ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation rates are rising in the US – an economist explains why

By Martha Olney, Teaching Professor Emerita of Economics, University of California, Berkeley
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u2sZ1_0h4WSe9f00
A variety of factors have caused the U.S. inflation rate to increase over the past few years, from the pandemic to the war in Ukraine. Javier Ghersi/Moment via Getty Images

Consumer prices in the U.S. are rising due to inflation at the fastest rate they have in decades. Earlier this summer, SciLine interviewed Martha Olney , a teaching professor emerita of economics at the University of California, Berkeley, about what’s causing prices to rise and what the government can do to encourage a return to stable prices.

The Conversation has collaborated with SciLine to bring you highlights from the discussion, which have been edited for brevity and clarity.

What factors are contributing to inflation?

Martha Olney: If more people want to buy things – that is, if there’s an increase in demand – that’s going to make prices go higher. The other thing that can drive prices up is a decrease in supply – for example, if it becomes more difficult to produce goods. This happens if there are supply chain disruptions or disruptions in transportation.

In the last couple of years, we’ve had both of those things. At the beginning of the pandemic, demand shifted and we started buying more goods, rather than services . We were buying more cars, more electronics, more goods for the home. And we saw that price impact. At the same time, we had supply chain disruptions. So, the demand for goods went up, but the things needed to produce those goods were not as available, and so those prices went up.

How has the war in Ukraine made inflation worse?

Olney: As we were still dealing with the pandemic, the war started in Ukraine. This impacted both energy prices and food prices . Energy prices increased because of sanctions on Russia – Russia provides oil to the global market. The price of oil is set in a global market , so any disruption to the oil supply impacts the oil price worldwide. Ukraine and Russia also provide a large share of the world’s wheat exports , and their ability to grow, harvest and export their grain has been impacted by the war as well.

How can previous periods of inflation help us understand what’s happening right now?

Olney: In the 1970s, the OPEC oil crisis led to a reduction in the oil supply, which sent oil and fuel prices up. And that was, again, a supply restriction. At the time, that led to increases in the prices of many things because fuel was an important ingredient in so many things that we produced, and inflation took off.

So that’s the historical period that I think is particularly relevant because it leads into how our expectations of inflation are changing. There is a survey that’s conducted every month where folks from the University of Michigan go out and ask a bunch of consumers what they think the inflation rate is going to be in the next month and the next year. Those answers are called our “inflationary expectations.”

The inflation of the 1970s followed a 15- to 20-year period of stable inflation, where people’s answers to that question had not changed much from month to month. This episode we’re going through right now is following 30 years of stable inflation , where people’s answers to that question have not changed much from month to month either. And so, the parallels are rising prices, driven at first by supply constraints, as well as people’s inflationary expectations. People are expecting a higher inflation rate than they were a few months ago.

Who is responsible for reducing inflation, and what tools do they have?

Olney: The primary agency in the United States for fighting inflation is the Federal Reserve. The tool that the Federal Reserve has is changing interest rates . There are some regulatory agencies that may be able to adjust their regulations and bring prices down a little, but the real changes that matter are the Federal Reserve and its use of interest rates. The Federal Reserve will either slow the economy by increasing interest rates, or boost the economy by decreasing interest rates.

What stabilized prices after that similar period in the 1970s?

Olney: The Federal Reserve broke that inflation by undertaking extraordinarily tight, conservative and contractionary monetary policies . They increased interest rates as high as 18%. So, to get a mortgage to buy a house, the interest rates were 16% to 18%. That brought demand to a screeching halt, made the economy contract and triggered the most severe recession we’d had since the 1930s. And that reduced demand for products and led to, ultimately, a decrease in prices.

The other piece of the inflation puzzle is what’s happening to people’s expectations. In the early 1980s, President Ronald Reagan went on camera from the White House and assured everyone that he was in control and the Federal Reserve was going to solve this problem. Together with the changes in interest rates that caused unemployment to soar, Reagan’s reassurances led to a drop in people’s expectations that some economists believe was key in lowering inflation in the early 1980s.

Is it possible to stabilize prices without causing a recession?

Olney: A recession is when the total amount of goods and services that are produced in a month is less than it was the month before. So, the amount of goods and services that we’re producing is getting smaller and smaller, month by month.

What the Fed is hoping to do is slow the rate of increase – that’s what they mean by a “soft landing.”

So instead of increasing the production rate at, say, 2% per year from month to month, maybe we could increase it 1% per year. In that case, we wouldn’t have a recession; we would just have a decrease in the amount of growth.

Watch the full interview to hear more about how examining historical periods of inflation can help us understand what’s happening to markets now.

SciLine is a free service based at the nonprofit American Association for the Advancement of Science that helps journalists include scientific evidence and experts in their news stories.

Martha Olney does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation US, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

A hawkish Fed signals further rate hikes and sees a slowing economy – but not recession

The U.S. Federal Reserve hiked its benchmark interest rate by a further three-quarters of a percentage point on July 27, 2022. The jump was expected by most economists, although some had thought the central bank would go further in its attempts to put the brakes on soaring inflation and impose a full point increase. The Conversation asked Arabinda Basistha, an economist at West Virginia University, to cast an eye over the Fed’s announcement and provide three key takeaways about what it tells us about the economy and future monetary policy. 1. More hawkish on monetary policy On the surface, the headline decision to raise...
BUSINESS
The Conversation U.S.

