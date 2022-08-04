14-year-old Iowa scientist named finalist in national 3M competition with emission-reducing idea

Read on www.iowapublicradio.org
What the polio case in New York tells us about the end of polio
No one studying polio knew more than Albert Sabin, the Polish-American scientist whose vaccine against the crippling disease has been used worldwide since 1959. Sabin’s oral vaccine provides lifelong immunity. It has one drawback, which Sabin, who died in 1993, fiercely disputed: In rare cases, the weakened live poliovirus in the vaccine can mutate, regain […] The post What the polio case in New York tells us about the end of polio appeared first on Daily Montanan.
