Read on idahobusinessreview.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
Related
Motley Fool
Thinking of Buying? These Cities Are Among the Fastest-Cooling Housing Markets in the Country
What goes up must come down, and that includes housing prices. The markets cooling the fastest represent the areas most popular with home buyers during the pandemic. Boise, Denver, and Salt Lake City top the list. It may be a waiting game for home buyers as sellers realize they're going...
4 U.S. Cities Giving Away Land, Try These States Before Idaho
There’s no way around it, and we’re definitely all feeling it, but Idaho is filling up fast! I recently wrote about 25 Affordable Cities to Look into Before Moving to Boise, but I have some new recommendations, and unlike my previous recommendations, these cities will actually pay you to move there.
Dog days: High prices, shortages hit pets and owners in Idaho and elsewhere
Even dogs and cats are feeling the pinch of inflation and supply chain troubles with higher prices and shortages of pet food as well as some key medications. Inflationary troubles are affecting animal rescues and shelters, with some seeing increases in orphaned animals — especially cats — and others wrestling with medication and special diet food shortages. Higher pet food prices and shortages are also prompting more dog and cat...
Boise Burns While Mayor McLean Shuffles Off To Washington DC
Here is a very odd story that could make you scratch your head regardless of your political affiliation. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced that she had been invited to the White House by President Biden to attend the CHIPS Plus Science Act signing. The mayor congratulated herself for all the work in getting the legislation passed through Congress.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
idahobusinessreview.com
Kline joins ICCU
Austin Kline has joined Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) at its Eagle View Landing location as a business relationship officer. Kline attended Eastern Washington University and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in business administration with a focus in finance and a minor in economics. For the last few years, Kline has ...
California Meets Idaho In This Chic Estate In Boise’s Most Coveted Community
Californians have been moving to Idaho in masses since the Pandemic broke out in 2020. They come to escape high taxes, and find a home somewhere with wide open spaces and few regulations. Now, a perfect home for a transplant from California has popped up on the market in Boise....
Treasure Valley family asks others to 'be aware of others' on Boise River after bridge jumper sends two to the hospital
BOISE, Idaho — What was supposed to be a fun Saturday cooling off on the Boise River, quickly escalated into a dangerous situation for a Treasure Valley family. "Having a human being come towards you at full force, it's hard to grasp what actually goes through your mind everything after that is 100% survival,” said Jay Alcala.
Everything You Need to Know About Idaho’s Strange Concrete Arrows
When you’re traveling, you love grabbing a window seat on the plane so that you can enjoy the views below. Chances are that if you do that enough, you’ll see one of these mysterious concrete arrows. There are dozens of them seemingly scattered around the United States, including in Idaho.
IN THIS ARTICLE
idahobusinessreview.com
City of Caldwell OK’s housing development, despite school district’s plea to wait
The Caldwell city council approved a housing development Thursday, Aug. 4, despite a request from the Vallivue School District that all developments be put on hold until the district passes a bond issue for new facilities. Joseph Palmer, spokesman for the district, asked the city to deny new housing developments...
Three Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you like to go out with your friends from time to time and grab a nice, juicy burger then keep on reading because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger places in Idaho that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice burgers. No matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burgers. All of these places have amazing online reviews and come highly recommended so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to these burger places in Idaho. Here is the complete list:
idahobusinessreview.com
Biz ‘Bite:’ Boise mayor, Micron CEO visit White House for legislation signing
Read More IBR Headlines Boise Mayor Lauren McLean will attend the signing of the bipartisan CHIPS Act by President Joe Biden on Aug. 9 in the Rose Garden at the White House. She will be joined by Boise-based Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. The act is named the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) Act of ...
worldairlinenews.com
Spirit Airlines arrives in Boise, Idaho
Spirit Airlines on August 5 launched its first Idaho service at Boise Airport (BOI). The daily, nonstop route connects Las Vegas’ entertainment and attractions to Boise’s vibrant, tree-lined city and its surrounding outdoor recreation opportunities. Las Vegas is one of Spirit’s largest airport operations with about 70 flights...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Idaho Youth Ranch focuses on the future after suffering massive fire
BOISE, Idaho — Around 1:45 the afternoon of Monday, July 18, a huge plume of thick, black smoke rose above the Boise Bench. A fire fueled by tons of donated clothing and household goods was tearing through the Idaho Youth Ranch distribution center's outside yard on West Irving Street. Over the next several hours and into the next morning firefighters poured 638,000 gallons of water on the fire.
Will Boise Rethink Banning Bridge Jumping After Two Are Injured?
The Boise Greenbelt is an incredible free place to enjoy a bike ride, go far for a walk and get some great exercise. However, this weekend some folks got carried away as a bridge jumper jumped onto a floating device, injuring several people. Bridge jumping in Boise? Yes, you can...
Two hospitalized after bridge jumper lands on raft in Boise River
BOISE, Idaho — Warning: The video in this article could be disturbing to some viewers. As an engine with the Boise Fire Department patrolled from the Bank of the Boise River Saturday afternoon, its crew was forced into action after a bridge jumper landed on a raft full of people in the water.
15 Signs That Boise Could Be In for a Harsh, Unforgiving Winter
When discussing reasons you feel grateful that you live in Boise, the fact that we experience all “four” seasons is probably a recurring theme. It’s true. We experience spring, summer, fall and winter, but any real Idahoan knows that we actually have 12 seasons. Normal folks would...
eastidahonews.com
Angler from Fruitland lands the largest catfish in Idaho history
MOUNTAIN HOME (KIVI) — It has been a record summer for catfish fishing in idaho as the record for the largest catfish has been broken twice. In late July, Hammett Valley Fishing Adventures took Paul Newman and John Schafer to CJ Strike Reservoir on the Snake River south of Mountain Home.
KIVI-TV
Kuna Days returns this growing town to its roots with a wild party
KUNA, Idaho — Kuna Days Tailgating Party has been a staple in the summer in Kuna for more than 60 years, but as the town and this event continues to grow this rural town still holds on to its small town values. This is highlighted by the down and...
Treasure Valley's longest commute
As the valley grows so does the length of our daily commutes. But for a Kuna couple getting to work involves a lot more than just hitting a few red lights and off ramps.
Did Arsonists Light 9 Fires in Boise Overnight?
Pictured above is the Table Rock Fire which took place several summers ago now. Boise residents and members of our greater community remember this fire well--as it blazed through one of the Treasure Valley's most iconic areas and the flames were so close to town, and to homes, it was terrifying. The fire, caused by fireworks, was eventually investigated and one young adult was held responsible.
Comments / 0