Missouri House District 137: Despite waiting on ballots, Chappell is assumed victor

Wasson resigns seat on MSU Board of Governors
Like many businesses and employers, the Missouri State University Board of Governors faces a staffing shortage — two board seats are vacant. Shortly before the Republican primary for Missouri’s 7th Congressional District, Jay Wasson, runner-up candidate of that race, relinquished his position on the board. His term wasn’t supposed to expire until 2025.
With Springfield’s poverty rate declining, commission sets goals for even more progress
Despite how it might feel to some who are experiencing challenges, Springfield’s poverty rate is going down. According to information presented at a press conference Thursday, Springfield’s overall poverty rate was at 27.5 percent in 2015. Around that time, Springfield’s Impacting Poverty Commission set a goal to reduce the city’s poverty rate by 5 percentage points by 2025.
Getting teens off the streets, new downtown Springfield center will offer ‘special, safe place to go’
About 1,200 teens in Springfield are identified as unstably housed, according to the state. In Greene County, 386 children were placed in foster care at least temporarily in 2021. With so many youth at risk, it’s no surprise some fall through the cracks and are homeless. The creation of the YouthConnect Center will give those ages 13-18 a place to go to be connected with services ranging from food and clothes to housing and mental health help.
Plan for art studio at Doling School called off
The plan was to “offer secure, functional work space for artists and creative workers in a supportive community setting,” according to the website for New Moon Studio Space. Kate Baird, a local artist, and her husband Mike Stevens, executive director of the Moxie Cinema, announced plans last winter...
The Bears are awake. What’s next for Missouri State football?
When Bobby Petrino accepted the charge of turning around Missouri State’s long-suffering football program 30 months ago, the hashtag #WakeTheBears became a rallying cry on the school’s football Twitter. What seemed like the ultimate football fixer-upper has been nothing short of a Lazurus-like U-turn. Two playoff appearances in...
