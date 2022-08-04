Australian Olympic Silver Medalist Taylor McKeown Retires From Swimming

LCM (50m) While the men’s backstroke events at the 2022 European Championships are missing some big names and medalists from the 2020 edition, they still project to be some of the most exciting races of the meet. That’s thanks to the large crop of European backstrokers that have emerged this season as serious contenders, some from the 50 all the way up to the 200.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 7 HOURS AGO