Projected Offensive Depth Chart Entering Fall Camp

By Brooks Austin
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gh0FN_0h4WeElF00

The University of Georgia kicks off fall camp on Thursday. As they are exactly one month away from the kick-off of the 2022 football season, there are several questions and battleground spots remaining on the offensive side of the football.

Not exactly known for their high-potent offense in 2021 on the way to a national title, Georgia returns quite a bit of talent from a unit that finished (9th) in points per game, but also was (1st) in the SEC in yards per play.

So, with six players off to the NFL from the 2021 roster, what will the Dawgs look like in 2022? Well, here's our pre-camp depth chart.

BATTLE GROUNDS

  • Offensive guard will need to find some answers quickly. With four players —Warren Ericson, Xavier Truss, Devin Willock, and Tate Ratledge — all competing for two spots.
  • Who's going to step up and become Georgia's third receiving threat alongside Ladd McConkey and Adonai Mitchell?
  • Will there be any clarification and separation at QB2?
  • Who's going to handle the blocking tight end duties left by Fitzpatrick's departure?
  • Running back rotation?

Quarterback

  1. Stetson Bennett
  2. Carson Beck
  3. Brock Vandagriff
  4. Gunner Stockton

Running back

  1. Kendall Milton/Kenny McIntosh
  2. Daijun Edwards
  3. Branson Robinson/Andrew Paul

Tight End

  1. Brock Bowers/Darnell Washington/Arik Gilbert
  2. Brett Seither
  3. Ryland Goede
  4. Oscar Delp

X-Receiver

  1. Adonai Mitchell
  2. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
  3. Jackson Meeks

Z-Receiver

  1. Ladd McConkey
  2. De'Nylon Morrissette
  3. CJ Smith

$lot Receiver

  1. Kearis Jackson
  2. Arian Smith/Ladd McConkey/Dominick Blaylock
  3. Cole Speer

Left Tackle

  1. Broderick Jones
  2. Earnest Greene

Left Guard

  1. Xavier Truss/Devin Willock
  2. Micah Morris

Center

  1. Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger
  2. Warren Ericson
  3. Jared Wilson/Austin Blaske

Right Guard

  1. Warren Ericson/Tate Ratledge
  2. Dylan Fairchild

Right Tackle

  1. Warren McClendon
  2. Amarius Mims

Georgia Stands Out Early For Nation’s No. 1 QB in 2026

After a highly decorated middle school career, Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis out of Carrollton (Ga.) is set to make his high school debut on August 12th. While he is new to the high school football scene, Lewis is someone that has generated plenty of buzz on the recruiting trail. With nearly two-dozen ...
Where Will Rickey Gibson III Land?

Georgia has already landed a commitment this cycle from AJ Harris, one of the top DBs in the state of Alabama. Once August 14th rolls around, they could have another in Rickey Gibson III out of Hewitt-Trussville.  However, it will be a battle.  Throughout this process, Gibson has ...
Roquan Smith Demands Trade from Chicago Bears

Roquan Smith has averaged 8.6 tackles per game in 61 career games in the NFL after being drafted No. 8 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.  He's a three-time All-Pro player, was on the All-Rookie team in 2018, and he's finished the season in the top-10 in the NFL in tackles for ...
WATCH: Glenn Schumann's First Press Conference

Co-Defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann took the podium for the first time in his Georgia career today. Here is everything he had to say.   “I appreciate you all being here today. I apologize for my voice – we are on Day Six of camp here, so getting warmed up. We are really excited about the ...
Kirby Smart Adds Clarity to Safety Competition

Playing defensive back at the University of Georgia is particularly demanding. There's defensive backs coach Fran Brown, safeties coach Will Muschamp, and head coach Kirby Smart with their hands in that room at all times. So, there's ample demands, and rightfully so.  As Georgia ramps up fall ...
REPORT: Over Half of the NFL Expected in Athens Today

The University of Georgia is no stranger to NFL interest and success since head coach Kirby Smart took over the coaching duties in December of 2016. Since then, he's only managed to break his own NFL Draft Record for most Bulldogs drafted in one draft on three separate occasions.  Sources ...
