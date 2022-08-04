Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks?

Read on www.fool.com
4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying
4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying

Since becoming Berkshire Hathaway CEO in 1965, Buffett has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a scorching average annual return of 20.1%. In recent quarters, Warren Buffett has been aggressively deploying his company's cash into these four stocks.
3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession
3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession

Chipotle, with its focus on providing outstanding value, is positioned to continue its success. Costco's scale and negotiating power with suppliers allows it to charge extremely low prices. O'Reilly, a top all-weather stock, performs well in both robust and adverse economic times.
This Ex-Growth Stock Is Down 88%, But Is It a Buy?
This Ex-Growth Stock Is Down 88%, But Is It a Buy?

The company saw a further deterioration in monthly active users. On a positive note, Robinhood delivered its smallest net loss since the start of 2021.
3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August
3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

Oil the wheels of your passive income generation with Phillips 66 and its high-yield dividend.
Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now
Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now

DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat.
Why Tyson Foods Slumped 10.1% on Monday
Why Tyson Foods Slumped 10.1% on Monday

Adjusted earnings per share missed analyst expectations.
Is Applied Materials Stock a Buy Now?
Is Applied Materials Stock a Buy Now?

Applied Materials has lost nearly a third of its value this year. It faces a cyclical slowdown along with the rest of the chip industry.
Investors poured the most money into tech stocks since 2008 last week - but earnings revisions are set to drag the sector lower, Bank of America says
Tech stocks saw the biggest inflow since 2008 among Bank of America clients, according to a Tuesday note. Clients of the bank poured more than $3 billion into the tech sector last week, BofA said. But tech stocks may not provide the defense investors are used to as earnings revisions...
Why Nvidia Stock Was Down on Tuesday
Why Nvidia Stock Was Down on Tuesday

Analysts are cutting their near-term price targets after Nvidia's bad news. A weak demand environment for gaming GPUs sent the stock plunging to start the week. Nvidia will continue repurchasing its own shares due to its future growth outlook.
Why PubMatic Stock Soared on Tuesday
Why PubMatic Stock Soared on Tuesday

The supply-side advertising company is growing faster than the overall digital advertising market. Management's third-quarter guidance was solid in light of macroeconomic headwinds.
Why Shares of Magic Empire Global Limited Crashed Today
Why Shares of Magic Empire Global Limited Crashed Today

Magic Empire Global Limited rose from $4 per share to nearly $235 following its IPO last week.
Why ShockWave Medical Stock Is Soaring Today
Why ShockWave Medical Stock Is Soaring Today

ShockWave easily beat analysts' estimates with its Q2 results. The company also increased its full-year revenue guidance.
Why Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Tumbled 12% Today
Why Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Tumbled 12% Today

Magnachip revenue fell 11% year over year in Q2 2022, but adjusted earnings per share rose 53%. Supply chain issues continue to limit output for parts of the chip industry. Magnachip's outlook isn't great for the next quarter, but it's in excellent financial shape.
Why Allbirds Stock Was Plunging Today
Why Allbirds Stock Was Plunging Today

But rising costs and slowing demand led the company to cut guidance for the year.
Why Cronos Group Is Plummeting Today
Why Cronos Group Is Plummeting Today

Cronos Group continues to see strong growth in the Israeli market. Overall revenue growth was less than Wall Street was looking for. Cronos was able to narrow losses considerably from last year and beat analyst expectations.
PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Why LivePerson Stock Tumbled Today
Why LivePerson Stock Tumbled Today

It's focusing on attracting higher-value customers, but the transition is slowing growth and weighing on the bottom line.
Why 3D Systems Stock Crashed 14% Today
Why 3D Systems Stock Crashed 14% Today

Just like Stratasys last week, 3D printer maker 3D Systems has reported a big Q2 loss. 3D Systems is also reducing guidance, and its losses for the full year look likely to swell.
QuidelOrtho (QDEL) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
QuidelOrtho (QDEL) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Why Cerence Stock Is Falling Hard Today
Why Cerence Stock Is Falling Hard Today
