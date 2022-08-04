The 2022 Chevy Tahoe Is in First Place, But the 2022 Suburban Is Dead Last

Read on www.motorbiscuit.com
Only 1 SUV Model Outranks the 2022 Kia Telluride as the Best Midsize SUV
Looking to shop for a three-row SUV model? Here's why you might want to consider the Subaru Ascent over the often favored Kia Telluride! The post Only 1 SUV Model Outranks the 2022 Kia Telluride as the Best Midsize SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
JD Power Thinks the Best Midsize Trucks Are Also the Cheapest
Why does JD Power like the cheapest midsize trucks better than all the rest? The post JD Power Thinks the Best Midsize Trucks Are Also the Cheapest appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Chevrolet Equinox Got an Upgrade, but Is It Enough?
The new Chevy Equinox is coming. Will it actually be competitive? The post The Chevrolet Equinox Got an Upgrade, but Is It Enough? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
J.D. Power Chooses an Unlikely Model for Best Compact SUV
J.D. Power ranks the 2022 Buick Envision number one in compact SUVs. The post J.D. Power Chooses an Unlikely Model for Best Compact SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reasons to Pick the 2022 GMC Sierra Over the Toyota Tundra
The 2022 GMC Sierra has a few practical advantages over the 2022 Toyota Tundra to consider. See where the GMC Sierra beats the Tundra. The post 3 Reasons to Pick the 2022 GMC Sierra Over the Toyota Tundra appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Kelly Blue Book Value of This SUV Is Skyrocketing
We know the used car market is wacky right now. But there are some SUVs that are holding their value better than others. The old rule of thumb was that a vehicle lost about a third of its value the second you drove it off a car lot. That’s not the case with the 2020 Toyota Highlander.
Car thefts are up, but only for these two brands of vehicle
Car theft for two brands of vehicles have become increasingly more common this year due to a manufacturing flaw that makes them easier to steal, according to police.
How Thieves Are Stealing Hyundais and Kias With Just a USB Cable
screengrab via YouTube | El MechanicThis low-tech hack specifically targets the Korean cars that use a physical key.
5 Pickup Trucks with the Worst Resale Value for 2022
The pickup trucks with the worst retail value include the 2022 Honda Ridgeline, Hyundai Santa Cruz, Nissan Frontier, Ram 3500, and Ford Ranger. The post 5 Pickup Trucks with the Worst Resale Value for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 New American Car Costs Under $15,000 — but It Will Go Away Soon
With the high price of cars these days, this American car that costs less than $15,000 is an appealing choice. However, soon, it will no longer be available. The post Only 1 New American Car Costs Under $15,000 — but It Will Go Away Soon appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 1 Major Difference Between 4-Wheel-Drive and All-Wheel-Drive
If you’re shopping for a new SUV you may be overwhelmed by all of the things you have to consider. There are seemingly endless features that are both standard and optional, and determining which ones you need can be a daunting task. Yet some are really important, and whether you buy 4-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive in your new SUV or truck may matter to you. Here’s the difference between 4WD and AWD and which one is right for you.
Only 1 New Full-Size Pickup Truck Costs Less Than $30,000 — and It’s American
The prices of cars are at an all-time high, so it’s challenging to find an affordable full-size pickup truck. However, this American full-size truck is reasonably priced, for it’s the only one that costs less than $30,000. The post Only 1 New Full-Size Pickup Truck Costs Less Than $30,000 — and It’s American appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota Is Killing It With This New 2022 Hybrid SUV
Hybrid and electric SUVs, cars, and trucks are becoming more and more popular. An increasing number of people want to buy an electric vehicle for their next car, and that makes hybrid SUVs even more popular. If you’re thinking about a hybrid or electric SUV, you may be overwhelmed by all the choices on the market now. Here’s why the 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV just might be the best hybrid SUV out there.
Thieves Love These Cars: 2021’s Most Stolen Cars
Depending on where you live, car theft and car break-ins can be common. If it happens to you, it’s a stressful and unsettling experience. Not only do you have to deal with losing your car and possibly getting a new car, but you have to come to terms with what you have lost. Every year there is a ranking for the most stolen cars; in 2021, these are the top 10 most stolen cars.
Why Do Some Semi Truck Trailers Have a Tiny Door Set Into Their Main Door?
Truck drivers and manufacturers have differing opinions on the purpose of those little doors. Here's the truth once and for all. The post Why Do Some Semi Truck Trailers Have a Tiny Door Set Into Their Main Door? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is It Safe to Take an Electric Vehicle Through a Carwash?
Keeping your EV on the road requires regular maintenance. You top off the fluids, rotate the tires, and check the brakes. You also clean your car to preserve the paint. But is it safe to take an electric vehicle through a carwash?. Why people are concerned about taking an EV...
Chevy Corvette Driver Arrested Doing Over Twice the Speed Limit—at 161 MPH
ChevroletThe C8 Corvette racked up not one, but two reckless driving charges within minutes of each other.
What Is a Mustang Cobra?
The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 2 Full-Size Pickup Trucks Are Recommended by Consumer Reports
Halfway through the year, Consumer Reports has released its ratings for nearly all 2022 pickup trucks. The Ram 1500 was one of CR’s favorites — no surprise there. Consumer Reports testers typically rate this truck highly in several categories, including overall reliability. This year, the Toyota Tundra also joined the ranks of CR Recommended vehicles. What makes these two full-size pickup trucks better than the rest?
UPDATE: New Dodge Challenger And Charger WON'T Retain V8 Engines
If governments and environmental agencies have their way, the internal combustion engine is doomed. Even Dodge, makers of some of the most ludicrous performance vehicles in the USA, has had to accept this. The Stellantis-owned brand is readying all-electric variants of the much-loved Challenger and Charger, in a move that has led many to believe the venerable V8 would die. But it seems Dodge isn't giving up just yet. Sources have told MotorTrend that the next-generation Challenger and Charger will be made available with eight-pot power and rear-wheel-drive.
