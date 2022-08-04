THURSDAY FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Rainy Afternoon Ahead For Some

Read on www.kplctv.com
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT Sunrise Forecast for Tuesday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Isolated shower chances this morning. A 60% chance of scattered showers this afternoon. One weather station in Lake Charles registered .42″ of an inch of rain Monday. .08″ for Sulphur. .39″ Carlyss. We hit 93° in Lake Charles yesterday. 91 ahead today. Today’s...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily chances increase even more by mid-week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today brought our typical scattering of summertime storms through the afternoon that brought some heat relief to the area but others were left with a hot and dry day and missed the rain altogether. This similar pattern will return Tuesday with widely scattered afternoon thunderstorms, otherwise hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s.
KPLC TV
Boil advisory issued for Harper Ranch Subdivision
Iowa, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been issued for residents in the Harper Ranch Subdivision of Iowa, according to Jeff Davis Central Waterworks. The advisory is due to a break in the main line that is currently being repaired. The affected streets are the following:. JaElle Dr. Cheyenne...
KPLC TV
Congestion on 210 bridge WB following accident
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There is congestion in the westbound lanes of the 210 bridge following an accident. As of 10:30 a.m., the right lane is blocked.
KPLC TV
Fire-damaged Market Basket on Nelson Rd. to reopen Friday
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Market Basket on Nelson Road has plans to reopen this week, two months after it closed for repairs after a fire. The grocery store closed on June 13 after a fire started inside the building the previous night. The fire came after Lake Area...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles OMV reopens tomorrow
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Office of Motor Vehicles will reopen Monday. The Lake Charles office closed last week due to COVID-10 precautions. OMV officials encourage customers to go to expresslane.org to book an appointment.
KPLC TV
Boil advisories issued for Smith Village, Fairview North
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Boil advisories have been issued for two mobile home parks. Smith Village on Nelson Road and Fairview North on Tom Hebert Road are both under boil advisories due to water main breaks.
KPLC TV
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A body has been recovered from the Whiskey Chitto Creek, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. The body was found around 11 a.m. today, Aug. 9, 2022. Authorities say teams were searching the creek for a man that had been reported missing Monday...
KPLC TV
LCFD working fire at abandoned house on Clover Dr.
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a vacant house Monday night. The call came in at 9:42 p.m. The house is on Clover Drive near the intersection with Legendre Street. Firefighters say the house is abandoned. A cause has not...
KPLC TV
Clothing and food giveaway in Lake Charles on Aug. 13
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pleasant Grove Church and other Lake Area churches will be holding a clothing and food giveaway on Aug. 13, 2022. The giveaway will be at the lot next to 2700 Broad St. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food as well as gently used and...
KPLC TV
Allen Parish dive teams searching for missing man on Whiskey Chitto
Allen Parish, La. (KPLC) - Dive teams with the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who vanished while canoeing on the Whiskey Chitto outside Oberlin. The man was reported missing around 5 p.m. Monday, Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said.
KPLC TV
Beauregard Sheriff’s Office training today at East Beauregard High School
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office is doing tactical training at a school again today. The Sheriff’s Office, along with the Beauregard Parish School Board Office, is conducting a practical training exercise at the East Beauregard High School and Junior High.
KPLC TV
Jennings I-10 park to temporarily close for construction
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The I-10 park in Jennings will be temporarily closed on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The closure is so that construction can be done on the Oil Derrick landmark at the site. The closure includes the Gator Chateau, visitor center, offices, restrooms, track, pond, and playground.
KPLC TV
Health Headlines: Mosquito-proof clothing
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mosquitos are more than just annoying, buzzing pests that swarm in swampy and humid conditions. They carry viruses that, when spread to humans, can pose a serious risk to your health. But now, scientists are working on a new material design to help protect people from these pests.
KPLC TV
Town of Elton announces monthly “Market on Main”
Elton, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Elton has announced that it will be holding a monthly “Market on Main” beginning on Saturday, August 13, 2022. The event will be from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 1010 Main St. in Elton. The town is currently looking for...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 7, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 7, 2022. Michael James Dorociak Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; resisting an officer by flight; pedestrians on highways. Raymond Dwayne Landry Jr., 41, Lake Charles: Speeding; domestic abuse; theft of a firearm. Evan Byron Townley, 62,...
KPLC TV
Free car seats, safety checks available in DeRidder Saturday
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force is holding an event in DeRidder Saturday to promote child passenger safety. Certified technicians will conduct free child car seat inspections, assist with installation and answer questions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Green Chevrolet (307 East First St.)
