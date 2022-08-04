B.J. Novak Addresses Whether It’s Realistic to Expect ‘The Office’ Revival

Going Left is a monthly column that highlights exceptional work from indie hip-hop acts. Read previous editions of the column here. Backwoodz Studio is a haven for boundary-pushing MCs from all over the map. Aethiopes by billy woods was highlighted in a previous edition of Going Left, and his Armand Hammer brother-in-rhyme Elucid is next up with his latest effort I Told Bessie. There’s a lot of great indie rap out there, so I want to spread the love around and not have too many repeat appearances from labels so early in the column, but some work is just undeniable.

