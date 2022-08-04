Skiatook Voters To Decide On 1 Cent Sales Tax For New Police, Fire Stations

Read on www.news9.com
Muskogee Apartment Fire Residents Move To New Home With Help Of Emergency Management
Some Muskogee residents from Greenleaf Apartments got some help moving into their new homes on Saturday. The apartments caught fire last month and left nearly a hundred people without a place to live. The City of Muskogee emergency management shared pictures on Facebook showing crews teaming up to move four...
Canoo Reports Millions Of Dollars In Losses For 2nd Quarter
Startup electric vehicle company, Canoo, which announced plans last year to build an assembly plant in Pryor reveals it’s burned through more than $160 million in three months. Canoo said it has more than $1 billion in its sales pipeline, but only about 17 percent of its units are...
Henryetta, Preston, Beggs Schools Implement 'No Tech' Policies For Upcoming Year
At least three area school districts are implementing a "no-tech " policy for classrooms when kids head back to school. Those districts include Beggs and Preston districts, and Henryetta High School. The first day of school will be different for students heading back to class over the next two weeks. That’s because this school year students will have to leave their phones and other devices behind.
2 Arrested After TPD's Newly Installed Flock Cameras Flag Stolen Car
Tulsa police say two people are in custody on Monday morning after officers allegedly found drugs and a gun inside a stolen vehicle near 36th Street South and Peoria. According to police, the newly installed Flock cameras flagged the license plate on the car as it was traveling northbound along Peoria.
Tulsa Police Warn Of Social Media Car Theft Trend
Tulsa Police say a viral social media car theft trend that is happening across the country, is now happening in the city. Police say it is often called the "Kia Challenge" where teenagers and young adults are encouraged to steal cars. Tulsa Police say it is a trend that started...
Former Rogers County Commissioner Arrested On Multiple Complaints
A former Rogers County commissioner was arrested Saturday after officers discovered methamphetamine on him while conducting a traffic stop. Officers conducted a traffic stop near East Pine Street and 171st North and found that Randy Lee Baldridge, 54, was struggling to communicate with an officer. Officers called a K-9 unit...
Dennis R. Neill Equality Center Hosts Garage Sale
The Dennis R. Neill Equality Center is hosting a garage sale in downtown Tulsa. The three-day event wraps up Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are children's toys, books, electronics, home goods and more. All proceeds support the mission of Oklahomans for Equality and the operation of the...
Witness Recalls Weekend Murder-Suicide At Bixby Shopping Center
The Bixby Police Department said on Monday it has no clear motive yet in the murder-suicide that happened Friday night at a shopping center. A sign on the door at Formosa Spa in Bixby said the business is permanently closed, with a thank you and apology to customers, after police said the owner was murdered.
Stolen Car From Tulsa Dealership Leads To Arrest Of 3 Felons
Three people are in jail after officers say one of them stole a car from a dealership last month. The dealership told officers Brittany Jefferson test drove a Buick on July 7th and never brought it back. Police say officers found Jefferson Friday night in a car near 313st and...
Charges Against Paul Tay Dropped By District Attorney's Office
Rape, kidnapping and assault charges filed against Paul Tay have now been dropped. The Tulsa County District Attorney's office said they dismissed the charges, pending further investigation. Paul Tay's public defender says, in part, "While the initial allegations were shocking, the details emerged over the course of the case made...
Suspected Car Thief Killed After Confrontation With Victim, Tulsa Police Say
Tulsa Police have identified a victim killed in a stabbing that took place near East 66th Place and South Newport Avenue on Saturday. According to police, officers were called to the scene and found the body 23-year-old David Getsinger. Police say Getsinger and another suspect, 43-year-old Dustin Leleux, stole a...
Man Injured After Crash Involving Semi On I-44
Authorities are on the scene of an injury crash involving a semi and another car on I-44 near Garnett. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), Tulsa Fire Department (TFD), and EMSA are on the scene in the westbound lanes. A car is almost completely underneath the semi and authorities at the scene say a man is in critical condition. That man was taken to the hospital.
Bristow Artisans Gardeners Market Hosts 2nd Touch-A-Truck Event
The Bristow Artisans and Gardeners Market hosted its second Touch-A-Truck Kids Day. More than ten trucks were on display along with face painting, games, and vendors. Students in need also got to take home school supplies.
Federal Jury Finds Wagoner Man Guilty Of Killing Uncle
A federal jury found a Wagoner Man guilty of murdering his uncle. Federal prosecutors said George Smith shot his uncle twice in the head in April of 2021. George Smith first said at his arrest that he was innocent, but a jury found him guilty of killing his 69-year-old uncle Jimmy Arthur.
Silver Alert Issued For Missing 77-Year-Old Woman
Tulsa Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 77-year-old woman on Tuesday morning. According to police, officers are searching for Donna Long who was last seen in Tulsa near South 30th West Avenue and West 47th Street on Monday evening. Police say long stands 5 feet two inches tall...
Silver Alert Canceled After Man Found Safe, Returned Home
Update 10:07 p.m.: The Silver Alert For James Barnes has been canceled after authorities said he was located and taken home. Tulsa Police issued a Silver Alert for James Barnes, 62, who police said has not been seen since being released from St. John's Hospital Saturday around 2 a.m. Police...
Deaths Of Bixby Couple Classified As Murder Suicide By Police
The deaths of Sherry Gamble Smith and her husband Martin Everett Smith have been classified as a murder-suicide by the Bixby Police Department. Police say evidence from the scene including the home security video shows that Martin Everett Smith shot and killed Sherry Gamble Smith during a domestic argument at their Bixby home on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The video also shows that Martin Everett Smith spent most of the night before the murder sitting alone in his garage at the couple’s home. Bixby Police say that on the morning of the murder Martin Smith was seen on the video removing a pistol from the garage, placing it in his waistband, and entering the home.
70th Annual Tulsa Powwow Happening This Weekend
The 70th Annual Historic Tulsa Powwow is happening this weekend. The event is going on at the Cox Business Convention Center until 11 p.m. Saturday and will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. There are arts and crafts, food vendors, contests and more. Outgoing Osage princess, Jasmine...
Saturday Marks 5 Years Since Early-Morning Tulsa Tornado
Saturday marks five years since a strong early-morning tornado ripped through parts of Tulsa. The EF2 tornado developed in a line of severe thunderstorms around 1 a.m. on this date in 2017. The twister damaged and destroyed several businesses along 41st street between Yale and Sheridan Avenue. There were 26...
Storm Chances Stick Around Before More Weekend Heat, Humidity
Storm chances stick around on Tuesday, offering a break from the intense summer heat that will soon return to Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. We’re still tracking the potential for additional scattered showers and storms Tuesday and for part of early Wednesday...
