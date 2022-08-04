Save Big on Eyewear and Contacts With Glasses USA

Read on www.cnet.com
Save Up to 80% on Home Essentials at Bed Bath & Beyond's Warehouse Event
Bed Bath & Beyond is running a new deal right now for up to 80% off during its warehouse event. Plus, you get 20% off the entire purchase with a coupon through Wednesday, Aug. 10. There are a ton of products that you can shop for. Since it's Bed Bath...
ETOnline.com
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save on Boots, Jackets and More Fall Fashion
If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section has deals already up to 95% off and these sales are unbeatable. Nordstrom Rack is chock full of everything you'll need...
AOL Corp
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save nearly 50%!
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon. There's one place at Amazon you can go to access a...
AOL Corp
Amazon's secret outlet is a goldmine of deals: Our picks, up to 65% off
Want to score dirt-cheap discounts on incredible goods? Well, there’s a goldmine hiding in plain sight. It's Amazon’s secret overstock outlet, and it’s packed with thousands of incredible items. Browse through the massive hush-hush section for oodles of electronics, essentials for the kitchen and home, beauty basics, bestselling books and music, tons of fashion finds and even goodies for Fluffy or Fido. Ready for some don't-miss deals on Crocs, Ninja, NutriBullet and more? These are our favorites:
ETOnline.com
UGG Deals on Amazon: Save up to 65% on Sandals and Slippers
There's no denying that UGG sandals and slippers are a cozy at-home staple. The good news is that Amazon has tons of discounts on the brand celebrities just can't get enough. While UGGs are one of the most popular cozy shoes worn by A-listers, the slippers are too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.
Finally! A Matching Lounge Set You Can Actually Wear Out and About
This set from Corski is made for lounging, but it's definitely stylish enough to wear out with the right accessories — details
hypebeast.com
Nike Adds a Second USA-Inspired Air Griffey Max 1
In anticipation of the Fourth of July, recently brought back the Air Griffey Max 1 in a USA-themed colorway. The sneaker prominently featured a slew of “Old Royal” and “Gym Red” hits across the white-based leather upper. As an added iteration, the Swoosh is set to release another USA-inspired Air Griffey Max 1 which flips the previous silhouette’s color scheme.
People
Amazon Shoppers Say These Storage Bags 'Hold a Lot More Than You Think,' and They're 56% Off
As the summer months come to an end, you may be already thinking about how you can move camp clothes and beach towels out of the way. Rather than simply stuff them into the back of the closet, it's worth investing in a set of storage bags, which can serve as an organizational vessel to keep everything in place.
CNET
How to Find the Best Portable Dehumidifier for Your Home
A portable dehumidifier is an important appliance to help remove moisture and humidity from your home. In the summer heat, humidity in your home (and outside) can feel uncomfortable. That dampness can also cause long-term damage, often without your knowledge. Moisture in your home can promote mold and mildew, cause...
These Wireless Earbuds Stay Charged for a Whopping 54 Hours
Never worry about your earbuds loosing battery or falling out with this impressive wireless pair from Raycon — find out more
hypebeast.com
Nike Dunk High LXX Arrives in "Black Flax"
Is gearing up for the Fall rotation with yet another new colorway, this time releasing in the Dunk High LXX. Arriving in “Black Flax,” the pair sets itself apart with the latest color-blocking mashup that sees the shoe dressed in Black, Flax, Vachetta Tan and White hues. Similar to the original silhouette, the shoe comes constructed in a full leather build, featuring leather tongue tags and insoles for an added dose of premium quality for the shoe. The Swoosh is highlighted in the darker Tan color for additional emphasis on the branding, while the rest of the shoe sits atop a white midsole and black rubber outsole to round out the design.
The $20 IKEA LACK Shelf Might Actually Be a Better Small Space Storage Solution for Your Closet than Your Home Office
Savannah is Assistant Editor for the Home Team at Apartment Therapy. When she's not writing about style tips, product launches, or interviewing designers, you can catch her re-watching Gossip Girl or on Facetime with her grandma. Savannah is a proud HBCU graduate and Clark Atlanta University alumna who believes there's nothing good food can't fix.
Food & Wine
Tons of Oxo's Clever Leak-Proof Food Storage Containers Are Marked Down at Amazon, with Prices as Low as $4
Whether you're trying to extend the shelf life of some tasty leftovers or prep meals for school or work, good quality food storage containers are a must. And thanks to its variety and clever designs, Oxo's containers are one of our favorite ways to keep food fresh both on the go or at home.
CNET
Get Up to 50% Off Select Cosmetics at NYX Today
NYX is well-known for its affordable and effective makeup (in fact, its waterproof eyeliners are my go-to) and right now the brand is offering 50% on select sale items. Prices start as low as $5 for lipsticks and go up to $30 for advent calendars and eyeshadow palettes. There are 34 different items to choose from during this sale, so we've picked some top choices to try out.
I’m a beauty expert and this is the double ended mascara I swear by
YOU may be familiar with Revitalash and their award winning Eyelash Conditioner. But there's another unsung hero in the range I can't get enough of - the Double Ended Volume Set. REVITALASH Double Ended Volume 2-in-1 primer and mascara, £35, from Revitalash and Selfridges - buy here. Revitalash's Double...
domino
The Best Room Dividers Turn One Space Into Two
Reading up on Domino’s shopping guides is like having your own personal product concierge. We do the tedious part—deep-dive research, hands-on testing, and tapping experts for advice—so all you have to do is hit “add to cart.” That’s why we call them Simply the Best.
Frontgate’s End-of-Summer Outdoor Furniture Sale Is Your Chance To Save Thousands of Dollars
Click here to read the full article. We still have plenty of time left this summer to enjoy dinners and drinks outside with friends and family — provided we have a place to seat everyone. And there’s no better place to splurge on outdoor furniture than Frontgate. Frontgate offers great deals on this season’s newest releases to end the summer, so now’s a great time to save on top-rated furniture. Making your home’s outdoor space as comfortable as possible is a great way to relish the final days of sunshine and warmth, whether adding a bunch of plants, grabbing a grill...
CNET
Turning Off the Lights Is Actually a Really Useful Way to Save Money
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. It seems like everything has become more expensive this year. Rising gas and grocery prices, and increasing rent rates has put a good deal of strain on monthly budgets. Plus, utility bills are skyrocketing across the US. And whether you're a homeowner or a renter, you've got one consistent monthly expense that always seems to be lofty: the electric bill.
CNET
Get Peace of Mind for Less With up to 40% on Eufy Security Kits and Equipment
You probably don't want to cut corners when it comes to your home's security. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't take advantage of a great deal on security equipment when it comes along. Today only, Amazon is offering discounts of up to 40% off a variety of indoor and outdoor Eufy home security cameras and systems. These deals expire tonight at 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET).
