Australian Olympic Silver Medalist Taylor McKeown Retires From Swimming

Rob Woodhouse Becomes Australia’s First Olympic Medallist to Swim English Channel
Rob Woodhouse becomes Australia's first Olympic medallist to cross the English Channel all while raising money for Can Too and North Ayrshire Swim Club. Archive photo via Can Too Foundation. On Saturday, Australian Olympic medallist and former GM of the International Swimming League’s London Roar, Rob Woodhouse, completed his solo...
Muradabad District Swimming Competition Me Arhan & Vansh Ne Jeete Medals
Secondary School Ke Students Ka District Level Swimming Competition Ko Golden Gate Public School Mei Friday Ko Organise Kiya Gya. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Secondary School Ke Students Ka District Level Swimming Competition Ko Golden Gate Public School Mei Friday Ko Organise Kiya Gya. Sub Junior 50m...
Michael Andrew Bets His Olympic Gold Medal on a Swimming Race
Michael Andrew staked his Olympic gold medal on a swimming race against two brothers in a "boss battle." Who came out on top? Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. US Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Michael Andrew, who was on the World Record setting 400 medley relay at the Tokyo 2020...
Wellbrock’s Coach: World Championship Medalist Likely to Skip 800 Free at Euros
Florian Wellbrock (above) and Lukas Maertens both had bouts of COVID-19 after the World Championships, with both likely to skip a race at Euros as a result. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti/SwimSwam.com. German swimmer Florian Wellbrock says that while he plans to swim at this week’s European Championships in Rome...
36th National Games Ke Liye Shuru Hue Swimming Trials – Indian Swimming News
National Games Ke Liye Hone Wale Swimming Trials Ko Saturday, August 6, 2022 Ko Around 11 Am Ko Start Krenge. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Swimming Federation Of India Aur Maharashtra Swimming Trial Committee Ki Planning Ke Baad, Maharasthra Swimming, Water Polo, Diving Team Ko 36th National Games Ke Liye Bhej Diya Gya Hai Aur Sath Hi 75th Senior National Championships Trial Ke Liye Select Kr Liya Gya Hai.
Suryanshu Ne Senior Inter-District Aquatic Championship Me Jeeta 4 Gold Medals
Suryanshu Ne Senior Inter-District Aquatic Championship Ke Four Categories Me Top Honours Bagged Kiya. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Suryanshu Ne Senior Inter-District Aquatic Championship Ke Four Categories Me Top Honours Bagged Kiya. Suryanshu Ne 50m Freestyle Mei 24.80s Ki Timing Ke Sath Aur 50m Butterfly Events Mei 26.55s...
The Results Are In: Find Out Who Won SwimSwam’s 2022 Commonwealth Games Draft
LCM (50m) Thanks to Justine Fedde for helping analyze results:. Prior to the start of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, SwimSwam’s Braden Keith, Coleman Hodges, Retta Race, and Ben Dornan conducted the SwimSwam fantasy draft. Each of the four drafted a total of eight swimmers. The four also participated in...
USA Women To Play For Gold At FINA Water Polo Youth World Championship
The USA Youth Women's National Team will play for gold at the FINA Youth World Championship following a 18-9 win over Italy on Sunday. Archive photo via Justin Casterline/USA Water Polo. Courtesy: USA Water Polo. Belgrade, Serbia – August 7 – The USA Youth Women’s National Team will play for...
Herrmann, Lamb & Guthrie Among Repeat Record Breakers on Day 4 of USMS Nationals
LCM (50m) Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 USMS Sumer Nationals”. Danielle Herrmann, Willard Lamb, and David Guthrie had all set at least one world record through three days of competition at USMS Nationals. On day 4, they continued their success, each breaking another world record. Herrmann, who swims for...
2022 European Championships: Pilato, Meilutyte Set for Breaststroke Rematches
LCM (50m) Just when it seemed like there had been a changing of the guard among women’s breaststrokers, 25-year-old Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte came out of retirement to edge 17-year-old Italian world record holder Benedetta Pilato for the 50 breast title at the World Championships in June. Two months later,...
Peaty, Guy & Thomas Out, Hibbott & Clark In For Brits At European Championships
After representing Team England at the Commonwealth Games, Imogen and Holly will both now be part of the British team travelling to Italy for the third of three major international meets in two months across this unprecedented summer of aquatics. Clark won a superb silver in the 50m Breaststroke in...
2022 European Championships: Men’s Backstroke Still Loaded Despite Key Absences
LCM (50m) While the men’s backstroke events at the 2022 European Championships are missing some big names and medalists from the 2020 edition, they still project to be some of the most exciting races of the meet. That’s thanks to the large crop of European backstrokers that have emerged this season as serious contenders, some from the 50 all the way up to the 200.
2022 European Championships: Who Will Step Up in the Men’s IM?
LCM (50m) At the 2022 World Championships, Frenchman Leon Marchand put on a show in the IMs. He won both the 200-meter and 400-meter; in the latter, he clocked the second-fastest swim in history and broke the European record. But Marchand is forgoing the European Championships to have a break before the NCAA season starts, which leaves the door open for the competitors who will be in Rome.
Swim Ireland Announces Final European Championship Roster; Ellen Walshe Withdraws
Ellen Walshe is one of a few different Irish swimmers who have either opted not to race or withdrawn on medical grounds from the European Championships. Archive photo via David Kiberd/Sportsfile. Courtesy: Swim Ireland. On the back of a highly successful Commonwealth Games in the pool for Swim Ireland athletes,...
A Brief History of Female Swimmers Turning Pro Early & Forgoing NCAA Eligibility
Regan Smith is the latest in a long line of female swimmers who have turned pro early, and history shows us it's a decision that doesn't always work out. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Following Tuesday morning’s bombshell news that Regan Smith was turning pro and forgoing her final...
Herrmann Making The Most Of Her Return To The Pool: U.S. Masters Nationals Wrap Up
The Clovis Swim Club Masters member set a FINA Masters world record at Summer Nationals. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Danielle Herrmann was finished with swimming. After competing at the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials, she retired from the sport, moved halfway across the country to start working as...
C’Wealth Games Gold Medalist Duncan Scott Absent From Euros Start Lists
LCM (50m) The 2022 European Championships are nearly upon us with the pool swimming action kicking off on Thursday, August 11th. The entry lists have been published, giving us a glimpse into the matchups ready to take place at Parco Del Foro Italico on both the men’s and women’s sides over the course of the 7-day affair.
Tokyo 400 IM Silver Medalist Jay Litherland Joining Rapidly Growing ASU Pro Group
Olympic Silver medalist Jay Litherland has confirmed to SwimSwam that he will be moving to Arizona to train under Bob Bowman with the ASU pro group. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Well, the news just keeps on churning today, doesn’t it? The European Championships are less than 2 days...
99-Year-Old Willard “Wink” Lamb on Setting 1500 Free Masters World Record (VIDEO)
At 83, Lamb returned to the pool - He currently owns eight world records in the 95-99 age group: the 50/100/200/400/800/1500 freestyle Current photo via. Reported by Sophie Kaufman. When 99-year old Willard Lamb was born, only two men had ever set the World Record in the 1500 free: Henry...
Olivia Chambers Sets S13 Para American Record in 400 IM
UNI's Olivia Chambers registered as an S13-class para athlete in April and, 3 months later, has broken the Para American record in the 400 IM. Archive photo via UNI Athletics. 19-year-old Olivia Chambers set a new S13-class Para American record in the 400 IM at the Minneapolis Futures Championship. Her...
