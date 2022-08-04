ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City school board and superintendent to enter mediation

By Kim Bojórquez
 5 days ago

Salt Lake City Superintendent Timothy Gadson III remains on leave weeks after the school board asked for his resignation for undisclosed reasons.

Context: Last month, the school board voted during a closed session to place Gadson, the first Black superintendent of a Utah school district, on a leave of absence.

  • Criticism against Gadson has centered around his demeanor, a school trip he took to Grand Canyon University in Arizona earlier this year and his recent hires of other Black administrators.
  • Black community leaders, including Mohamed Baayd, the only African American member of the school board, have alleged racial discrimination as the reason for Gadson's leave.
  • The board offered Gadson a buyout worth four months of his salary, or $73,000, in exchange for his resignation, according to Baayd.

The latest: Board President Melissa Ford read a statement at a meeting Tuesday acknowledging the public had questions surrounding Gadson but said they could not discuss "confidential personnel matters."

  • "I can share that Dr. Gadson's contract requires that we participate in mediation of any disputes, that Superintendent Gadson has requested mediation, and that the board plans to participate in that process in good faith," she said.
  • Ford said they are committed to transparency and added that any termination would be conducted in an open and public meeting.
  • Baayd said Gadson was being legally represented with help from the local NAACP Salt Lake chapter.

The other side: Baayd defended Gadson, saying he is a victim of a "racially biased district … that is not ready to deal with a Black leader running the district."

  • He also refuted claims that Gadson spent public funds to visit Grand Canyon University and said he provided receipts to prove he used his own funds.

What's next: There's no word on when the dispute between the school board and Gadson will be resolved.

What we're watching: The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 6.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to note that the next meeting is Sept. 6 (not Sept. 7).

Axios Salt Lake City

Pomegranates in a Salt Lake City garden? It can happen!

Who's ready to fast-forward to fall? I am, and here's my first clue it'll be a good'un.State of play: About 20 little pomegranates are growing in my yard!I mentioned several weeks ago that my shrub was flowering well and might be a worthy addition to your garden.Driving the news: I love pomegranates. Also, they aren't widely grown in Salt Lake, which used to be too cold.How it works: My pomegranate bush is "espaliered" — that is, anchored against a south-facing wall for protection and warmth.The Parfianka variety was the hardiest one I could find when I planted it in 2016.I don't fertilize or insulate it. Site placement seems to be the key. What they're saying: "That's something that does not grow so great here. You have to coax it a little bit," KRCL's Punk Rock Farmer Aldine Strychnine said when I appeared with him and Lara Jones in July on the station's RadioACTive show. Reality check: A handful of my pomegranates are marble-sized, and most years I have several that never get big enough to eat. Yes, but: The flowers fruited earlier this year than last year, so they may still have enough summer left to grow.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Axios Salt Lake City

Salt Lake's lower speed limit could work

A plan to reduce speed limits to 20 mph on most Salt Lake City streets could help save lives.Why it matters: Utah is approaching a record number of pedestrians and cyclists killed in traffic this year.Research shows the risk of serious injury or death drops majorly for pedestrians hit by cars traveling 20 mph versus 25 mph. Driving the news: Salt Lake City began posting speed limit signs of 20 mph on streets that were previously at 25 mph.About 70% of Salt Lake's streets will be affected.Zoom out: In England, lower speed limits have been promoted for many years — and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
