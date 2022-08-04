Take a Tour of Jackson Hole’s Hydroponic Greenhouse

Read on dishingjh.com
buckrail.com
Wine and dine with a view at The Rooftop Bar at The Cloudveil
JACKSON, Wyo. — Experience Jackson Hole from a new perspective. Poised above Town Square on the stunning rooftop, take in the sights and sounds of the season at Summer Evenings at The Rooftop Bar at The Cloudveil. With a rotating food and drink menu by The Bistro team, The Rooftop Bar at The Cloudveil is open to the public on select nights throughout the rest of summer.
buckrail.com
A first look at 119 N Agate, Victor ID
VICTOR, Id. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Ranch Once Owned By Walt Disney Family On Market For $71 Million
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For the low, low price of $71 million, thousands of acres of solitude in Fremont County enjoyed by the Walt Disney family for decades can be yours. Diamond G Ranch, which sits 17 miles west of Dubois, is officially on the...
KULR8
Lighting strikes group of backpackers in Teton Wilderness, killing one
JACKSON, Wyo. - Lightning struck a group of backpackers who were camping at Enos Lake in the Teton Wilderness, killing a 22-year-old. The victim and another man who was also injured were a part of 14 adults on an organized wilderness trip. Teton County Search and Rescue (TCSAR) was notified...
buckrail.com
Accident on WY22 Snake River Bridge, clear
WILSON, Wyo. — An accident this afternoon on the Snake River bridge on WY 22 is causing delays in the area. Teton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the accident. “It is now clear, and no one was injured in the accident,” Sheriff Matt Carr said. Traffic is...
eastidahonews.com
Complex to be named in honor of east Idaho sheriff killed on duty 50 years ago
RIGBY – Howard Shaffer was Idaho’s longest serving sheriff when he was killed on March 25, 1972. Shaffer, who was first elected Jefferson County Sheriff in 1950, was on duty when he was hit by an oncoming train at the Lincoln railroad crossing off Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls. To this day, no one knows for sure what he was doing.
Missing person in Teton Valley
The Teton County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing person:. Last seen in Tetonia 11:00 AM Thursday, August 4th 2022. 66 Year Male last seen wearing a tan colored long sleeve shirt, blue. Levi jeans, work boots and a cap. Was last seen driving a camouflage colored...
Injured motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after being rescued from East Idaho backcountry
A motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital after crashing in the East Idaho backcountry on Saturday. The 2 p.m. motorcycle crash occurred in the Little Burns Creek area between Ririe and Swan Valley, authorities said. The adult male motorcyclist suffered chest injuries during the incident and needed to be carried through about two miles of wet and muddy terrain to where an Air Idaho helicopter had landed to transport...
Local emergency responders battle through heavy rain and lightning during wreck that left several injured
ASHTON — Five people were seriously injured when a car and semi collided on an East Idaho highway during heavy rain and lightning on Saturday. The 5 p.m. crash occurred on Highway 20 on Ashton Hill near Ashton. Idaho State Police reported that the collision happened when "the driver of a Subaru Legacy was traveling westbound, crossed the center line and struck a semi-truck heading eastbound on US20." ...
svinews.com
Valley’s First Electric Vehicle Charging Station Opens This Week in Thayne
Star Valley’s first electric vehicle charging station will open this week in Thayne. Joe Heward, a member of Thayne’s town council and an employee of Lower Valley Energy, said the charging station was the product of a three-way partnership. “It’s a partnership with Clean Cities in Jackson, Lower...
Man drowns at Palisades
The Bonneville County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office says a 57-year-old Soda Springs man drowned in Palisades Reservoir Wednesday. According to a news release from the department, officers received a call to the Palisades Reservoir near McCoy Creek shortly before 3:00 pm for a possible drowning. The reporting party told Dispatch a man on a paddle board went into the water and did not resurface.
eastidahonews.com
Deputies identify man who died in canal crash last week
RIGBY — A 42-year-old man that was airlifted to the hospital last week after a canal crash near County Line Road has died from his injuries. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as Keynes Huaynalay Alvarado of Peru. He was a passenger of a silver Toyota car involved in the crash. He was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and died later that day due to injuries caused by the crash.
svinews.com
Jackson man pleads no contest after second stabbing
JACKSON (WNE) — A Jackson man has pleaded no contest to two felonies after he was arrested for stabbing a man in the face March 15 while he was on probation for another stabbing. Manuel Vargas, 25, pleaded no contest to aggravated assault and battery and interference with a...
