ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 106

4 U.S. Cities Giving Away Land, Try These States Before Idaho

There’s no way around it, and we’re definitely all feeling it, but Idaho is filling up fast! I recently wrote about 25 Affordable Cities to Look into Before Moving to Boise, but I have some new recommendations, and unlike my previous recommendations, these cities will actually pay you to move there.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Dog days: High prices, shortages hit pets and owners in Idaho and elsewhere

Even dogs and cats are feeling the pinch of inflation and supply chain troubles with higher prices and shortages of pet food as well as some key medications. Inflationary troubles are affecting animal rescues and shelters, with some seeing increases in orphaned animals — especially cats — and others wrestling with medication and special diet food shortages. Higher pet food prices and shortages are also prompting more dog and cat...
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Boise Burns While Mayor McLean Shuffles Off To Washington DC

Here is a very odd story that could make you scratch your head regardless of your political affiliation. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced that she had been invited to the White House by President Biden to attend the CHIPS Plus Science Act signing. The mayor congratulated herself for all the work in getting the legislation passed through Congress.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Business
Local
Idaho Business
Idaho State
Idaho Real Estate
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Real Estate
idahobusinessreview.com

Kline joins ICCU

Austin Kline has joined Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) at its Eagle View Landing location as a business relationship officer. Kline attended Eastern Washington University and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in business administration with a focus in finance and a minor in economics. For the last few years, Kline has ...
EAGLE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Treasure Valley family asks others to 'be aware of others' on Boise River after bridge jumper sends two to the hospital

BOISE, Idaho — What was supposed to be a fun Saturday cooling off on the Boise River, quickly escalated into a dangerous situation for a Treasure Valley family. "Having a human being come towards you at full force, it's hard to grasp what actually goes through your mind everything after that is 100% survival,” said Jay Alcala.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Mortgage#Realtors#Business Industry#Linus Business#Boise Regional Realtors
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you like to go out with your friends from time to time and grab a nice, juicy burger then keep on reading because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger places in Idaho that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice burgers. No matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burgers. All of these places have amazing online reviews and come highly recommended so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to these burger places in Idaho. Here is the complete list:
IDAHO STATE
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ Boise mayor, Micron CEO visit White House for legislation signing

Read More IBR Headlines Boise Mayor Lauren McLean will attend the signing of the bipartisan CHIPS Act by President Joe Biden on Aug. 9 in the Rose Garden at the White House. She will be joined by Boise-based Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. The act is named the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) Act of ...
BOISE, ID
worldairlinenews.com

Spirit Airlines arrives in Boise, Idaho

Spirit Airlines on August 5 launched its first Idaho service at Boise Airport (BOI). The daily, nonstop route connects Las Vegas’ entertainment and attractions to Boise’s vibrant, tree-lined city and its surrounding outdoor recreation opportunities. Las Vegas is one of Spirit’s largest airport operations with about 70 flights...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Youth Ranch focuses on the future after suffering massive fire

BOISE, Idaho — Around 1:45 the afternoon of Monday, July 18, a huge plume of thick, black smoke rose above the Boise Bench. A fire fueled by tons of donated clothing and household goods was tearing through the Idaho Youth Ranch distribution center's outside yard on West Irving Street. Over the next several hours and into the next morning firefighters poured 638,000 gallons of water on the fire.
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Angler from Fruitland lands the largest catfish in Idaho history

MOUNTAIN HOME (KIVI) — It has been a record summer for catfish fishing in idaho as the record for the largest catfish has been broken twice. In late July, Hammett Valley Fishing Adventures took Paul Newman and John Schafer to CJ Strike Reservoir on the Snake River south of Mountain Home.
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Did Arsonists Light 9 Fires in Boise Overnight?

Pictured above is the Table Rock Fire which took place several summers ago now. Boise residents and members of our greater community remember this fire well--as it blazed through one of the Treasure Valley's most iconic areas and the flames were so close to town, and to homes, it was terrifying. The fire, caused by fireworks, was eventually investigated and one young adult was held responsible.
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy