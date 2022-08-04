'More Than Pink' about more than running

On Aug. 4, more than 100 third-sixth grade girls will run a 5k in front of proud parents, other family and friends. It’s not a track meet or certified running event, rather the culmination of the More Than Pink summer program.

It’s also about more than running.

The Waconia Public Schools program now in its 12th year was established to get girls to think not only about fitness, but also opportunities to build and enhance their social, emotional and physical growth. The theme: “Empowering girls to be strong inside and out.”

Each age group, 3rd -4th graders and 5th-6th graders meet two mornings each week for eight weeks during the summer. The girls run each day, but a block of time each session also is devoted to other activities and topics like feelings, personal safety, healthy relationships, gossip and belonging, bullying and peer pressure, to name a few.

Community Education supervisor Jenny Merritt and others who organized and facilitated the program 12 years ago saw the need for it in the girls who attended Kids Company, the school district’s before-and-after-school and summer child care program. There she other Kids Co. leaders observed conversations about friendships, examples of peer pressures and the challenges of adolescence.

They began to research potential curriculum and ultimately came up with the school district’s own program More Than Pink.

Pink is the stereotypical color for girls and society often paints girls into a corner, making them believe they need to be like every other girl, program organizers point out. In recent years, social media challenges have been added to the mix.

Through conversation, group activities and exercise, facilitators help girls navigate the challenges and encourage girls to think of themselves as strong, smart and bold.

So, the program is not just summer camp or daycare center, points out Tiffany Nelson, Community Ed education and recreation director. Girls have to get up early – class starts at 8:30 a.m. – and they are challenged each session.

In fact, Nelson and Merritt smile that when some girls start running they wonder or are concerned about why their heart is beating so hard.

That’s okay, they’re told, it’s part of getting good exercise – and they will show their progress during the 5K fun run next Thursday.

More Than Pink has been popular from the start, Merritt said, with enrollment capped at around 100 each summer.

Girls say a favorite activity is paddleboarding. There are also fitness sessions in yoga, athletic training and a visit from Dojo Karate.

Program leaders also have developed partnerships with local businesses on other topics. For example, girls learn about nutrition from Mackenthun’s registered dietician Andrew Akhaphong, and local photographer Taylor Hubbard leads a discussion about body image, noting that not everything is as it seems, that photos can be manipulated with technology.

Participants also hear from older girls and other mentors who have gone through the program.

Meanwhile, the More Thank Pink program has extended to other school districts, and local founders say they are pleased when they get inquiries about starting a program or hear comments from parents like: “I’m learning right along with my child.”