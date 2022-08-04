Arrest made in Oklahoma oilfield copper thefts

GRANT COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say they have arrested a man who may be connected to several thefts from oil and gas well sites.

On Aug. 3, deputies with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from a concerned citizen about a man at an oil and gas well site.

Officials went to the site and found Nathan Schuermann.

Deputies say Shuermann was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and cut copper wire. They also found miscellaneous tools believed to have been used for the theft of copper wire from oil and gas sites.

Authorities say Shuermann had been under investigation by several area agencies for other copper thefts.

“Copper thefts in the State of Oklahoma amount to severe financial losses to oil and gas producers in the state, adding up to hundreds of thousands of dollars per year. If you see suspicious activity on an oil and gas well site, or any other type of suspicious activity, please report it immediately to your local sheriff’s office,” the Grant County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.