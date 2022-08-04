The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Read on www.miaminewtimes.com
Summer Sizzles At Time Out Market Miami
Disco Punch Brunch, Happy Hour, Natural Wine Flights, The Blakery for the ultimate 6-ounce cookie, and more!. The sizzling summer soirée never ends at Time Out Market Miami, the food and cultural market bringing the best of the city all under one roof. With 17 eateries, daily happy hour, weekend Disco Punch Brunch, and resident DJs beat the heat at 1601 Drexel Avenue in South Beach. Time Out Market reveals exciting new activations for guests to enjoy this season.
The Weeknd Live at Hard Rock Stadium
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Weeknd brought his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, Aug. 6. Mike Dean and Kaytranada opened the show. The Weeknd had an elaborate set showing a dystopian city with bombed-out buildings and walls of...
VIDEO: An inside look at Miami's new cooling trailers
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- An inside look at Miami's new cooling trailers added for practices. Miami has completed two practices and resume Monday morning. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com and on Twitter @InsideTheU.
Miami Beach Boat Rentals: Top Places To Visit by Boat in Miami
If you’re thinking of going on a holiday, one of those destinations that should make it on your bucket list is a trip to Miami for that ultimate South Florida boating experience. You can be traveling with kids, friends, a loved one, or even on your own; Miami will still aim to please. There’s never a shortage of activities to do, even as you spend your days basking in the warm weather and glorious sun, boating through some of its more gorgeous marinas and docks.
Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In Miami
Where to Eat Greek Food in Miami
There are plenty of reasons Miami is called The Magic City, but for me, it’s all about the food. Sure, there are many things to do in Miami between meals, from catching the Heat or Marlins play to visiting nearby Everglades National Park. But the cosmopolitan city is a...
Miami Gardens hosts 8th Back to School Book Bag Drive
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida students are being styled for the new school year, thanks to the City of Miami Gardens. City officials hosted their eighth annual Back to School Book Bag Drive at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, Sunday afternoon. Children who attended received lots...
Miami Indian Restaurants You Need to Try
Miami is world-famous for its beaches, but there are plenty of other fun activities in the city, from Zoo Miami to the beautiful Vizcaya Museum and Gardens. Everglades National Park borders the city, providing the perfect opportunity to enjoy the beach and a tropical wetland on the same day. All...
What really is the bizarre Miami Circle?
Florida is a pretty weird state. I mean that in the most complimentary way, of course. I love weird. It is my preference. There is a reason so many people flock to vacation in Florida. There's no other place like it. If you spent a little time poking around on the internet or out in the world, the things you learn might change how you look at Florida forever. And no, that's not dramatic. I'm speaking from experience as a California native who saw day-lightning, a massive stork inside my apartment complex, and children wheely-ing on bikes in traffic on her first day here.
El Tucán Launches Brickell’s Hottest Wednesday Ladies Night
Wednesday nights in Brickell just got a whole lot HOTTER!. Miami’s renowned Hospitality company, Mr. Hospitality, just launched their stimulating NEW Wednesday Ladies Night series – Forbidden Summer – at Brickell hotspot, El Tucán. Upon entry, ladies receive a complimentary tequila cocktail before dancing the night away in the jungle-themed supper club. Expect live entertainment, enchanting fire dancers, mesmerizing burlesque performances, aerialists, and beats by Willy Monfret. Dinner reservations begin at 7 PM, where diners can enjoy the new Endless Summer Menu ($69), showcasing signature dishes including the Beef carpaccio Filet Tostada with Truffle Dressing Grilled Octopus with Romanesco & Chickpeas, & more.
Miami Commit Jayden Wayne Looks Back on Decision
2023 EDGE Jayden Wayne details why he committed to Miami and how UM's coaches plan to use him.
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Florida's many great restaurants!
Mario Cristobal’s hard work pushes Hurricanes’ recruiting class to old heights
What has made the Hurricanes’ recruiting efforts under Mario Cristobal so effective the last few months? Assistant coach Jahmile Addae isn’t telling. “I can’t give the secret sauce,” Addae said, laughing, at Miami’s media day on Tuesday. What the Hurricanes’ first-year secondary coach would reveal, though, is that Cristobal’s effort on the trail makes the difference. “He outworks everybody,” ...
Miami Hurricanes Add Cooling Station to Practice Facility
Hurricanes made improvements to their practice facility.
Best Time To Visit Fort Lauderdale (For A Relaxing Florida Vacation)
Fort Lauderdale, FL is an excellent destination to plan a vacation. This city is the perfect balance of relaxation and excitement. If you’re interested in traveling to Flordia, you may be wondering when the best time to visit Fort Lauderdale is. January through March is the best time to...
Sean Taylor’s No. 26 ‘should be honored,’ says Miami coach Mario Cristobal
No one on the Hurricanes roster this season is wearing No. 26, which the late Miami legend Sean Taylor wore. The former UM star had his number retired by the Washington Commanders last year, but first-year Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal said he did not think that will be the correct approach for UM. “I don’t know if numbers should be retired, in general,” Cristobal said. “They should be ...
Leaving Miami after a Year.. Some Thoughts
After almost exactly a year of coming down here, I've made the decision to head back to my home base of the DMV area and I wanted to share some thoughts about this town. #1.) It's gorgeous. Despite everything that goes on out here the weather will always make you feel wealthy when it comes to the experience with nature day in and day out. There's just something so beautiful about living with so much sunshine and having the vibrancy of nature be around 24/7.
13 Best Spanish Restaurants in Miami, FL
Do you live in Miami and its environs, or are you planning to visit soon? Plugging into the best Spanish restaurants in Miami can be very relieving. Planning for the places to visit and food joints to count on is a confusing task that you can’t afford to overlook.
Airlines struggling with shortages want to recruit more diverse pilots. This HBCU could be a solution.
At Florida Memorial University, a small historically Black university in Miami Gardens, Tremaine Johnson is training to become one of the country’s few Black pilots. Less than 2% of commercial airline pilots are Black, according to one report, making Johnson’s decision to become a pilot — rather than an air traffic controller, as he’d originally intended — notable. His choice also comes at a particularly crucial time, as airlines around the country experience a pilot shortage due to cutbacks during the pandemic.
MIAMI WOMEN CHARGED FOR REPORTEDLY CATCHING 25 UNDERSIZED FISH IN KEY LARGO
Two Miami women are facing charges after Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation says an officer found them with more than 20 undersized fish in Key Largo. During the afternoon of July 30, officer Jessica Diaz was on patrol along Card Sound Road to conduct resource inspections. She came up to the two women to find that they caught 25 undersized mangrove snapper and three undersized schoolmaster snapper. The minimum size limit for both species is 10 inches.
