Columbiana County man pleads not guilty by reason of insanity in murder case

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Salineville man entered a not guilty plea by reason of insanity in his murder case.

Justin Givens, 27, was accused of shooting and killing Mary Ann McGuire, whose body was found at her Depot Road home in Hanover Township in March.

Givens has been in the county jail on $1 million bail since his initial arrest for having weapons under disability and attempted escape in March.

He appeared in Columbiana County Court of Common Pleas Thursday afternoon for his arraignment on charges of aggravated murder with a firearm specification, murder, grand theft of a firearm, tampering with evidence, endangering children and aggravated possession of drugs.

A motion has been filed to determine Givens’ competency to stand trial in the case.

McGuire’s stepdaughter, Alyssa McGuire, was also charged in the case. She is charged with child endangering, obstructing official business and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

McGuire’s trial is scheduled to begin on Aug. 23.

