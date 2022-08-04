B.J. Novak Addresses Whether It’s Realistic to Expect ‘The Office’ Revival

Read on www.complex.com
‘Euphoria’ Casting Director Says Different Actor Was Also Considered for Role That Went to Zendaya
Rue, the central character and narrator of Sam Levinson’s Euphoria, could have been played by someone who was making their acting debut. The series’ casting director Jennifer Venditti, who’s among those up for the Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series award as part of the 2022 Emmys, revealed this bit of behind-the-scenes insight in a Variety feature published on Monday.
Willow Smith Addresses Her Father Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
In a new interview with Billboard, Willow Smith opened up about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. According to Willow, the post-slap backlash against her father didn’t “rock me as much as my own internal demons.”. “I see my whole family as being...
Going Left: Elucid and 3 Other Indie Rappers You Need to Know
Going Left is a monthly column that highlights exceptional work from indie hip-hop acts. Read previous editions of the column here. Backwoodz Studio is a haven for boundary-pushing MCs from all over the map. Aethiopes by billy woods was highlighted in a previous edition of Going Left, and his Armand Hammer brother-in-rhyme Elucid is next up with his latest effort I Told Bessie. There’s a lot of great indie rap out there, so I want to spread the love around and not have too many repeat appearances from labels so early in the column, but some work is just undeniable.
‘Industry’ Creators Talk Making One of the Best TV Episodes of 2022
Industry just aired its best episode yet. The HBO series, now in its sophomore season, quickly established itself as a compelling workplace drama; the first season explored the lives of new recruits into Pierpiont & Company, an investment bank in London’s version of Wall Street. As college graduates jockeyed for long-term positions and placements in the company, Industry turned into a compelling survival of the fittest and an insightful look into the lives of young 20-somethings and how they all manage this high-pressure situation where fortunes can be made, or lost, in seconds.
Tom Cruise Is Reportedly Developing a Project Centered on His ’Tropic Thunder’ Character Les Grossman
Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie are looking to revisit one of the actor’s most beloved—and strangest—characters ever. According to Deadline, the frequent collaborators have a few new projects on the go, including a standalone movie for Cruise’s Les Grossman character from Tropic Thunder. Grossman appeared...
Pete Davidson Allegedly Sought Out Trauma Therapy Over Kanye’s Social Media Posts
Words like “source” and “insider” are here with another new alleged wrinkle in the ongoing Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian, and Ye quasi-saga. Monday night, People shared a report in which it cited a source as alleging that Davidson sought out trauma therapy earlier this year “in large part” due to social media posts from Ye, who earlier this year shared a number of IG updates focused on Davidson (as well as referenced him in his and The Game’s “Eazy” track and claymation video).
Popculture
Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth
Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
Giancarlo Esposito Confirms He’s Met With Marvel Studios, Says He Wants to Play Professor X
Giancarlo Esposito could be heading to the MCU. The 64-year-old actor addressed the possibility during a Friday appearance at TJH’s Superhero Car Show & Comic Con in San Antonio. While taking several audience questions, Esposito was asked about his rumored role in Marvel’s X-Men reboot, which is expected to arrive sometime in Phase 6 or 7.
Issey Miyake Dead at 84
Issey Miyake, the inventive and influential designer whose work was celebrated worldwide, has died. As the Associated Press reported, citing a Miyake Design Office statement on Tuesday, the designer died on Aug. 5 due to liver cancer. Noted in a separate report from Women’s Wear Daily is that Miyake was “surrounded by close friends and associates” at the time of this death. He was 84. According to a rep, a private funeral service already took place. Per the designer’s wishes, no additional ceremonies will take place.
Idris Elba Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘Beast’ in This Exclusive Featurette
It has been a summer full of thrills and action at the box office and Idris Elba’s latest film, Beast, might be one of the most anxiety-inducing ones yet. The actor is starring in the heart-pounding new thriller as Dr. Nate Daniels, a father who takes his two teenage daughters to South Africa only to find themselves being hunted by a massive rogue lion. Dr. Samuels is recently widowed and had high hopes that the trip would be a healing experience for him and his daughters’ strained relationship after their mother’s tragic passing.
