Projected Offensive Depth Chart Entering Fall Camp

The University of Georgia kicks off fall camp on Thursday. As they are exactly one month away from the kick-off of the 2022 football season, there are several questions and battleground spots remaining on the offensive side of the football.

Not exactly known for their high-potent offense in 2021 on the way to a national title, Georgia returns quite a bit of talent from a unit that finished (9th) in points per game, but also was (1st) in the SEC in yards per play.

So, with six players off to the NFL from the 2021 roster, what will the Dawgs look like in 2022? Well, here's our pre-camp depth chart.

BATTLE GROUNDS

Offensive guard will need to find some answers quickly. With four players —Warren Ericson, Xavier Truss, Devin Willock, and Tate Ratledge — all competing for two spots.

Who's going to step up and become Georgia's third receiving threat alongside Ladd McConkey and Adonai Mitchell?

Will there be any clarification and separation at QB2?

Who's going to handle the blocking tight end duties left by Fitzpatrick's departure?

Running back rotation?

Quarterback

Stetson Bennett Carson Beck Brock Vandagriff Gunner Stockton

Running back

Kendall Milton/Kenny McIntosh Daijun Edwards Branson Robinson/Andrew Paul

Tight End

Brock Bowers/Darnell Washington/Arik Gilbert Brett Seither Ryland Goede Oscar Delp

X-Receiver

Adonai Mitchell Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint Jackson Meeks

Z-Receiver

Ladd McConkey De'Nylon Morrissette CJ Smith

$lot Receiver

Kearis Jackson Arian Smith/Ladd McConkey/Dominick Blaylock Cole Speer

Left Tackle

Broderick Jones Earnest Greene

Left Guard

Xavier Truss/Devin Willock Micah Morris

Center

Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger Warren Ericson Jared Wilson/Austin Blaske

Right Guard

Warren Ericson/Tate Ratledge Dylan Fairchild

Right Tackle

Warren McClendon Amarius Mims

