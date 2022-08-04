ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man stabbed while riding CTA Red Line near Roosevelt stop: Police

By Nancy Harty
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A CTA rider has been hospitalized after a stabbing on the Red Line Wednesday night.

The man was on the train near the Roosevelt stop at around 10:45 p.m. when, Chicago police said, another man approached him, made derogatory comments and stabbed him.

The 21-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with wounds to his torso and elbow, police said. He was initially reported in fair condition. No one is in custody.

The Red Line has been the scene of two other stabbings in the last two weeks, including a fatal incident in which police said a victim knifed a 15-year-old robbery suspect.

