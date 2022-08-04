Read on www.wrfalp.com
Chautauqua Institution Week Seven Examines Living Spaces, Changing Housing Market
Chautauqua Institution ‘s week seven will examine living spaces and the changing housing market. The 10:45 lecture series will focus on “More than Shelter: Redefining the American Home.” The 2 p.m. Interfaith Lecture Series tackles a similar topic with “Home: A Place for Human Thriving.”. The...
Fall Class Registration is Underway for Jamestown Community College
The fall session begin August 22, with the application to apply closing August 15. All JCC campus locations offer in-person student services from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments for advisement and registration information can be scheduled online at sunyjcc.edu/advisement. Two Accepted Student Days on August 10...
Jamestown YWCA Announces 2022 Women of Achievement Award Recipients
The awards honor women whose career, volunteer and advocacy achievements have worked to enhance diversity and inclusion and promote the empowerment of women in the community. The Rising Star award goes to Samantha Elleman who is a SUNY Fredonia Student majoring in Music Therapy. She is a strong advocate for LGBTQ rights and recently spent time in Guatemala teaching children English.
City of Jamestown Financial Audit of 2021 Positive
The City of Jamestown’s financial audit for 2021 was positive. Drescher & Malecki Partner Carl Widmer presented the results of the audit to Jamestown City Council Monday night. He said the city’s revenues for 2021 were $37.4 million with expenditures at $33.2 million. Widmer said when it comes...
Housing Committee Hears Update on 19A Homeownership Program Proposal
The Jamestown City Council Housing Committee received an update on properties that would be purchased and rehabilitated by the city under the 19A Homeownership Program if Council approves the $750,000 request of American Rescue Plan funds. Assistant Corporation Counsel Ben Haskins said under state law, municipalities can take ownership of...
Jamestown City Council to Revisit Requests to Add Funding to Business, Housing Initiatives
Will revisit a couple requests to add American Rescue Plan funds to housing and business initiatives at its work session tonight. One resolution would use $750,000 in ARP funds to create a permanent 19A Homeownership Program. The city would use the 19A program to acquire vacant properties in Jamestown. As...
NYS Voters Have Until August 11 to Change Party Enrollment Ahead of August 23 Primary
The Chautauqua County Board of Elections said a recent ruling in State Supreme Court ordered that all changes of enrollment received between August 12 and 30 will take effect on August 30. Board of Elections Commissioner Brian Abram said following the June primaries, officials realized there needed to be a...
