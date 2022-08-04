SCP+R plans to change schedule for amenities with start of school

Read on www.wibw.com
Downtown Topeka Inc. seeks community feedback on Polk-Quincy Viaduct
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With plans underway to reconstruct the Polk-Quincy Viaduct, Downtown Topeka Inc. is asking for community feedback to determine how to activate the area beneath the bridge once construction is complete. DTI is asking members of the community to complete the following online survey to offer input...
City of Lawrence donates nearly five acres of land toward affordable housing
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A generous donation of 4.64 acres of city-owned land distributed by the City of Lawrence to Tenants to Homeowners, Inc. is helping efforts to create more affordable housing. According to a news release from the City of Lawrence, the donated land is located at the corner...
Schools discuss COVID guidelines ahead of first day of class
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As schools get back in session, many parents are wondering what covid-19 guidelines will be in effect. “We are not requiring masks to be worn at school certainly is somebody is more comfortable wearing a mask, students and staff we would support that”, says Communications Director at USD-437, Martin Weishaar.
Signal replacement project to impact traffic on SE 6th, Jefferson
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A signal replacement project will impact traffic around SE 6th and Jefferson for about a month. The City of Topeka says that starting Monday, Aug. 15, J. Warren Co. will close multiple lanes around SE 6th and Jefferson for a signal replacement project. The City said...
Commissioners approve request to build a water tower
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved a request Monday to construct a new water tower. The planning department says the one-million-gallon water tower will be built on a 3.2-acre property found south of Lake Sherwood at SW 41st St. and Stutley Rd., in Mission Township. County officials say...
Power back on for most Evergy customers after large outage early Monday in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Power was back on for all but a handful of Evergy customers shortly before 6 a.m. Monday after a large outage affected nearly 2,000 homes earlier in the morning in southeast Topeka, authorities said. Shortly after the outage occurred around 4:14 a.m. Monday, some 1,890 Evergy...
National Night Out 2022 is a success despite extreme heat
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - National Night Out 2022 succeeded in bringing the community together, and strengthening relationships. “National Night Out is the opportunity for neighbors to get out and meet one another,” said Topeka Police Captain Colleen Stuart. “We’ve always encouraged that. Society as a whole has gone away from that.”
CoreFirst Bank & Trust named best bank in Kansas by Forbes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - CoreFirst Bank, founded in the Capital City, was named the best bank in Kansas by Forbes. CoreFirst Bank & Trust says in a recent Forbes Magazine publication, it was named as one of America’s best in-state banks. It said the 2022 rankings were created alongside market research company Statista.
Manhattan man hospitalized after accident south of Junction City
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was rushed to the hospital after rear-ending a pickup truck along Highway 77 south of Junction City. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, emergency crews were called to Highway 77 and Skiddy West Rd. in Geary Co. with reports of a two-vehicle accident.
New store opens in Topeka created for sneaker culture
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Laces is a buy, sell, trade store that sells brands like Jordan, Nike, Adidas, Yeezys and more. They have hats, clothing and sneaker candles around the store. Owner, Chris White-Ready says Topeka has never really had a store that was designated to the sneaker culture, they felt...
Fire crews respond to electrical fire early Monday at Club Car Wash in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a report of an electrical fire early Monday at a west Topeka car wash. The fire was reported around 6:05 a.m. Monday at the Club Car Wash at 6017 S.W. 30th Terrace. First-arriving crews reported smoke inside the building. Topeka Fire Department officials...
Burlingame’s firefighter retires after three decades
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - The Burlingame Fire Department celebrated the retirement of one of its own on Sunday, August 7. Carolyn Strohm served 33 years with the department and worked with three Fire Chiefs during her career, which include her son Jim Strohm, and her two grandsons Trey and Caleb Strohm.
Man hit by train in Emporia after dropping cigarette
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man escaped serious injury Sunday evening when he was struck by a train in the south part of downtown Emporia, according to KVOE Radio. The incident was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday at a railroad crossing near the 300 block of Merchant Street. Emporia police...
Tuesday forecast: Near seasonal today
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Plenty of sun is expected with highs near seasonal today and tomorrow before the heat makes a return to end the week and especially into the weekend. Enjoy these next couple days before the extreme heat returns by the weekend. Don’t expect much in the way...
Gage Park mini train to close over weekend for repairs
Remains found in Lawrence identified as man missing after release from jail. The human remains found in Lawrence in January have been identified as a man who had been listed as missing since just after his release from jail in July. Topeka Police identify teen found shot to death in...
Coroner testifies Tuesday afternoon in Dana Chandler retrial in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day 3 of the Dana Chandler retrial is underway Tuesday morning in Shawnee County District Court. Chandler was arrested in 2011 and charged with the 2002 murders of her ex-husband Mike Sisco and his fiancé Karen Harkness at a home at 2231 S.W. Westport Square in west Topeka.
Salute our Heroes: Steele sisters become first rookie twins to graduate KHP Academy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping their dad in construction taught the Steele Twins the value of hard work. That hard work has now paid off. “Oh I love it,” said Saylor Steele. “It’s been exciting, I’ve gotten into so much stuff already and I love it. It has not calmed down and I hope it never does.”
