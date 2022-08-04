Kidcore Is Here to Brighten Up Your Day — and Makeup Shelf

Here's everything you need to know about this simple, dermatologist-approved regimen. Even when all else fails, at least we still have our beloved skin-care routines at the end of the day. Sometimes, it's the one thing that remains consistent in life. The skin is the largest organ of our bodies, after all, so as long as we keep it in check with ingredients that nourish and soothe the skin, we're doing quite alright in life, if you ask me.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO