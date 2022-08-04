Burned-out boat pulled from Sacramento River. What about the other 50 in the Delta?

Read on www.sanluisobispo.com
Related
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border
CALIFORNIA, USA — A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near Walker, California, Monday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 1:44 p.m. It was centered about 3 miles east northeast of Coleville and about 37.5 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe. People reported feeling it...
goldcountrymedia.com
Salmon set new record in Auburn Ravine
Fall 2021 was a great season for adult salmon swimming up Auburn Ravine to spawn in Lincoln and in the foothills to the east. Friends of Auburn Ravine has been using video cameras to count salmon as they swim through Lincoln since the fall of 2016. This has been a...
Nevada City and surrounding area without power
NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A large portion of Nevada City and the surrounding area is without power on Tuesday, according to Pacific Gas and Electrics outage map. An estimated 3,490 customers are currently without power, according to PG&E. The cause of the outage has yet to be announced. PG&E said a crew has been […]
KCRA.com
Grass fire burns about 15 acres near Camanche Reservoir in Amador County
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — Fire crews battled a grass fire that burned in Amador County near the Camanche Reservoir on Sunday. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan is tracking the fire and says it burned in the area of Coal Mine Road near Buena Vista Road. He said the area has a lot of mixed vegetation, which includes a lot of dry grass.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcycle Crash Causes Injuries Near Placerville
A major injury motorcycle crash was reported in Pollock Pines, east of Placerville, on August 7. The accident happened along westbound U.S. 50 at the Sly Park Road off-ramp around 10:20 a.m. The individual who called in the accident to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) was uncertain whether another vehicle was involved in the collision involving two motorcyclists.
Explosion in vehicle forces road closures in North Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Road closures are in effect in North Sacramento, as officers investigate an explosion inside a vehicle, according to the Sacramento Police Department. At 2:01 p.m. Saturday, the department tweeted that road closures are along Roseville Road between Connie Drive and Tri Stations Road. According to the police, officers believe the explosion […]
Experts still stumped by event that killed, sickened hundreds of California pelicans
"This kind of volatility in their population, of course, creates concerns."
Search for missing teen Kiely Rodni in Northern California investigated as an abduction
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Kiely Rodni, 16, as an abduction, the agency’s public information officer confirmed to KTLA sister station KTXL. “We are treating her disappearance as an abduction because we have not yet located her vehicle,” read a statement provided to KTXL. Kiely Rodni was last seen near […]
RELATED PEOPLE
KCRA.com
1 injured after vehicle overturns on Interstate 80, delays on westbound lanes
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — One person was injured after a vehicle overturned on Interstate 80 north of Auburn, authorities said. The area is now seeing significant traffic delays. The incident happened Sunday afternoon on the westbound lanes of the highway near Clipper Gap in Placer County, Caltrans said on...
Coyotes are being seen earlier than usual in Citrus Heights, here's what you should know
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Coyotes have reappeared in Citrus Heights ahead of their usual season, according to residents on Facebook. A coyote was spotted standing in the middle of the road on Auburn Boulevard and Halifax Street. It's not the first time these animals have been seen in the...
KCRA.com
New cruise with stops at Bay Area, Stockton and Sacramento will you cost at least $6,000
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Starting next year, you will be able to cruise through the Delta in luxurious style. American Cruise Lines has announced its first-ever California cruise through the Delta, which will be launching in February. The cruise, on a ship called American Jazz, will be eight days long....
abc10.com
Man dies after rollover crash in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — One person has died following an early morning crash in Elk Grove, officials with the California Highway Patrol said. According to police, around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a truck rolled over on Kammerer Road near Bruceville Road in Elk Grove. The force of the crash ejected the driver from the truck, the CHP said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRA.com
Sacramento-area man's death by suicide inspires trek across America for mental health awareness
FOLSOM, Calif. — After learning his loved one died by suicide, Richard Lima decided to take his bike to the East Coast and ride across the nation raising awareness for mental health and suicide prevention. “It’s prevalent across the country everywhere I go, small town, big city, it doesn’t...
Potentially deadly mosquito found in Contra Costa Co. for the first time
According to a press release from the county, Aedes mosquitos are described as being very aggressive day biters that can transmit diseases such as Zika, Yellow and Dengue fevers.
parentherald.com
At Least 1 Dead, 11 People Sickened in Napa County After Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak in California
According to California health officials, at least one person died and 11 others were sickened by Legionnaires' disease in Napa County, including three people who are still hospitalized with the rare illness. The county health department said that the Legionella bacteria that causes the disease has been detected in the...
Concern growing over potential serial bomber in South Land Park
SACRAMENTO — A potential serial bomber is targeting a Sacramento neighborhood.Multiple neighbors in South Land Park said that they felt the explosion rock their homes."It was such a powerful sound that it rattled the windows of my home, and it scared the heaven out of my dog, my wife, and my daughter," said Eduardo Monterrubio, whose home was damaged by the bomb.When Eduardo went outside to check his home, he found that the blast blew a three-foot hole in his backyard fence. The detonation tore off shards of splintered wood, and the boards blistered with what appeared to be shrapnel.His home backs up to a drainage canal at an Interstate 5 underpass. He says it's not the first time someone has set off explosives in the area."They keep throwing bombs underneath the freeway, and they make dents over there [underpass] on the ground, and it happens maybe every two months," Eduardo said.Someone also shot out the streetlight above where the bomb went off, leaving bullet holes in the plastic. Police are asking that anyone with security cameras check to see if there is any suspicious activity. They are not releasing information on the type of explosive that was used.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Calaveras County deputy sheriff arrested for allegedly being an addict in possession of a gun
SONORA -- A deputy sheriff in Calaveras County was arrested last month for allegedly being an addict in possession of a firearm. The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office says that 33-year-old Timothy Ball was arrested on July 28 after deputies searched his Sonora home and spoke with him. Investigators say they found several firearms and evidence of opioid addiction. Ball was booked into the Dambacher Detention Center on a charge of being an addict in possession of a firearm.Tuolumne County investigators say that they started looking into Ball after receiving a Suspected Child Abuse Report in late July alleging Ball was actively using drugs. Ball has a history of alcohol and opiate abuse, investigators say, adding that he'd recently relapsed. In a statement, the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said that it's aware of the investigation, adding that the deputy sheriff, which they left unnamed, was on administrative leave.Tuolumne County officials say they are working with their counterparts in Calaveras County to conduct a criminal investigation. Meanwhile, Calaveras County is also conducting an administrative investigation.
natomasbuzz.com
Two Dead After Head-On Collision
Two people are dead after a head-on collision which occurred just before 1 a.m. this morning in south Natomas. At about 12:48 a.m. Sacramento Police Department officers were called to the scene of a reported traffic accident between two vehicles in the area of Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard. Sacramento...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fairfield Accident Ends in Pedestrian Fatality
A pedestrian fatality was reported near Fairfield on August 4 after a man on foot was struck by a vehicle as he walked along eastbound Interstate 80. The fatal collision occurred near North Texas Street at around 6:20 a.m. According to reports, the pedestrian was in the roadway when he was hit but not using a crosswalk.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Train Accident Occurs Near Vacaville Involving Semi
Hawkins Road Intersection in Elmira Site of Semi Accident With Train. An Amtrak train accident involving a semi occurred on August 3 in Elmira, which is near Vacaville. The big rig, which is thought to have been hauling a large load of gravel, was on the tracks when it was struck by Amtrak train 541 around 12:20 p.m. at the Hawkins Road intersection with Lewis Road. The train was following its route from Sacramento to San Jose when it struck the semi. At the time, there were 115 people on board the train, including crew and passengers. The train was delayed by almost two hours due to the collision. No injuries were reported.
Comments / 0