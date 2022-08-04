Read on www.willmarradio.com
Related
willmarradio.com
Willmar man who was shot by police last December pleads guilty to 4 charges
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man who was shot by police last December pleaded guilty Tuesday to 4 of 8 charges against him, and will be sentenced October 12th. 56-year-old August Lafeen was charged with 6 counts of Terroristic Threats and 2 counts of Threats of Violence stemming from a December 16th incident at a Willmar apartment in which he threatened his probation officer, then refused to drop a gun when confronted by police. The gun turned out to be a replica gun, and Lafeen later admitted he was trying to commit suicide by cop. His trial has been slated to begin Wednesday, but on Tuesday morning he pleaded guilty to 2 counts of terroristic threats and 2 counts of threats of violence, and the remaining counts were dismissed.
willmarradio.com
Suspect in Willmar police shooting incident in court Monday
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man accused of helping his brother shoot at a Willmar police officer and others July 4th has a court appearance Monday. An omnibus hearing will be held in Kandiyohi County District Court for 25-year-old Christian Arevalo, charged with 9 counts of Liability for Crimes of Another including 2nd Degree Attempted Murder and several counts of assault after allegedly driving his brother Sebastian to and from a home on Southwest 3rd Street, where Sebastian allegedly fired several shots at a police officer and others. The officer was there investigating an earlier drive-by shooting.
willmarradio.com
After new video emerges, charges dropped against Willmar rape suspects
(Willmar MN-) The Kandiyohi County Attorney's office has dropped charges against two Wisconsin men accused of raping, robbing and disfiguring a Willmar woman last year. County attorney Shane Baker says new evidence was recently gathered, including a partial video of the incident, which he says showed the charges could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
willmarradio.com
Meeker County sheriff says Peterson fired at police, SWAT teams
(Litchfield MN-) The rural Dassel man arrested after a lengthy standoff with the SWAT team last week was arraigned in Meeker County District Court Friday. 31-year-old Aaron Peterson is charged with Felony 2nd Degree Assault, Felony Threats of Violence, Gross Misdemeanor Possession of a controlled substance, and multiple counts of Gross Misdemeanor Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. Unconditional bail for Peterson has been set at $200,000, with conditional release at $100,000 bond or $10,000 cash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
willmarradio.com
Man with knife shot and killed by police in Otsego
(Otsego, MN) -- State officials are investigating the fatal shooting of an alleged suspect by law enforcement in Otsego. Wright County sheriff’s deputies responded to a man having mental health issues and threatening to harm his family and himself early Sunday. Officers say the man agreed to go a hospital for evaluation, but then went into the kitchen, grabbed a knife, and ran away. Investigators say he confronted deputies in a backyard and two attempts to use a Taser on him were unsuccessful. The man reportedly threatened them with a knife and two deputies fired, striking the suspect. He was taken to North Memorial where he died of his wounds.
Family identifies man killed by police in Otsego
The man shot dead by police in Otsego early Sunday morning has been identified by family members as 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen. Wright County deputies shot Hansen following a 911 call just before 1 a.m., saying he was "having mental health challenges and had threatened physical harm to his family and himself" at a home in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE.
willmarradio.com
Family Of Man Shot To Death By Deputies Questioning Use Of Deadly Force
(Otsego, MN) -- The family of an Otsego man is disputing the need for deadly force by Wright County sheriff's deputies. Family members say 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen was shot by deputies early Sunday morning after allegedly threatening them with a knife. He later died at the hospital. Hansen's aunt told the Star Tribune that law enforcement missed opportunities to detain him before he armed himself and ran into the neighborhood. The sheriff's office hasn't commented on the aunt's allegations.
Deputies fatally shoot man in Wright County
A man was shot dead by deputies in Otsego during an incident in the early hours of Sunday. The Wright County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a press release that a man had died after two of its deputies opened fire in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE. According to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
willmarradio.com
Three hurt, one hospitalized in Lake Lillian ATV crash
(Lake Lillian MN-) A Lake Lillian man was hospitalized Saturday night after crashing an ATV with two passengers aboard. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says they were alerted about an ATV crash in Lake Lillian Saturday night around 11:48 p.m. A 30-year-old man was driving the side-by-side ATV eastbound on Park Avenue when he got to the end of the street and crashed into a cornfield, rolling the vehicle. The driver was taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries, and police say alcohol was involved in the crash. Two passengers suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. No names have been released, and the crash remains under investigation.
