Lake Charles, LA

THURSDAY FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Rainy Afternoon Ahead For Some

By Jeff Andrews
KPLC TV
 5 days ago
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT Sunrise Forecast for Tuesday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Isolated shower chances this morning. A 60% chance of scattered showers this afternoon. One weather station in Lake Charles registered .42″ of an inch of rain Monday. .08″ for Sulphur. .39″ Carlyss. We hit 93° in Lake Charles yesterday. 91 ahead today. Today’s...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily chances increase even more by mid-week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today brought our typical scattering of summertime storms through the afternoon that brought some heat relief to the area but others were left with a hot and dry day and missed the rain altogether. This similar pattern will return Tuesday with widely scattered afternoon thunderstorms, otherwise hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Boil advisory issued for Harper Ranch Subdivision

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been issued for residents in the Harper Ranch Subdivision of Iowa, according to Jeff Davis Central Waterworks. The advisory is due to a break in the main line that is currently being repaired. The affected streets are the following:. JaElle Dr. Cheyenne...
IOWA, LA
Lake Charles, LA
KPLC TV

Fire-damaged Market Basket on Nelson Rd. to reopen Friday

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Market Basket on Nelson Road has plans to reopen this week, two months after it closed for repairs after a fire. The grocery store closed on June 13 after a fire started inside the building the previous night. The fire came after Lake Area...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles OMV reopens tomorrow

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Office of Motor Vehicles will reopen Monday. The Lake Charles office closed last week due to COVID-10 precautions. OMV officials encourage customers to go to expresslane.org to book an appointment.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A body has been recovered from the Whiskey Chitto Creek, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. The body was found around 11 a.m. today, Aug. 9, 2022. Authorities say teams were searching the creek for a man that had been reported missing Monday...
ALLEN PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

LCFD working fire at abandoned house on Clover Dr.

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a vacant house Monday night. The call came in at 9:42 p.m. The house is on Clover Drive near the intersection with Legendre Street. Firefighters say the house is abandoned. A cause has not...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Clothing and food giveaway in Lake Charles on Aug. 13

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pleasant Grove Church and other Lake Area churches will be holding a clothing and food giveaway on Aug. 13, 2022. The giveaway will be at the lot next to 2700 Broad St. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food as well as gently used and...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Jennings I-10 park to temporarily close for construction

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The I-10 park in Jennings will be temporarily closed on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The closure is so that construction can be done on the Oil Derrick landmark at the site. The closure includes the Gator Chateau, visitor center, offices, restrooms, track, pond, and playground.
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Health Headlines: Mosquito-proof clothing

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mosquitos are more than just annoying, buzzing pests that swarm in swampy and humid conditions. They carry viruses that, when spread to humans, can pose a serious risk to your health. But now, scientists are working on a new material design to help protect people from these pests.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Town of Elton announces monthly “Market on Main”

Elton, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Elton has announced that it will be holding a monthly “Market on Main” beginning on Saturday, August 13, 2022. The event will be from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 1010 Main St. in Elton. The town is currently looking for...
ELTON, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 7, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 7, 2022. Michael James Dorociak Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; resisting an officer by flight; pedestrians on highways. Raymond Dwayne Landry Jr., 41, Lake Charles: Speeding; domestic abuse; theft of a firearm. Evan Byron Townley, 62,...
KPLC TV

Free car seats, safety checks available in DeRidder Saturday

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force is holding an event in DeRidder Saturday to promote child passenger safety. Certified technicians will conduct free child car seat inspections, assist with installation and answer questions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Green Chevrolet (307 East First St.)
DERIDDER, LA