Inflation is spiking around the world – not just in the United States

The 9.1% increase in U.S. consumer prices in the 12 months ending in June 2022, the highest in four decades, has prompted many sobering headlines. Meanwhile, annual inflation in Germany and the U.K. – countries with comparable economies – ran nearly as high: 7.5% and 8.2%, respectively, for the 12 months ending in June 2022. In Spain, inflation has hit 10%. It might seem like U.S. policies brought on this predicament, but economists like me doubt it because inflation is spiking everywhere, with few exceptions. Rates averaged 9.65% in the 38 largely wealthy countries that belong to the Organization for Economic...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant 'has wired it with explosives and told the Ukrainians he will blow it up if they try to take it back', Kyiv's state atomic energy firm says

The Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant has wired it with explosives and threatened to blow it up if Ukraine tries to take it back, Kyiv claims. Major-general Valery Vasilyev, who commands Russia's nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops, has reportedly told Ukraine about the bombs and warned: 'This will be either Russian land or scorched earth.'
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
POTUS
The Conversation U.S.

Crossing the US-Mexico border is deadlier than ever for migrants – here's why

The June 2022 deaths of 53 people, victims of heat stroke, in the back of a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas, show the dangers of crossing the U.S. southern border without authorization. All of the dead came from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras – the three most common origin countries of migrants encountered by the Border Patrol in 2021 and so far in 2022. Such fatalities result from two intersecting phenomena. One is the massive growth in the federal government’s policing system in the U.S.-Mexico borderlands since the mid-1990s. The other is the strong and profoundly unequal ties between the United States...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#Interest Rates#Oil Markets#Business Industry#Getty Images Consumer#Sciline
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
The Conversation U.S.

Why men overwhelmingly wear the UN's blue helmets – a former US ambassador explains why decades of recruiting women peacekeepers has had little effect

The United Nations has about 74,000 peacekeepers in uniform stationed in a dozen conflict zones around the world. It’s easy to spot them in their signature light blue helmets. It’s harder to find a woman among them. There are military experts, police and infantry units who come from 121 countries to help maintain peace. Just 8% of peacekeepers are women. This is a significant increase from 15 years ago – when the number of peacekeepers was about the same as today but women made up only about 2% of the ranks. For 20 years, the U.N. has been trying to...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
The Conversation U.S.

Proclaim debt amnesty throughout all the land? A biblical solution to a present-day problem

Student loan debt is one of the most burdensome forms of debt in America today. According to oft-cited statistics, approximately 43 million Americans have student loan debt, cumulatively amounting to around US$1.7 trillion. The exorbitant costs of higher education in the United States, combined with the fact that educational credentials serve as a ticket to decent employment, require many students to take out loans that follow them long past graduation – and that are almost impossible to discharge in bankruptcy.
RELIGION
The Conversation U.S.

Rise of precision agriculture exposes food system to new threats

Farmers are adopting precision agriculture, using data collected by GPS, satellite imagery, internet-connected sensors and other technologies to farm more efficiently. While these practices could help increase crop yields and reduce costs, the technology behind the practices is creating opportunities for extremists, terrorists and adversarial governments to attack farming machinery, with the aim of disrupting food production. Food producers around the world have been under increasing pressure, a problem exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and rising fuel and fertilizer costs. Farmers are trying to produce more food but with fewer resources, pushing the food production system toward its breaking point. In...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Commonwealth Bank of Australia annual profit rises 11%

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) said on Wednesday annual cash earnings jumped 10.9%, as the nation's largest bank rode a first-half surge in home lending amid record low interest rates, before the property market began to cool and rates rose.
ECONOMY
The Conversation U.S.

A new third party for US politics – 3 essential reads on what that means

In June 2022, Gallup asked participants in a U.S. survey about their party membership. “In politics,” pollsters asked, “as of today, do you consider yourself a Republican, a Democrat or an independent?” The largest segment of participants – 43% – said they were independent. Republicans and Democrats represented 27% each. Note the lower case “i” in independent. That means it’s not a party, as the Democrats and Republicans are. Actual political parties have policies, they have big bank accounts, they have organizations in every state, and they have a place on the ballot in elections. But if the leaders of a new,...
ELECTIONS
The Conversation U.S.

Why Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan puts the White House in delicate straits of diplomacy with China

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Aug. 2, 2022 – a highly controversial trip that has been strongly opposed by China. Such is the sensitivity over the island’s status that even before Pelosi’s plane touched down in the capital of Taipei, mere reports of the proposed trip prompted a warning by China of “serious consequences.” In the hours before she set foot on the island, Chinese fighter jets flew close to the median line separating Taiwan and China, while Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi commented that U.S. politicians who “play with fire” on Taiwan would “come to no...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Conversation U.S.

What is neoliberalism?

Neoliberalism is a complex concept that many people use – and overuse – in different and often conflicting ways. So, what is it, really? When discussing neoliberalism with my students at the University of Southern California, I explain the phenomenon’s origins in political thought, its ambitious claims of promoting liberty and its problematic global track record. ‘Markets work; governments don’t’ Neoliberalism contends that markets allocate scarce resources, promote efficient growth and secure individual liberty better than governments. According to the progressive journalist Robert Kuttner, the “basic argument of neoliberalism can fit on a bumper sticker. Markets work; governments don’t.”...
U.S. POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

35K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy