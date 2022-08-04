ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

SCP+R plans to change schedule for amenities with start of school

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wibw.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Downtown Topeka Inc. seeks community feedback on Polk-Quincy Viaduct

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With plans underway to reconstruct the Polk-Quincy Viaduct, Downtown Topeka Inc. is asking for community feedback to determine how to activate the area beneath the bridge once construction is complete. DTI is asking members of the community to complete the following online survey to offer input...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Schools discuss COVID guidelines ahead of first day of class

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As schools get back in session, many parents are wondering what covid-19 guidelines will be in effect. “We are not requiring masks to be worn at school certainly is somebody is more comfortable wearing a mask, students and staff we would support that”, says Communications Director at USD-437, Martin Weishaar.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Signal replacement project to impact traffic on SE 6th, Jefferson

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A signal replacement project will impact traffic around SE 6th and Jefferson for about a month. The City of Topeka says that starting Monday, Aug. 15, J. Warren Co. will close multiple lanes around SE 6th and Jefferson for a signal replacement project. The City said...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Shawnee County, KS
Shawnee County, KS
Government
Shawnee County, KS
Lifestyle
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Shawnee County, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Education
WIBW

Commissioners approve request to build a water tower

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved a request Monday to construct a new water tower. The planning department says the one-million-gallon water tower will be built on a 3.2-acre property found south of Lake Sherwood at SW 41st St. and Stutley Rd., in Mission Township. County officials say...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

National Night Out 2022 is a success despite extreme heat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - National Night Out 2022 succeeded in bringing the community together, and strengthening relationships. “National Night Out is the opportunity for neighbors to get out and meet one another,” said Topeka Police Captain Colleen Stuart. “We’ve always encouraged that. Society as a whole has gone away from that.”
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

CoreFirst Bank & Trust named best bank in Kansas by Forbes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - CoreFirst Bank, founded in the Capital City, was named the best bank in Kansas by Forbes. CoreFirst Bank & Trust says in a recent Forbes Magazine publication, it was named as one of America’s best in-state banks. It said the 2022 rankings were created alongside market research company Statista.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Kayaks#Canoe#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Shawnee Co#Parks Recreation
WIBW

Manhattan man hospitalized after accident south of Junction City

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was rushed to the hospital after rear-ending a pickup truck along Highway 77 south of Junction City. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, emergency crews were called to Highway 77 and Skiddy West Rd. in Geary Co. with reports of a two-vehicle accident.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

New store opens in Topeka created for sneaker culture

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Laces is a buy, sell, trade store that sells brands like Jordan, Nike, Adidas, Yeezys and more. They have hats, clothing and sneaker candles around the store. Owner, Chris White-Ready says Topeka has never really had a store that was designated to the sneaker culture, they felt...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Burlingame’s firefighter retires after three decades

BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - The Burlingame Fire Department celebrated the retirement of one of its own on Sunday, August 7. Carolyn Strohm served 33 years with the department and worked with three Fire Chiefs during her career, which include her son Jim Strohm, and her two grandsons Trey and Caleb Strohm.
BURLINGAME, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kayak
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
WIBW

Man hit by train in Emporia after dropping cigarette

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man escaped serious injury Sunday evening when he was struck by a train in the south part of downtown Emporia, according to KVOE Radio. The incident was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday at a railroad crossing near the 300 block of Merchant Street. Emporia police...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Tuesday forecast: Near seasonal today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Plenty of sun is expected with highs near seasonal today and tomorrow before the heat makes a return to end the week and especially into the weekend. Enjoy these next couple days before the extreme heat returns by the weekend. Don’t expect much in the way...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Gage Park mini train to close over weekend for repairs

Remains found in Lawrence identified as man missing after release from jail. The human remains found in Lawrence in January have been identified as a man who had been listed as missing since just after his release from jail in July. Topeka Police identify teen found shot to death in...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Coroner testifies Tuesday afternoon in Dana Chandler retrial in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day 3 of the Dana Chandler retrial is underway Tuesday morning in Shawnee County District Court. Chandler was arrested in 2011 and charged with the 2002 murders of her ex-husband Mike Sisco and his fiancé Karen Harkness at a home at 2231 S.W. Westport Square in west Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy