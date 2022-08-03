ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Novavax available now in Oklahoma for those wanting more traditional vaccine type

By Tyler Butler, KTUL Staff
 4 days ago
OSU students make recommendations for sustainable practices on campus

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University students are leading the charge to recommend environmental sustainable practices on campus. Two environmental science undergraduate students Daussin Afonso and Julia Frusciante, researched sustainable water drainage systems on campus last spring. They provided recommendations for several locations. “We were interested in this...
Foundation hands out gift cards to Crest to combat inflation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Americans for Prosperity offered $50 Crest Foods gift cards to 125 local customers on Saturday to draw attention to the organization's "True Cost of Washington'' campaign. To offset the impacts of inflation and record-high gas prices, AFP-OK is offering Oklahomans a break on their grocery bill.
Two veterans suing Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two veterans in Oklahoma are suing the state. Larry van Schuyver and General Paul Costilow say the way Governor Kevin Stitt fired them from the Department of Veterans Affairs' controlling board violated the First Amendment. Van Schuyver and Costilow say they feel being fired was...
Medicaid must cover transgender surgeries in West Virginia, judge rules

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (TND) — West Virginia's Medicaid program reportedly must provide medical coverage to those seeking gender transition procedures, according to a judge's recent ruling. U.S. District Judge Chuck Chambers in Huntington ruled Thursday in favor of "Lambda Legal," an LGBTQ advocacy group, after it filed a lawsuit against...
Oklahoma primary election audit debunks rhetoric of election fraud

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The State Election Board is giving Oklahomans confidence that not only do their votes count, but they're being counted correctly. In a first of its kind election audit, counties across the state are proving their process is transparent. The State Election Board reports that...
