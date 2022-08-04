Rocky’s Ace Hardware Raising Funds for Children’s Miracle Network

PALMER — The Baystate Health Blood Donation team will host a blood drive at Baystate Wing Hospital on Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Blood donations drop during the summer months because schools are out, and families become busy with summer activities and vacations. The need for blood, however, never takes a holiday,” said Nicole VanZandt, supervisor of BRL Blood Donor Services. “When you donate blood to Baystate Health, your precious gift remains in our local communities. Please help us to ensure a safe and adequate blood supply is available this summer by donating blood with the Baystate Health Blood Donor Program.

PALMER, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO