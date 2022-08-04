ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verastem: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Verastem Inc. (VSTM) on Monday reported a loss of $22 million in its second quarter. The Needham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a...
Kandi Tech: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JINHUA, China (AP) _ Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $1.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Jinhua, China-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. The electric and all-terrain vehicle...
PDS Biotechnology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) _ PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) on Monday reported a loss of $5.8 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Florham Park, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data...
Tyson: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) _ Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $750 million. On a per-share basis, the Springdale, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $2.07. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.94 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
Party City: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ELMSFORD, N.Y. (AP) _ Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) on Monday reported earnings of $162.2 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Elmsford, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.42. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share. The party supplies...
How VC Firms Are Investing During the Economic Slowdown

Funding for startups has seen a significant dip in the past quarter, with investor sentiment falling 23% compared to the first. Cheddar News speaks with Brooke Kiley, co-founder of VMG Catalyst, about the current investment climate and what sectors are still thriving despite the economic downturn.
Pfizer buying spree continues with $5.4B hematology deal

Pfizer will spend about $5.4 billion to buy Global Blood Therapeutics as the pharmaceutical giant continues to invest some of the cash influx reaped during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pfizer said Monday that the acquisition will boost its capabilities in rare hematology. Global Therapeutics makes Oxybryta tablets for treating sickle cell...
