latter in after Tyrone's betrayal with Alina. This aside, the character has humour, pathos and vulnerability. It's a crying shame that the show couldn't see what he actually brought to the show as a character in his own right.
Euphoria star 'went to war' with Netflix over The Kissing Booth smoking scenes
Euphoria star Jacob Elordi has revealed that he "went to war" with Netflix over the lack of smoking in The Kissing Booth. Speaking with GQ, the actor revealed that he treated Beth Reekles' The Kissing Booth book series as a "sacred text". In the books, his character Noah smokes and...
The Academy Amazon Prime
Another Leeds United documentary - following on from the success of Take Me Home is to debut soon. Will anyone (Leeds fans or non Leeds fans) be watching this?. Another Leeds United documentary - following on from the success of Take Me Home is to debut soon. Will anyone (Leeds fans or non Leeds fans) be watching this?
Millie unfollows Ekin
Https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19445425/love-islands-millie-court-unfollows-ekin-su/amp/. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19445425/love-islands-millie-court-unfollows-ekin-su/amp/. You can’t get on with everyone & some of them will have been civil and all for an easy life in there. Now they’re out they don’t have to keep up the pretence 🤣. As for Ekin/Millie, I doubt either of them give a stuff...
McDonald & Dodds season 4 potential release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
Now that season three of ITV's crime drama McDonald & Dodds has concluded, the question now is whether it will return for season four. Created by Robert Murphy, the British series follows two detectives who are thrown together despite (seemingly) having nothing in common. Wildly ambitious DCI McDonald (Tala Gouveia) and the shy DS Dodds (Jason Watkins) form an unlikely friendship and an entertaining partnership as they solve perplexing crimes in the city of Bath.
Not going out 2022 Christmas special and series 13
I know it’s only august, but do we know if not going out will be returning for a Christmas special in December 2022 and if there will be a Series 13 yet? It’s just with Sally Bretton appearing in a death in paradise special and Lee Mack presumably co hosting a second series of Freeze the Fear that I’m wondering?
Paul O'grady quits his Radio 2 Sunday evning show
Paul O'Grady has quit his Sunday evning show. It was reported yesterday that his show was taking another 13 weeks off while someone else would present in. He tweeted yesterday thats how it is now 13 weeks on 13 weeks off. This morning he quit his show. I feel what with Steve Wright going next month and it being reported that they want an age group of about 35 this is all part of the plan they have. Radio 2 should like it was in the past be for slightly older people who don't want a lot of chart music and past hits from the 80's. It should be about quality music and have the kind of shows and presenters for a slightly older age group. I don't like how every thing has to be for young people these days. Older people need to be entertained to. OK so we have the internet and streaming where you can pick the music you listen to. But older people often don't understand this or maybe don't have the internet to do this. I used to catch his show from time to time and liked it. But then I've always love Paul. Feel sorry for him that he's felt with the way they're treating him and his show he's had to go. I hope some other Radio station picks him up as I thought he was very good on the radio.
DS Soap and articles
Anyone else find it annoying with DS soap articles lately? It's one error after another. I think DS needs new journalism. For example, check this article out from EastEnders, but it contains spoilers for next week, it states, EastEnders is on Monday, but it's not on Monday, it's back Tuesday. I am sure DS are being lazy, either the mods don't know EastEnders isn't on till Tuesday, or it's just being lazy.
