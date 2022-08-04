ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bank boss says ‘absolute priority’ to control inflation as rates jump to 1.75%

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VGFnW_0h4WU0CO00
Financial News

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has insisted controlling rampant inflation is the “absolute priority” as policymakers delivered the biggest hike in interest rates for 27 years and warned over the longest recession since the financial crisis.

Mr Bailey said there are “no ifs, no buts” over the Bank’s commitment to bringing inflation back to its 2% target as it warned that the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) will hit 13% later this year due to soaring gas prices.

Bank policymakers raised interest rates to 1.75% from 1.25%, the biggest single rise since 1995, as they tried to control the runaway inflation.

Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation will hit 13.3% in October, the highest for more than 42 years, if regulator Ofgem hikes the price cap on energy bills to around £3,450, the Bank’s forecasters said.

At a press conference following the rates decision, Mr Bailey said: “Returning inflation to its 2% target remains our absolute priority, no ifs, no buts.”

He said the Bank took “forceful policy action” now to help avoid bigger hikes further down the line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=326tei_0h4WU0CO00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

He said: “I recognise the significant impact this will have, and how difficult the cost-of-living challenge will continue to be for many people in the United Kingdom.

“Inflation hits the least well-off hardest. But if we don’t act now to prevent inflation becoming persistent, the consequences later will be worse, and will require larger increases in interest rates.”

The comments came as the Bank forecast that rocketing energy prices will push the economy into a five-quarter recession – with gross domestic product (GDP) shrinking in the fourth quarter of this year and in each quarter throughout 2023.

The dire economic conditions will see real household incomes drop for two years in a row, the first time this has happened since records began in the 1960s. They will drop by 1.5% this year and 2.25% next.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zsecq_0h4WU0CO00
Andrew Bailey has insisted controlling rampant inflation is the ‘absolute priority’ (PA) (PA Wire)

However, the recession will at least be shallower than the 2008 crash, with GDP dropping up to 2.1% from its highest point.

The Bank said the depth of the drop is more comparable to the recession in the early 1990s.

Mr Bailey said there was an “economic cost to the war” in Ukraine.

“But I have to be clear, it will not deflect us from setting monetary policy to bring inflation back to the 2% target,” he said.

He admitted that the economic outlook for growth and inflation may be even more grim if energy prices rise higher than the current dire predictions.

He said: “Wholesale gas futures prices for the end of this year… have nearly doubled since May,” he said.

They are “almost seven times higher” than forecasts had suggested a year ago, he added.

“That’s overwhelmingly a consequence of Russia’s restriction of gas supplies to Europe and the risk of further cuts.”

The Bank’s latest forecasts show that unemployment will start to rise again next year.

But it expects inflation to come back under control in 2023, dropping below 2% towards the end of the year.

GDP is set to grow by 3.5% this year, the Bank said, revising its previous 3.75% projection downwards. It will then contract 1.5% next year, and a further 0.25% in 2024.

Meanwhile, real post-tax household income will fall 1.5% this year and 2.25% next, it said.

All but one member of the MPC, which sets interest rates, voted for the base rate to rise by 0.5 percentage points to 1.75%.

It puts rates at their highest point since January 2009.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her widower has confirmed. The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends. Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Interest Rates#Real Gdp#Business Industry#Uk#Banking#Bank Of England
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose up to half of its fighter jets and many warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Gas Price
newschain

Helicopter engineer dismantles car to rescue stray kitten trapped inside

A helicopter engineer who dismantled a car to rescue an injured eight-week-old kitten has said there was “no way” he could have left it behind. Adam Hughes, a Leonardo Helicopters engineer, was on his way home from work at the Royal Naval Air Station Culdrose, in Cornwall, when he came across a kitten on the airfield.
ANIMALS
newschain

On this day – August 10

1675: Greenwich Observatory was established by King Charles II, who laid the foundation stone. 1787: Mozart completed his famous Eine Kleine Nachtmusik. On the same day in 1788, he finished his Jupiter Symphony. 1842: The Mines Act was passed by the British Parliament, forbidding women and children to work underground.
SCIENCE
newschain

NHS worker wins £1m shortly before getting cancer all-clear

An NHS worker won a “surreal” £1 million lottery jackpot shortly before receiving the all-clear from her breast cancer treatment. Maxine Lloyd told the PA news agency she thought a phone notification she received during her first batch of radiography treatment was a message from her partner – but it was actually a message from her bank to say the winnings had been transferred into her account.
LOTTERY
newschain

England star Rachel Daly signs for Aston Villa

Aston Villa have signed European champion and England international Rachel Daly on a three-year contract. The versatile Lioness played left-back in Sarina Wiegman’s Euro 2022-winning side but can also play higher up the pitch, with Villa manager Carla Ward intending to use her talents up front. Harrogate-born Daly, 30,...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
148K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy