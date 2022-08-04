2 men dead after Robertson County crash
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Robertson County Wednesday night.
The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Union Hill Road near Highway 31 W.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported the driver, 52-year-old Robert Moss, of Memphis, and Hugo Milkes, 52, of White House, died following the crash. A 19-year-old man was also injured.
The three were traveling west in a 1967 Chevrolet Camero when the vehicle failed to left the roadway and struck a tree, according to the THP.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.
