NC man charged after 8 victims come forward, say he sexually abused them

Read on www.wral.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Crazy video: Teens jump out of car on highway to evade Minnesota police
Little Canada, Minn. — Four teenagers were arrested Saturday following a police chase in Minnesota. Video shows their car coming to a violent halt before they jump out and run along a busy highway. Police began tracking the vehicle using GPS once it was reported stolen from a rental...
North Carolina sheriff stocking schools with AR-15 rifles
MARSHALL, N.C. — When schools in one North Carolina county reopen later this month, new security measures will include stocking AR-15 rifles for school resource officers to use in the event of an active shooter. Spurred by the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and...
Funeral, procession honors Wayne deputy Sgt. Matthew Fishman
Mount Olive, N.C. — A memorial service on Tuesday will honor a Wayne County deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty. On Friday, a procession carried the body of Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman from ECU Medical to a funeral home in Dudley. Tuesday's funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at the University of Mount Olive's Kornegay Arena.
Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont
Actor Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont, the latest in a string of incidents involving the embattled star of “The Flash.”. In a report Monday, Vermont State Police said they responded to a burglary complaint in Stamford on May 1 and found several bottles of alcohol were taken from a residence while the homeowners weren't present. Miller was charged after police consulted surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham restaurants request NC Supreme Court review insurance payments lawsuit
Raleigh, N.C. — Two acclaimed Triangle restaurant owners are asking the North Carolina Supreme Court to review their case against their insurance company for not honoring their business interruption policies when they had to close as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The suit was filed in May 2020...
Jury picked in 2nd trial in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After questions about guns, politics and COVID-19, a jury was selected Tuesday for the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over their disgust with restrictions early in the pandemic. The judge and lawyers settled on 18 people,...
NC Wesleyan to offer courses towards bachelor's degree on campus at Wayne Community College
Goldsboro, N.C. — Starting this fall, North Carolina Wesleyan University will offer courses on the campus of Wayne Community College in Goldsboro. Leaders of both schools said the partnership will make four-year degrees more attainable for students in Wayne County who otherwise couldn’t pursue higher education. The two...
NC AG’s staff asks judge not to restore 20-week abortion ban
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina attorney general’s office, representing defendants in a 2019 case that blocked a state law banning most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, has joined plaintiffs in asking a federal court not to restore the ban after the judge suggested his injunction “may now be contrary to law.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL News
NC teachers group critical of proposed license, pay overhaul
RALEIGH, N.C. — Members of North Carolina's leading teacher advocacy group criticized on Tuesday a proposed overhaul of public school instructor pay and licensing, saying that implementing such changes would make existing classroom staffing challenges even worse. The state Department of Public Instruction released to the State Board of...
Judge's decision looms over NC's 20-week abortion ban
Both sides in a long-running lawsuit over North Carolina’s general ban on abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy have asked a federal judge not to reinstate the law, despite a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that leaves decisions over abortion rights to the states. U.S. District Judge William Osteen may...
Former coal town comes together in face of Kentucky floods
FLEMING-NEON, Ky. — Barely a week after floodwaters swept downtown and left a foot of mud and twisted, gutted buildings along Main Street, an incongruous sight appeared: A flashing sign declaring JR’s Barber Shop “OPEN.”. As National Guard troops patrolled outside and volunteers on backhoes mounded up...
Scotland High grad and ECU commit in battle of his life after having part of leg amputated
Laurinburg, N.C. — Parker Byrd was set to be an incoming freshman on the East Carolina baseball team in the coming months. The Scotland High graduate figured to be entering into what would be a cherished part of his young life in a few weeks, starting classes at the same university he committed to before even playing in a high school game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Renaming Army bases that honor Confederates would cost $21M
NORFOLK, Va. — Renaming nine U.S. Army posts that honor Confederate officers would cost a total of $21 million if the installations rebrand everything from welcome marquees and street signs to water towers and hospital doors, according to an independent commission. The Naming Commission released its final report on...
Voters in 4 states to decide secretary of state nominees
Voters in four states on Tuesday will determine their party’s nominees for the statewide office that typically oversees elections. Much of the attention will center on Wisconsin, where the secretary of state does not have any role with elections. Republicans want to change that should they win the office in November. Primaries are also being held in Minnesota, Connecticut and Vermont.
Biden surveys flood damage in Kentucky, pledges more US help
LOST CREEK, Ky. — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday witnessed the damage from deadly and devastating storms that have resulted in the worst flooding in Kentucky's history, as they visited the state to meet with families and first responders. At least 37 people have...
Abrams calls for using budget surplus to invest in Georgians
DECATUR, Ga. — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is arguing that it's time for Georgia to use its budget surplus to invest in its residents, accusing Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans of hurting the state by prioritizing low taxes and low spending. With the state flush with $7...
Wisconsin primary may shape elections in key battleground
MADISON, Wis. — Voters will choose a Republican nominee for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday who could reshape how elections are conducted in the marquee battleground, where former President Donald Trump is still pressing to overturn his 2020 loss and backing candidates he sees as allies. Trump has endorsed businessman...
Ilhan Omar faces centrist rival; open House seat in Vermont
WASHINGTON — Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the biggest stars of the left, is facing a centrist challenger in her Minnesota congressional primary on Tuesday, while Vermont Democrats will choose a nominee for an open House seat who will likely make history as the first woman representing the state in Congress.
Could NC land new $4 billion semiconductor plant as Biden signs big chips bill?
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – President Joe Biden is preparing to sign a $280 billion bipartisan bill to boost domestic high-tech manufacturing, part of his administration’s push to boost U.S. competitiveness over China. He’s also expected to announce decisions by at least two manufacturers to build new semiconductor plants in the U.S. Will North Carolina be on the list?
More storms forecasted for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The National Weather Service extended a flood watch through Sunday evening for areas of eastern Kentucky ravaged by high water more than a week ago and said there's a threat of thunderstorms in the region for much of the coming week. There's a “persistent threat of...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
62K+
Followers
66K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0