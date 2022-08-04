Deadly motorcycle crash blocks all main inbound lanes of Katy Freeway near Silber

Read on www.fox26houston.com
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Pedestrian hit on Westheimer in Houston; police say driver left, returned later
HOUSTON - A driver drove away after hitting a pedestrian on Westheimer Road but later returned to the scene, Houston police say. The crash occurred around 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 6400 block of Westheimer Road near Winrock Blvd. Police say a pedestrian was crossing the road, not in a...
Galveston golf cart crash victims: Police release names of 2 children, 2 adults
GALVESTON, Texas - Galveston police released the names of two children and two adults who investigators say died after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their golf cart over the weekend. Police identified the victims as 49-year-old Felipe Bentancur, 25-year-old Destiny Uvalle, 14-year-old Brailyn Cantu and 4-year-old Kaisyn Bentacur. All...
Man killed by speeding vehicle in west Houston, search underway for driver
HOUSTON - A search is underway for a hit and driver after police say a man was killed in west Houston Saturday night. It happened in the 6400 block of Westheimer Rd. a little after 11 p.m. when police received a call of a man hit by a car. Witnesses...
Houston nurse in deadly LA crash that killed 6, charged with murder, vehicular manslaughter
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Monday announced charges against Nicole Lorraine Linton, the 37-year-old nurse from Houston who police say ran a red light and plowed her speeding Mercedes through a busy intersection in Windsor Hills causing a deadly crash. Six people were...
Authorities fatally shot man who fired shots after chase in NW Harris Co.: sheriff
Authorities fatally shot a man who fired shots after a chase early Monday morning, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says. According to the sheriff, the incident began around 3:20 a.m. with a report of a drive-by shooting in the 11100 block of Cora. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, and...
Woman ambushed, shot to death in Houston while walking back from store: HPD
HOUSTON - A 21-year-old woman was ambushed and shot to death while she was walking back from a corner store on Houston’s south side, police say. The deadly shooting occurred around 1:45 a.m. Monday in the 3700 block of Faulkner Street. Police say a female suspect hid between two...
Teen found shot to death on sidewalk in southwest Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old man in southwest Houston on Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. in the 9500 block of Deering Drive. Police say the teen was found unresponsive on a sidewalk inside an apartment...
CAIR-Houston is asking other law enforcement agencies to increase patrols at mosque
HOUSTON - CAIR-Houston, the Houston chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization is asking those in the community to stay vigilant. With the fourth death of a Muslim man in Albuquerque, New Mexico, investigators believe it may be connected to...
Hitchcock PD officer shoots suspect after getting hit by car during chase
HITCHCOCK, Texas - A Hitchcock PD officer was hospitalized overnight Sunday after getting hit by a suspect's vehicle during a chase. It happened around 1:15 a.m. with a chase between the Hitchcock PD and a white Dodge Challenger on Hwy 6 near FM 2004. The unidentified male driver was heading north on Gulf Freeway, officials said, and eventually stopped on I-45 and Monroe, but fled from officers again.
Man shot in the back while someone tried to rob him, Houston police say
HOUSTON - A man was shot in the back by someone who attempted to rob him in northwest Houston, police say. The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Hollister. According to police, the man, in...
Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia's staff member arrested for third DWI offense
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Court documents show an employee at Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia’s office is facing a DWI charge – for the third time. FOX 26 has confirmed Selina Refugio Valdez, one of Garcia’s Community Liaisons, was booked into the Harris County Jail on Aug. 7.
Infamous Houston serial killer considered for compassionate release by parole board
HOUSTON - On August 8, 49 years ago 13-year-old Stanton Dreymala became Elmer Wayne Henley's last known victim. His parents are the last surviving parents of the teenage boys killed in the mass murders. They want Henley to die behind bars, but he's now being considered for compassionate release. "It...
Houston woman says her father hasn't been seen in more than 20 years
FOX 26 is continuing to shine a light on the thousands of missing people from the Greater Houston area. We bring you the story of a daughter who says her father hasn't been seen in more than 20 years and is desperately searching for closure. "This has taken a toll...
Houston Restaurant Weeks at Flora
Houston Restaurant Weeks is underway now through September 5. FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone from HRW check out the menu at Flora along Buffalo Bayou.
Houston Restaurant Weeks: B&B Butchers, Trattoria Sofia, NoPo
Houston Restaurant Weeks is underway now through September 5. FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone from HRW check out the menus at B&B Butchers, Trattoria Sofia, and NoPo. For more menus visit https://bit.ly/3QBkZHf.
Widely-known Houston restaurant: The Tasting Room shutting down after 20 years of service
HOUSTON - As inflation continues to impact families and restaurants across the U.S., the popular Houston restaurant, The Tasting Room, announced it will be closing its doors. A press release shared Thursday said the restaurant, widely-known for its extensive wine list, would be shutting down for good at its final location in City Centre.
August heat cranks up on Tuesday
The August heat cranks up for Tuesday across Houston. Plan for afternoon highs to be near the triple digits around Southeast Texas. The pattern then shifts on Wednesday to more clouds with higher rain chances. Look for those daily rain chances to continue into the weekend. There is a tropical wave in the Atlantic, check out our YouTube Channel for the latest.
Many parents say safety is main concern as kids prepare to go back to school
HOUSTON - This back-to-school season a number of parents say safety is their biggest concern. So I caught up with one of Harris County’s top emergency leaders to find out what’s being done to protect children this upcoming school year. Safety starts with ensuring the school building is...
Guns on campus one solution to protecting our children - What's Your Point?
Houston - Red flag laws, magazine limits, and raising the age for purchase of "semi-automatic" rifles – none of these gun reform measures are seriously "on the table" in Texas. With the goal of "deterrence" and the innocent lives taken at Santa Fe and Uvalde as a ghastly reminder...
Houston's Signature Sudz offers vegan, eczema-friendly products
August is Black Business Month, a time to support and showcase Black-owned businesses that are crucial to the communities they serve. FOX 26’s Chelsea Edwards introduces us to Signature Sudz, started by husband and wife team Rob and Jessica Tannan. The couple first owned a laundry service and because of supply shortages, launched their own line of vegan, eczema-friendly laundry products made with essential oils. Signature Sudz has expanded their product line which is now sold in three locations, and they also offer eco-friendly options like product refills at their main store. https://www.signaturesudzlaundry.com/