Alcohol a factor as driver rolls ATV into corn field, injuring 3
Three people were injured after a suspected drunk driver crashed an ATV in Kandiyohi County Saturday night. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of the crash just before 11 p.m. in Lake Lillian. The ATV was being driven eastbound on Park Avenue when...
kfgo.com
Bismarck man dies while held in Minnesota jail
BENSON, Minn. (KFGO) – The Swift County Sheriff’s Office in southwestern Minnesota says an inmate from Bismarck died in the county jail following his arrest for drunken driving. He’s identified as 45-year-old William Delmore. Delmore died early Tuesday after his Monday arrest by Benson police. The Midwest Medical...
3 killed in Kandiyohi County crash
ST. JOHN'S TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Three of four vehicle occupants have died following a crash with a semi Thursday afternoon.The crash happened around 6 p.m. along Highway 40 and County Road 7 near St. John's Township in Kandiyohi County.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, two of the people in the SUV -- which collided with a semi truck in an intersection -- were unbelted at the time of the crash.The driver, a 41-year-old from Missouri, as well as two other passengers -- also from Missouri -- were killed in the crash.The fourth passenger was a 35-year-old woman who sustained life-threatening injuries.The driver of the semi truck was not seriously injured.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three dead in crash involving car full of Missourians in Minnesota
Three people from Missouri are dead and one other Missourian suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in west-central Minnesota on Thursday. According to the State Patrol, the four were together in a Lexus SUV traveling northbound on County Road 7 west of Willmar when they reached the intersection at Highway 40 and collided with an eastbound semi just before 6 p.m.
3 killed, 2 seriously injured in crash west of Willmar
WILLMAR, Minn. — Three people were killed and two others were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night just west of Willmar. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 40 and County Road 7. Officials say they believe the semi was traveling west on Highway 40 and the SUV was headed north on CR 7 when the two vehicles collided.
willmarradio.com
Elwood ":Woody" Williams
Elwood “Woody” William, 80 of New London, died Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar from complications of a heart attack. A visitation will be from 4-7:00 pm. Friday, August 26, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in New London. Graveside services will be 10:00 am , Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Peace Memorial Gardens near Redwood Falls.
willmarradio.com
Kandiyohi County Fair (Monday thru Saturday, Aug. 8 thru the 13, 2022)
12:00 pm Noon - Online Open Class Registration Closes. 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm - 4-H General/Static Project Judging. 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Open Class Non-Livestock Entries Accepted. 10:00 pm - All Open Class, 4-H and FFA Livestock Entries Must be in Place. Wednesday -- August 10, 2022.
willmarradio.com
Kandiyohi, Renville County Fairs open Wednesday...Tuesday is entry day
(Willmar MN-) Today is entry day for the 2022 Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar. Fair Board President Chad Lien says FFA, Open Class Non-Livestock, 4-H rabbit and poultry entries will be accepted, and open, FFA goat and non-livestock judging takes place in the afternoon... Your browser does not support the...
willmarradio.com
Lane closures begin on Highway 29 in Alexandria Monday
(Alexandria MN-) Starting today, weather permitting, for approximately three weeks, motorists will encounter lane closures on Highway 29 in Alexandria. Crews will be removing and replacing existing pavement messages between McKay Avenue and Interstate 94. Some of the work will be performed at night to help minimize traffic backups. Important...
willmarradio.com
Kevin G. Meier
Kevin Meier, 51, of Murdock, Minnesota, died on Monday evening, August 8, 2022, at Bethesda Grand Nursing Home in Willmar. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Murdock, and will continue form 9:30 am to 10:30 am on Saturday August 13, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and plants memorials preferred to donor’s charity of choice. Zniewski Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
willmarradio.com
Carol Barchenger
Caroline “Carol” Barchenger, age 89, of Olivia, MN died on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at RenVilla Healthcare Center in Renville. Funeral services will be on Thursday, August 11 at 11:00 a.m. at the Living Word Church in Redwood Falls with Pastor Nathan Belkstrom officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Dirks-Blem Funeral Home in Olivia and will continue for one hour at the church in Redwood Falls on Thursday. Burial will be at Grove Lake Cemetery, rural Brooten at a later date.
Comments / 0