Read on www.nbcchicago.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Related
Man killed in CTA Red Line shooting ID'd as Chicago dad; police release video of 2 suspects
A man shot and killed on a CTA train car Saturday has been identified by the medical examiner's office.
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed on CTA Red Line train in Chatham, police say
A man was shot and killed on a CTA train car overnight Saturday, Chicago police said.
‘It's Just So Dangerous:' Family in Mourning After Father Shot and Killed on CTA Train
The family of a 29-year-old man shot and killed on a CTA Red Line train says that he often talked about the need for increased security on trains in the months prior to his death. Diunte Moon was riding on a CTA Red Line train early Saturday morning when his...
Caught on video: Chicago police seek suspect who shoved man onto CTA train tracks
In a video released by police, the suspect is seen crossing paths with a man, who they push from the platform and onto the tracks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man charged in Stevenson Expressway shooting that critically injured woman, involved CPD officer
A 22-year-old Chicago man has been charged in an expressway shooting last week that also involved a Chicago police officer.
Police investigate homicide in Roseland after body found in garbage can
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a body was found in Roseland on Monday as a homicide.A female victim of unknown age was found dead in a garbage can in the 10700 block of South Edbrooke Avenue, Chicago police said.Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.Police provided no further details.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago party bus driver charged after sideswiping 13 cars in Lake View East
CHICAGO - A party bus driver is facing several charges after sideswiping over a dozen cars Saturday afternoon in the Lake View East neighborhood. Gregory Baldwin, 45, is accused of driving south on North Broadway around 3 p.m. when he started striking cars with the party bus, according to Chicago police.
North Kenwood
A man was shot early Tuesday in North Kenwood after confronting three men trying to steal his car, Chicago police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man killed, woman injured in Albany Park shooting
CHICAGO — A man was killed and a woman is injured after a shooting in the city’s Albany Park neighborhood. The shooting happened in the 4700 block of N Kedzie Avenue around 12:10 a.m. Monday. Police said a 20-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were walking when two men approached them and fired shots, then fled […]
Cards Requested For Cooper Roberts, 8-Year-Old Boy Paralyzed in Highland Park Shooting
A card-drive initiative is taking shape for Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy who was left paralyzed after the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park. After spending almost a month in pediatric intensive care, Cooper was recently transferred to a rehabilitation facility. Sen. Julie Morrison, who is running for re-election...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with attempted murder in I-55 shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing several charges after allegedly exchanging gunfire with an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Stevenson Expressway last week. David C. Abarca, 22, is accused of pointing a fully automatic pistol with a laser sight at the officer on the inbound lanes near Ashland Avenue Thursday night, according to a police report.
Homicide investigation underway after woman's body found in trash can in Roseland: Chicago police
Chicago police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a trash can.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Party bus hits 13 cars in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood (Warning - Foul Language)
WARNING: LANGUAGE. Watch as a party bus hits multiple cars in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood. Police say about 13 cars were damaged and the driver was taken into custody.
Man shot and killed on West Side
CHICAGO — A 43-year-old man was shot and killed on Chicago’s West Side early Sunday. According to police, the man standing on the sidewalk at 2800 block of West Wilcox Street when an unknown man fired shots. The wounded man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced […]
fox32chicago.com
Third person charged in connection to 2019 murder that was witnessed by Chicago police
CHICAGO - A third offender has been charged in a 2019 shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead in Humboldt Park. Brittnay Stewart, 31, of Chicago, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. Stewart was arrested Saturday after police identified her as one of the offenders who participated in the...
Chicago Journal
Man shot and killed on the Red Line this morning
CHICAGO - Another man was shot and killed on a CTA Red Line train this morning, authorities said. There is currently not much information to go on as the incident happened a little after 2:00 a.m. this morning near the 79th Street CTA Red Line Station in the Chatham neighborhood on the city's south side.
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed while standing with group in West Chatham parking lot, police say
A man was shot and killed in a South Side parking lot, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man out on probation charged in violent Naperville home invasion
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Chicago man who was out on probation was denied bail Sunday after he allegedly broke into a Naperville home where his ex-girlfriend was visiting, fought with residents and smashed the windows of two vehicles. Adam Stone, 24, was on probation after pleading guilty to aggravated domestic...
Police: 14-year-old girl dead after vehicle crashes into bus stop on South Side
CHICAGO — A 14-year-old girl died at the hospital after being hit by a car that crashed into a CTA bus stop Friday evening. Police said the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. when a 33-year-old man failed to stop at a red light and struck a 42-year-old man driving a jeep at the intersection of […]
fox32chicago.com
Convicted felon charged with fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Aurora girl
AURORA, Ill. - Bond was set at $5 million for a convicted felon accused of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old girl last week in west suburban Aurora. Jose Juan Gonzalez, 26, allegedly stabbed Lizbeth Muro twice in the chest on the morning of Aug. 4, according to a statement from the Kane County State's Attorney's office. Both lived at the same residence in the 900 block of Lebanon Street, the statement said.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
85K+
Followers
69K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0