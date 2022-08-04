Kidcore Is Here to Brighten Up Your Day — and Makeup Shelf

Read on www.allure.com
Allure
Karol G Went Full Ariel With Her New Red Hair Color
It's the first time in ages we're seeing her without her signature blue shade. Karol G, is that you? Or is it Ariel, the little mermaid? We honestly can't tell the difference with this cherry-red hair color!. The musician, who was known for her signature bright aqua-blue hair color, decided...
People on TikTok Swear Frothing Beauty Products Makes Them Better
Some TikTok users should be pivoting to careers as coffee shop owners with the latest trend to reach the clock app. Well, that may be a bit of a stretch, but users are grabbing frothers — those tools baristas use to add foam to your coffee — to transform the consistency of their beauty products.
Skin Cycling: Finally, a TikTok Skin-Care Trend That's Legit
Here's everything you need to know about this simple, dermatologist-approved regimen. Even when all else fails, at least we still have our beloved skin-care routines at the end of the day. Sometimes, it's the one thing that remains consistent in life. The skin is the largest organ of our bodies, after all, so as long as we keep it in check with ingredients that nourish and soothe the skin, we're doing quite alright in life, if you ask me.
Blink and You'll Miss Kendall Jenner's New Cowboy Boot Tattoo
How this tattoo artist fit so much detail in such a tiny space is beyond us. Yee-haw! Kendall Jenner is living the cowgirl life with her latest tattoo: the teeniest, cutest cowboy boot. Tattoo artist Kate of The Ghost Kat, who designed and inked the model and reality star's new...
Supermodel Ashley Graham shares her 14 favorite summer fashion staples
We spoke with supermodel Ashley Graham about some of her favorite pieces, how she likes to wear them and the one summer staple she’s still on the hunt for.
I Can't Even Come Up With a Headline Good Enough for Gabrielle Union's Face-Framing Curtain Bangs
On August 4, Gabrielle Union introduced a new hairstyle on her Instagram story with a quick outfit-of-the-day highlight and the words, "Don't mind my new wig, we call her Penelope. She's a good time." You see, Union just does not skip a beat. In a matter of two days, she...
