Cannabis Marketplace Kush.com to Transplant Headquarters to the Sunshine State

Read on www.miaminewtimes.com
Related
stpetecatalyst.com
Large cannabis B2B firm blazes future in Tampa
Tampa is now the home to the company that claims to be the nation’s largest business-to-business network of cannabis products, Kush.com. The Seattle-founded company’s goal is to become to go-to-market resource for companies trying to break into the cannabis retail industry by providing a trusted network of verified seed growers, testing labs and distributors.
Do you believe the Garden of Eden was in Bristol, Florida?
The Garden of Eden By Isaak Van OostenPublic domain on Wikimedia commons. Every state has legends attached to them. Whenever there's a true story, there are bound to be fibs, tall tales, and rumors to go along with it. Some people believe they are true. Others like to play into the fun and may even think, "what if?". Others believe it's complete tinfoil hat nonsense.
You Can Go Beach Camping At This Florida State Park & Wake Up To Incredible Underwater Ruins
Florida's ocean blues makes beach camping a popular attraction amongst tourists and locals alike. Waking up to gorgeous clear waters and a breathtaking sunrise sounds like a dream that you can absolutely make a reality. Just off Tampa's coast is Fort De Soto State Park with incredible ruins that are...
5 Affordable Places To Retire Near the Beach
You're getting ready to retire and you want to go to the beach -- possibly every day. Since you don't currently live in a coastal community, this means you're going to need to pack up and move. Living...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
As school starts in Tampa Bay, just remember the kids are in hell
Believe it or not, it’s already time for class. Wednesday is the first day for public school students in Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco counties, time for parents lean close to the mirror and ask, “Is this a new liver spot?”. For adults, this moment brings plentiful intersections of...
CNBC
From food stamps to $1.6 million: 'I work just 5 hours a week'
Graham Cochrane, 39, lives in Tampa, Florida and works as a business coach who runs an online business. He teaches people how to make money off of their passions, turn their knowledge into income and sells online courses. He grew his business from earning $7,000 to $1 million in 8 years. Here's how he works 5 hours a week and makes $1.6 million a year.
At least 68 migrants arrived in NYC over the weekend on buses sent by Texas Gov. Abbott
New York Mayor Eric Adams has claimed that some migrants are being "forced" on buses from Texas, as 14 more asylum seekers arrived in the city Sunday on another bus sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Psilocybin therapy is prompting states to reconsider laws about magic mushrooms
As psilocybin therapy has gained traction, states around the US have started to try to change their laws on magic mushrooms.
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
A TikToker was so fed up at the lack of pay transparency that she’s now just asking strangers on the street — and they’re telling her
A TikToker frustrated with the lack of pay transparency in the U.S. has gained millions of viewers after launching a series in which she asks people she’s only just met what their salary is. Hannah Williams, 25, is making waves online with her short-form video series “Salary Transparent Street,”...
What Tampa Bay renters looking for apartments can expect right now
With the Tampa Bay population at over 3 million and more people expected to move to here, housing demand is at an all-time high. More apartments are being built in the bay area, but most are being marketed as luxury units, while cheaper units tend to be the ones with lower vacancy rates, according to commercial real estate data company CoStar.
travelawaits.com
20 Florida Monthly Rentals On The Pinellas Peninsula For Snowbirds
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. You’ve earned this. You’ve earned the time off. You’ve earned the chance to get away. And now it’s time for you and yours to take on full snowbird status and head to Florida for a month or more. Where do you start, you might ask? We’re here to help! If the Pinellas Peninsula in Florida sounds appealing to you (I’ve been, trust me… it’s appealing), then we hope you take a few moments to look at these 20 rental options selected just for you. These are nearly exclusively designed for couples — your chance to truly get away from it all!
Comments / 0