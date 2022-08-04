ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.K. central bank announces biggest interest hike in nearly 30 years

By Courtenay Brown
Axios
Axios
 5 days ago
Read on www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

NY Fed survey: Inflation expectations are plunging

Americans' expectations for future inflation plunged in July, at least according to one closely watched survey out this morning. That's great news for anyone who doesn't want current prices to become the new normal. Driving the news: The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Survey of Consumer Expectations showed steep...
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose up to half of its fighter jets and many warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Russia#Europe#Linus Business#Business Economics#Natural Gas#Business Industry#Uk#Banking#The Bank Of England
Axios

AppLovin bids $17.5 billion to acquire game engine company Unity

AppLovin has offered to acquire Unity, the popular video game making software company, for $17.54 billion in an all-stock deal. Why it matters: This is the latest high-profile deal in the ongoing consolidation of the gaming industry. "We have received the offer from AppLovin and our Board will thoroughly evaluate...
BUSINESS
Axios

NYT plans advertising expansion into non-news products

The New York Times is planning to aggressively expand its advertising business across its bundled products, like games and sports, executives tell Axios. Why it matters: Over the past 10 years, the Times has pivoted its strategy to focus on attracting more consumer revenue via subscriptions. Now that it's reached a critical mass of subscribers outside of news, it sees an opportunity to build more ad products that cater to those users.
ECONOMY
Axios

Exclusive: Column raises $30M, expanding beyond public notice

Column, a public benefit company that provides software to streamline the placement of public notices, has raised a $30 million series A investment round led by Lux Capital, a venture firm, its founder and CEO Jake Seaton told Axios. Why it matters: It's a rare injection of high-growth capital into...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Axios

Biden signs off on NATO applications for Finland, Sweden

President Biden on Tuesday signed the ratification documents for Sweden and Finland to join NATO, bringing the two countries a step closer to formally becoming part of the alliance. Why it matters: Sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, Sweden and Finland's bids to join NATO would significantly...
POTUS
Axios

Biden signs $280 billion chip funding bill

President Biden on Tuesday signed a $280 billion package that aims to boost the domestic chip-making industry and scientific research. What they're saying: "Fundamental change is taking place today — politically, economically and technologically," Biden said before signing the Chips and Science Act. "Change that can either strengthen our sense of control and security, of dignity and pride in our lives and our nation, or change that weakens us."
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheConversationAU

How 'fast' politics has left the NSW government staring into the electoral abyss

The 1973 Watergate Committee hearings ran for 51 days. The televised revelations drew a huge audience. The pressure built with slow, devastating intensity, devouring then US President Richard Nixon’s agenda, eventually leaving him no option but to fall on his sword. While not quite a Watergate moment, it is hard to see how the current NSW parliamentary inquiry into the appointment of the New York trade commissioner will end. Approaching day 49 of proceedings, the inquiry has already prompted the resignation of NSW Liberal deputy leader Stuart Ayres, with more fallout a distinct possibility. Internal Liberal-National Coalition critics of Dominic Perrottet’s management...
POLITICS
Axios

Fully self-driving taxis approved for two major Chinese cities

Self-driving taxis without safety supervisors are now approved for roads in Wuhan and Chongqing in China. Why it matters: The vehicles, operated by parent company Baidu, are the first-ever fully driverless licensed robotaxis in China, according to the FT. Details: Five taxis in each city will operate during business hours...
TRAFFIC
Axios

Nationalism rules China's internet during Taiwan tensions

Online nationalist sentiment in the wake of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan last week urged Beijing to take more aggressive actions and pushed celebrities to publicly support China's position. Why it matters: Nationalism thrives on China's highly censored internet, but it comes at a cost for Beijing....
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

China announces additional military drills near Taiwan

China announced a new series of military drills near Taiwan on Sunday, expanding efforts to express a a show of force in the wake of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-governing island last week. Driving the news: In the wake of Pelosi's visit, China announced several days of...
MILITARY
Axios

Odinga vs. Ruto: The fight to be Kenya's next president

Tuesday's election in Kenya is a clash of personalities between two familiar faces: longtime opposition stalwart Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto. Why it matters: Kenya’s next president will have to navigate soaring food prices, ballooning debts, relations with Beijing and regional instability. Odinga, 77, is seeking the...
POLITICS
Axios

Women's golf has gone global

South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai beat In Gee Chun in a playoff on Sunday to win the Women's Open at Muirfield, her first major title. Why it matters: Buhai is the first South African to win the Women's Open since 1979 and her victory continues a trend in women's golf: winners from all over the world.
GOLF
Axios

Bitcoin miner stung by price drop, but focusing on technology

One of the U.S.'s biggest publicly traded crypto mining companies showed how well it fared over the rough-and-tumble months of April to June. It was mostly not good. Why it matters: Mining companies are considered the last line of defense, often the last to sell amid downturns, because their business models can withstand the volatile swings of the digital assets they mine with high-powered computer equipment. But they have recently shown signs of stress.
STOCKS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
91K+
Followers
47K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy