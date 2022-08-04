Gabby Petito’s legacy: $100K gift to domestic abuse hotline

Read on www.wvua23.com
Related
Emmett Till relative reacts to news of no indictment for woman at center of 1955 murder
A Mississippi grand jury has decided not to indict the white woman whose accusation in 1955 led to the lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till, and now his Chicago area family is reacting.
No charges for white woman whose accusation led to Emmett Till lynching
A grand jury in Mississippi declined to indict a white woman whose accusation that Black teenager Emmett Till propositioned her in 1955 led to his abduction and murder, which helped sparked the civil rights movement, a prosecutor said Tuesday. The grand jury decided after seven hours of deliberation that there was insufficient evidence to indict Carolyn Bryant Donham, who was 21 at the time of Till's killing, of complicity in his kidnap and murder, Dewayne Richardson, the prosecutor for Leflore County, said in a statement.
Jury seated in retrial of men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
A group of 18 men and women, including six alternates, have been seated to the jury that will decide whether two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are guilty.
Grand jury declines to indict Carolyn Bryant Donham, the White woman whose accusation set off Emmett Till's lynching
A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, despite revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and an unpublished memoir by the woman, a prosecutor said Tuesday. After hearing more than seven...
Comments / 0