Jamestown, NY

Fall Class Registration is Underway for Jamestown Community College

The fall session begin August 22, with the application to apply closing August 15. All JCC campus locations offer in-person student services from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments for advisement and registration information can be scheduled online at sunyjcc.edu/advisement. Two Accepted Student Days on August 10...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Jamestown YWCA Announces 2022 Women of Achievement Award Recipients

The awards honor women whose career, volunteer and advocacy achievements have worked to enhance diversity and inclusion and promote the empowerment of women in the community. The Rising Star award goes to Samantha Elleman who is a SUNY Fredonia Student majoring in Music Therapy. She is a strong advocate for LGBTQ rights and recently spent time in Guatemala teaching children English.
JAMESTOWN, NY
City of Jamestown Financial Audit of 2021 Positive

The City of Jamestown’s financial audit for 2021 was positive. Drescher & Malecki Partner Carl Widmer presented the results of the audit to Jamestown City Council Monday night. He said the city’s revenues for 2021 were $37.4 million with expenditures at $33.2 million. Widmer said when it comes...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Housing Committee Hears Update on 19A Homeownership Program Proposal

The Jamestown City Council Housing Committee received an update on properties that would be purchased and rehabilitated by the city under the 19A Homeownership Program if Council approves the $750,000 request of American Rescue Plan funds. Assistant Corporation Counsel Ben Haskins said under state law, municipalities can take ownership of...
JAMESTOWN, NY

