Mulvane Art Museum’s ArtLab to reopen Saturday, group tours available

Read on www.wibw.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Smell what’s cookin’ at Smokin’ Wille’s in Wamego
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - As you walk the Yellow Brick Road of Wamego, do not be surprised if you stop dead in your tracks to the smell of barbecue. “You will probably smell our barbeque cooking; we get a lot of people say that they can smell something a couple of blocks away and they were like ‘what is that smell?’ And then morning people, when they are at the gas station they are like ‘you make me so hungry in the morning,’” said Karen Wille, owner of Smokin’ Wille’s Barbeque.
WIBW
New store opens in Topeka created for sneaker culture
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Laces is a buy, sell, trade store that sells brands like Jordan, Nike, Adidas, Yeezys and more. They have hats, clothing and sneaker candles around the store. Owner, Chris White-Ready says Topeka has never really had a store that was designated to the sneaker culture, they felt...
WIBW
Kansas City ranks among most pet-friendly cities in the nation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas City was found to be among the most pet-friendly cities in the nation and one of the least expensive places to visit the veterinarian. With National Homeless Animals Day approaching and over 90.5 million pet-owning homes in the U.S. spending about $123.6 billion on their furry friends in 2021, WalletHub.com says it released its in-depth report on 2022′s Most Pet-Friendly Cities.
WIBW
Downtown Topeka Inc. seeks community feedback on Polk-Quincy Viaduct
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With plans underway to reconstruct the Polk-Quincy Viaduct, Downtown Topeka Inc. is asking for community feedback to determine how to activate the area beneath the bridge once construction is complete. DTI is asking members of the community to complete the following online survey to offer input...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
Schools discuss COVID guidelines ahead of first day of class
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As schools get back in session, many parents are wondering what covid-19 guidelines will be in effect. “We are not requiring masks to be worn at school certainly is somebody is more comfortable wearing a mask, students and staff we would support that”, says Communications Director at USD-437, Martin Weishaar.
WIBW
Salute our Heroes: Steele sisters become first rookie twins to graduate KHP Academy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping their dad in construction taught the Steele Twins the value of hard work. That hard work has now paid off. “Oh I love it,” said Saylor Steele. “It’s been exciting, I’ve gotten into so much stuff already and I love it. It has not calmed down and I hope it never does.”
WIBW
CoreFirst Bank & Trust named best bank in Kansas by Forbes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - CoreFirst Bank, founded in the Capital City, was named the best bank in Kansas by Forbes. CoreFirst Bank & Trust says in a recent Forbes Magazine publication, it was named as one of America’s best in-state banks. It said the 2022 rankings were created alongside market research company Statista.
WIBW
Topeka Public Schools announces up to $8K incentive for 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff at TPS will again be eligible for an up to $8,000 incentive for the upcoming school year. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says it will again honor superhero staff members in 2022 with $8,000 Premium Incentive Pay for frontline workers and $6,000 for all other staff during the 2022-23 school year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
City of Topeka to survey road conditions
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka announced it will begin a project to inventory the condition of all roads maintained by the City on Wednesday, August 10th. The City has hired Roadway Asset Services (RAS), which is a nationwide firm based out of Austin, Texas to provide asset management and mobile data collection services.
WIBW
City of Lawrence donates nearly five acres of land toward affordable housing
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A generous donation of 4.64 acres of city-owned land distributed by the City of Lawrence to Tenants to Homeowners, Inc. is helping efforts to create more affordable housing. According to a news release from the City of Lawrence, the donated land is located at the corner...
WIBW
Drivers rev their engines for Pro Stock race weekend in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers and racing fans alike are revving their engines and set to fly around the Heartland Motorsports Track over the weekend with the Menards NHRA Nationals. With his first Pro Stock win in Seattle, Elite Motorsports LLC says Troy Coughlin Jr. is excited to race in...
WIBW
Signal replacement project to impact traffic on SE 6th, Jefferson
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A signal replacement project will impact traffic around SE 6th and Jefferson for about a month. The City of Topeka says that starting Monday, Aug. 15, J. Warren Co. will close multiple lanes around SE 6th and Jefferson for a signal replacement project. The City said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Man hit by train in Emporia after dropping cigarette
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man escaped serious injury Sunday evening when he was struck by a train in the south part of downtown Emporia, according to KVOE Radio. The incident was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday at a railroad crossing near the 300 block of Merchant Street. Emporia police...
WIBW
Manhattan man hospitalized after accident south of Junction City
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was rushed to the hospital after rear-ending a pickup truck along Highway 77 south of Junction City. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, emergency crews were called to Highway 77 and Skiddy West Rd. in Geary Co. with reports of a two-vehicle accident.
WIBW
Commissioners approve request to build a water tower
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved a request Monday to construct a new water tower. The planning department says the one-million-gallon water tower will be built on a 3.2-acre property found south of Lake Sherwood at SW 41st St. and Stutley Rd., in Mission Township. County officials say...
WIBW
Railroad crossing closure to create detour for drivers around Seneca
SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - A railroad crossing closure could create a lengthy detour for drivers around Seneca over the weekend. The Kansas Department of Transportation warns that the U.S. 36 railroad crossing will close for repairs starting at 7 a.m. on Aug. 12. KDOT said Union Pacific Railroad will close...
WIBW
Burlingame’s firefighter retires after three decades
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - The Burlingame Fire Department celebrated the retirement of one of its own on Sunday, August 7. Carolyn Strohm served 33 years with the department and worked with three Fire Chiefs during her career, which include her son Jim Strohm, and her two grandsons Trey and Caleb Strohm.
WIBW
Former Topeka police officers testify on Day 2 of Dana Chandler retrial Monday in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day two of the Dana Chandler retrial got underway Monday morning in the Shawnee County Courthouse with three former Topeka police officers taking the witness stand. The day’s first witness was Jeff Bailey, a real estate developer from Colorado who said he was acquainted with Chandler...
Comments / 0