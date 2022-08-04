Frankie Montas’ classy Athletics farewell after trade to Yankees

The Giants and Padres continue their series in San Diego for Game 2! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Padres prediction and pick. The Giants took the first game of the series last night with a 1-0 victory in San Diego. Alex Wood pitched a gem against the new-look Padres as they try and gain ground on them in the standings. SF improved to (54-55) which is good for third in the NL West. The Padres have now lost five straight and are (1-5) in the Juan Soto era. This is a shock. Even though Fernando Tatis Jr. has yet to debut for the Padres this season, this lineup is stacked. The Padres haven’t scored a run since Saturday night in the loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO