Historical Society to host Teddy Bear Picnic this weekend

W.A.R.M. to hold concert fundraiser to help the homeless
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The public is invited to enjoy live music, food and drink as part of a fundraiser to help Watertown’s homeless. Watertown Area Rescue Mission, also known as W.A.R.M., is hosting its First Annual Summer Jam on August 20 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Frances X. Caprara Exhibition Hall at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Watertown.
Community garden helps ‘Feed the Need’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - From garden to table - the North Country Family Health Center is helping families bring fresh produce home. The center’s new Feed the Need Community Garden Project provides fresh produce for patients and others receiving assistance. Seeds and gardening equipment were donated by the...
Little Theatre presents ‘The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Grab your lawn chairs and blankets and get ready for some Grimm tales. Director Amanda Morrison and actor and narrator Lynnea Calendar talked about the Watertown Little Theatre’s upcoming “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon.”. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This...
Diocese of Ogdensburg celebrates 150 years
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg is observing its 150th anniversary. A celebratory mass will be on Wednesday. Diocese members from across Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Franklin Counties will be in attendance. A community picnic will follow afterward. Bishop Terry LaValley says a lot has...
Upcoming Concerts in Morristown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) The summer isn’t over yet and Monday nights don’t have to be dull. Morristown’s Monday evening concert will feature outstanding jazz musicians on August 15th. Dan Gagliardi organized the group. For years, he played bass in a local duo, “A Fine Line”. His trombonist son, a music major at SUNY Purchase, will be in the group. In addition, guitarist and Potsdam native Paul Meyers will be featured. Meyers has recorded with Andy Bey, Frank Wess, and others. Their repertoire includes pieces from the American songbook by George Gershwin, Cole Porter, and more as well as jazz standards.
YMCA still seeking funding for community and aquatics center
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Construction on the Watertown YMCA’s community and aquatics center is well underway but the Y is still looking for ways to help fund its $27.5 million price tag. What started as an idea is starting to become a reality. Crews are busy working on...
Scarborough Fair - Clayton Opera House
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Prepare to fall in love again with the music of Simon & Garfunkel. From their stunning authentic rendition of “Sound of Silence” to their playful version of “Cecilia,” Jeb Guthrie and Jock Guthrie will have every audience member smiling and singing along.Through songs, stories, trivia and humor, Jeb and Jock pay homage to the music of Simon & Garfunkel, playfully engaging the audience along the way. The show highlights the brothers’ deep spiritual connection to this music and to the 1960s, the period that made it all happen.
New Exhibit at the Everson in Syracuse
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) The Everson Brings Experimental Artist Raymon Elozua to Syracuse. The Everson Museum of Art enthusiastically announces Raymon Elozua: Structure/Dissonance, a new exhibition opening September 10, 2022. Celebrating Elozua’s first major museum exhibition since his 2003 retrospective at the Mint Museum, Structure/Dissonance focuses on three conceptual bodies of work that explore the combined physical properties of three elemental materials: ceramic, glass, and steel.
Weekend nursing program available at JCC
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is offering a weekend nursing program starting next year. But, nursing department chair Dr. Marie Hess says, the deadline to apply is September 1. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. The program starts the first weekend in...
Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair goes out with a bang!
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - It’s the Demolition Derby at the Gouverneur and St Lawrence County Fair, drivers and fans on the stands are ready for a show. Derby fanatic Jeff Trapp says he’s been part of the derby since he was 16 years old. He says once you start, it’s hard to stop.
State looks to invest $100M in smaller communities
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Communities like Watertown and Massena have gotten millions of dollars in downtown funds from New York. Now the state is looking to invest in smaller communities. “This is a game changer for villages like Chaumont,” said Hartley Bonisteel-Schweitzer, planning board chair, village of Chaumont.
Betty Jane Navarra Maracle, 72, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Betty Jane Navarra Maracle, 72, of Watertown passed away Saturday morning, August 6, 2022, at Hospice of Jefferson County, surrounded by her family. Betty Jane was born in Watertown November 29, 1949, daughter of Dominick and Stella E. Robare Navarra. She was a 1968 graduate...
Jeffrey G. Herron, 65, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey G. Herron, 65, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022. Born on October 7, 1956 at the House of Good Samaritan in Watertown, NY, to James and Evelyn Herron. He graduated from General Brown Central School, the class of 1975. Jeffrey worked...
Peter B Washer, 68, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Peter B Washer, 68, of Watertown., passed away August 4, 2022. Peter was born September 16, 1953, in Watertown, son of Robert C. and Alice P. (Bradshaw) Washer. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1971 where he exceled in both soccer and wrestling. On January 3, 1975, he married his high school sweetheart, Juanita L. Scee.
Bobbie Jo Hamm, 50, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Bobbie Jo Hamm passed away at her home on Friday, August 5th. She was 50 years old. A complete obituary will be published on Newzjunky. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Kathleen “Kathy” A. Ramie, 84, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Kathleen “Kathy” A. Ramie, age 84 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday (August 13, 2022) at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Jay Seymour officiating. Calling hours will be held on Friday (August 12, 2022) from 12:00pm...
RiffTrax Live: The Return of the Swamp Thing
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) He’s back! You probably didn’t know that he was gone, but he was and now he’s back! Swamp Thing, AKA Swampington Montgomery Thing, returns to thwart the sinister plans of the evil Doctor Arcane, who apparently is also back. But! Here for the first time is Heather Locklear, the young woman who is drawn to the mysterious charms of Mr. Thing and desires a love that is both human and plant-based.
Ralph Cunningham, 77, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Ralph Cunningham, 77, passed away on Saturday at Gouverneur Hospital. Calling hours are on Wednesday 2-4 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Watertown city officials ask residents for input on draft zoning ordinance
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown residents have two chances Tuesday to weigh in on updating the city’s zoning ordinance. City officials have scheduled two open houses to give people a chance to give their input on the draft revision of an ordinance that hasn’t been completely updated since it was adopted in 1959.
Ogdensburg could seek grant for demolition
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg could be applying for grant funding to help with the demolition of the city’s old cheese plant. City officials say they’re considering applying for the Restore New York grant. The money would be used for the demolition and revitalization of the cheese plant area.
