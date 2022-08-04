U.K. central bank announces biggest interest hike in nearly 30 years

Read on www.axios.com
NY Fed survey: Inflation expectations are plunging
Americans' expectations for future inflation plunged in July, at least according to one closely watched survey out this morning. That's great news for anyone who doesn't want current prices to become the new normal. Driving the news: The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Survey of Consumer Expectations showed steep...
Social Security: Biggest payment increase since 1981 is coming for all recipients
Social Security recipients are expected to receive the largest increase in benefit payments in over 40 years.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose up to half of its fighter jets and many warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Pro-Trump apparel company fined for falsely labeling products "Made in USA"
The Federal Trade Commission ordered apparel company Lions Not Sheep and its owner Sean Whalen to stop labeling its products with fake "Made in USA" tags and pay more than $200,000 in fines. The big picture: Lions Not Sheep is known for its pro-gun and pro-Trump shirts, featuring phrases like...
AppLovin bids $17.5 billion to acquire game engine company Unity
AppLovin has offered to acquire Unity, the popular video game making software company, for $17.54 billion in an all-stock deal. Why it matters: This is the latest high-profile deal in the ongoing consolidation of the gaming industry. "We have received the offer from AppLovin and our Board will thoroughly evaluate...
NYT plans advertising expansion into non-news products
The New York Times is planning to aggressively expand its advertising business across its bundled products, like games and sports, executives tell Axios. Why it matters: Over the past 10 years, the Times has pivoted its strategy to focus on attracting more consumer revenue via subscriptions. Now that it's reached a critical mass of subscribers outside of news, it sees an opportunity to build more ad products that cater to those users.
Exclusive: Column raises $30M, expanding beyond public notice
Column, a public benefit company that provides software to streamline the placement of public notices, has raised a $30 million series A investment round led by Lux Capital, a venture firm, its founder and CEO Jake Seaton told Axios. Why it matters: It's a rare injection of high-growth capital into...
Roblox misses quarterly expectation for bookings
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Roblox Corp (RBLX.N) missed estimates for quarterly bookings on Tuesday, as the gaming platform faced a slowdown in the pandemic-fueled surge in spending for its games including "Jailbreak" and "Adopt Me!".
Biden signs off on NATO applications for Finland, Sweden
President Biden on Tuesday signed the ratification documents for Sweden and Finland to join NATO, bringing the two countries a step closer to formally becoming part of the alliance. Why it matters: Sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, Sweden and Finland's bids to join NATO would significantly...
Biden won't force African countries to choose U.S. or China, Blinken says
Secretary of State Tony Blinken unveiled the Biden administration's Africa strategy in South Africa on Monday. Why it matters: One element of that strategy is not to force countries to choose between the U.S. and China or Russia. "The United States will not dictate Africa’s choices," Blinken said. "Neither should anyone else."
Biden signs $280 billion chip funding bill
President Biden on Tuesday signed a $280 billion package that aims to boost the domestic chip-making industry and scientific research. What they're saying: "Fundamental change is taking place today — politically, economically and technologically," Biden said before signing the Chips and Science Act. "Change that can either strengthen our sense of control and security, of dignity and pride in our lives and our nation, or change that weakens us."
How 'fast' politics has left the NSW government staring into the electoral abyss
The 1973 Watergate Committee hearings ran for 51 days. The televised revelations drew a huge audience. The pressure built with slow, devastating intensity, devouring then US President Richard Nixon’s agenda, eventually leaving him no option but to fall on his sword. While not quite a Watergate moment, it is hard to see how the current NSW parliamentary inquiry into the appointment of the New York trade commissioner will end. Approaching day 49 of proceedings, the inquiry has already prompted the resignation of NSW Liberal deputy leader Stuart Ayres, with more fallout a distinct possibility. Internal Liberal-National Coalition critics of Dominic Perrottet’s management...
Fully self-driving taxis approved for two major Chinese cities
Self-driving taxis without safety supervisors are now approved for roads in Wuhan and Chongqing in China. Why it matters: The vehicles, operated by parent company Baidu, are the first-ever fully driverless licensed robotaxis in China, according to the FT. Details: Five taxis in each city will operate during business hours...
Nationalism rules China's internet during Taiwan tensions
Online nationalist sentiment in the wake of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan last week urged Beijing to take more aggressive actions and pushed celebrities to publicly support China's position. Why it matters: Nationalism thrives on China's highly censored internet, but it comes at a cost for Beijing....
China announces additional military drills near Taiwan
China announced a new series of military drills near Taiwan on Sunday, expanding efforts to express a a show of force in the wake of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-governing island last week. Driving the news: In the wake of Pelosi's visit, China announced several days of...
Odinga vs. Ruto: The fight to be Kenya's next president
Tuesday's election in Kenya is a clash of personalities between two familiar faces: longtime opposition stalwart Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto. Why it matters: Kenya’s next president will have to navigate soaring food prices, ballooning debts, relations with Beijing and regional instability. Odinga, 77, is seeking the...
Conservative apparel brand fined $200K for replacing Chinese labels with 'Made in USA'
A conservative apparel company and its owner, who make shirts that read “#FJB” and “Let’s Go Brandon” among others, was fined by the Federal Trade Commission for $211,335 for falsely claiming that its imported apparel is “Made in USA”
Women's golf has gone global
South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai beat In Gee Chun in a playoff on Sunday to win the Women's Open at Muirfield, her first major title. Why it matters: Buhai is the first South African to win the Women's Open since 1979 and her victory continues a trend in women's golf: winners from all over the world.
GOLF・
Bitcoin miner stung by price drop, but focusing on technology
One of the U.S.'s biggest publicly traded crypto mining companies showed how well it fared over the rough-and-tumble months of April to June. It was mostly not good. Why it matters: Mining companies are considered the last line of defense, often the last to sell amid downturns, because their business models can withstand the volatile swings of the digital assets they mine with high-powered computer equipment. But they have recently shown signs of stress.
"It's The One Thing I Make Sure To Eat On Every Trip Across The Atlantic": Americans Are Sharing Foods From Abroad That Are Difficult To Find Back Home
"I make it for friends and everyone loves it immediately. I think it will be the next big Japanese food craze in the US."
