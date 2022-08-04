Frankie Montas’ classy Athletics farewell after trade to Yankees

Read on clutchpoints.com
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s worst nightmare comes to life after Jonathan Kuminga’s first pitch for A’s
It hasn’t been too long since Stephen Curry proved that he is much, much better in basketball than he is in baseball. Nevertheless, the Oakland Athletics decided to call up one of his teammates for an inaugural first pitch. Let’s just say that Steph’s pitch pales in comparison to Jonathan Kuminga’s honorary pitch. The incoming […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s worst nightmare comes to life after Jonathan Kuminga’s first pitch for A’s appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres
Cody Bellinger hasn’t been good at the plate for years now, but on Sunday, he transformed into a nightmare for the San Diego Padres, as the outfielder led the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-0 victory. Bellinger finished the game 2-for-3 with both hits being solo shots. And it wasn’t just an ordinary […] The post Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Padres OF Juan Soto breaks Ted Williams insane record not seen since 1901
The MLB trade deadline was crazy, with a number of key players changing teams. But no deal was bigger than that of the Washington Nationals trading Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres. Despite hitting just .249 this year, the incredibly talented 23-year-old has a .411 on-base percentage this year. That is because of his propensity to earn walks.
Kevin Durant starts his Monday with violence with savage dunk on another hater
Somebody on Twitter just learned that it’s all fun and games when calling out Kevin Durant online — until the Brooklyn Nets superstar hits back. Here’s a certain Michael Patrón, who grumbled about some of the average joe’s most coming daily issues in life while also mentioning Kevin Durant and alluding to the future Hall […] The post Kevin Durant starts his Monday with violence with savage dunk on another hater appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
The real reason Brewers traded Josh Hader to Padres
The trade that sent Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres ahead of last Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline is not getting fully embraced, particularly by Milwaukee Brewers fans. It’s easy to see why, since Hader was among the top performers for many years for the Milwaukee club, who has become a perennial National League title […] The post The real reason Brewers traded Josh Hader to Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees star Frankie Montas drops truth bomb after rough first outing in New York
The New York Yankees saw prize trade deadline acquisition Frankie Montas make his first start for the team on Sunday. However, things didn’t go exactly to plan. Montas pitched just three innings in a 12-9 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, earning a no-decision. He allowed six runs on five hits, walking three and striking […] The post Yankees star Frankie Montas drops truth bomb after rough first outing in New York appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Snitker’s message to Ian Anderson after demotion from Braves
The Atlanta Braves made the surprising decision to demote Ian Anderson to Triple-A on Sunday. Anderson has struggled throughout the season and with the Braves in a key stretch of the season, they needed to make a move in order to stay within reach of the NL East-leading Mets. Manager Brian Snitker broke the news […] The post Brian Snitker’s message to Ian Anderson after demotion from Braves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: The explanation behind Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery to Cardinals
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman pulled off quite a surprise ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline, as he elected to send starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader. The move brought many to speculate that Cashman was planning to then complete a late deal for a […] The post Rumor: The explanation behind Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 reasons Brooklyn Nets must trade Kevin Durant instead of giving in to Steve Nash-Sean Marks ultimatum
The Brooklyn Nets saga continues to get messier and messier. The franchise seemingly put all their eggs in the superstar basket when they built around Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. The trio never was able to stay on the court together and the conflicting personalities exploded. While James Harden found his way to Philadelphia in exchange for Ben Simmons it is clear that feelings have not fully settled.
Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals are feeling it. The Cards extended their scorching undefeated streak to seven games following a 12-9 takedown of the New York Yankees at home Sunday. That victory also capped a three-game sweep of the American League-leading Yankees. Nolan Arenado distilled his emotions about the sweep of the Bronx […] The post Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees make key Miguel Andujar decision amid Matt Carpenter injury
The New York Yankees were dealt a brutal injury blow on Monday when Matt Carpenter was hit by a pitch in the foot. He was diagnosed with a fracture left foot and is expected to miss most, if not all, of the rest of the season. With Carpenter heading to the IL, the Yankees are […] The post Yankees make key Miguel Andujar decision amid Matt Carpenter injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 changes Yankees must make to snap out of midseason funk
The New York Yankees started the 2022 MLB season on an absolute tear, dominating throughout the opening months of the campaign. After setting a 120-win pace for themselves out the gate, the Yankees have fallen back down to earth. Since July 3, the Yankees are 11-18 and just got swept for the first time all […] The post 3 changes Yankees must make to snap out of midseason funk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
REPORT: Kevin Durant, Nets lose key member of organization to Mavs
The Dallas Mavericks recently lost an integral part of their squad via free agency when Jalen Brunson decided to join the New York Knicks. This time around, it seems like it’s the Mavs who have been snooping around after reports confirm that they have successfully agreed to a deal with a high-ranking executive from the […] The post REPORT: Kevin Durant, Nets lose key member of organization to Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Boone’s power move amid Yankees’ losing streak
It hasn’t been a rosy second half of the 2022 MLB season so far for Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees. After getting swept in a three-game series by the St. Louis Cardinals, the Yankees are now on a five-game losing skid, prompting Boone to make a move that he hopes would nip the issue in the bud.
Yankees DH Matt Carpenter’s stern message amid fears of season-ending foot injury
The New York Yankees may have ended their five-game losing skid, but it still feels like they lost. The reason: Matt Carpenter, who suffered what appears to be a broken foot. The injury occurred in the first inning, when a foul ball ricocheted straight to his foot. Carpenter immediately stepped off the mound, clearly in pain.
Cubs make shocking decision on Jason Heyward
The Chicago Cubs are out of the running for a playoff spot, prompting GM Jed Hoyer to make a shocking decision regarding injured outfielder Jason Heyward. According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, Hoyer has made the decision to part ways with Heyward in 2023, in what would be the final season of his massive six-year contract. […] The post Cubs make shocking decision on Jason Heyward appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves make Ian Anderson move amid massive struggles
As the Atlanta Braves look to bounce back to two losses against the New York Mets, pitcher Ian Anderson will be heading down to the Triple-A level. The Braves announced the 24-year-old Anderson’s demotion amid several moves. Guillermo Heredia will join Anderson on the Gwinnett Stripers while pitcher Huascar Ynoa and catcher Chadwick Tromp will […] The post Braves make Ian Anderson move amid massive struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees star Matt Carpenter drops truth bomb after suffering foot injury
The New York Yankees’ rough stretch was made vastly worse on Monday when Matt Carpenter was removed from the game against the Mariners after getting hit by a pitch in his back foot. It’s a potentially season-ending injury for Carpenter, who had just revived his career with the Yankees, emerging as a key player for the organization. Via ESPN’s Marly Rivera, Carpenter revealed his mindset after sustaining the injury and made clear that he’s going to do whatever possible to get back onto the field this season.
Blue Jays signing Jackie Bradley Jr after Red Sox release
The Toronto Blue Jays are about to add more outfield depth and another left-handed bat with the regular season slowly winding down. The team is signing Jackie Bradley Jr, who was just released by the Boston Red Sox. Via Chris Cotillo: Source confirms: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with Blue Jays. @ZekeTelemaco first. — Chris Cotillo […] The post Blue Jays signing Jackie Bradley Jr after Red Sox release appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB odds: Giants vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 8/9/2022
The Giants and Padres continue their series in San Diego for Game 2! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Padres prediction and pick. The Giants took the first game of the series last night with a 1-0 victory in San Diego. Alex Wood pitched a gem against the new-look Padres as they try and gain ground on them in the standings. SF improved to (54-55) which is good for third in the NL West. The Padres have now lost five straight and are (1-5) in the Juan Soto era. This is a shock. Even though Fernando Tatis Jr. has yet to debut for the Padres this season, this lineup is stacked. The Padres haven’t scored a run since Saturday night in the loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
