If passed, Senate bill would give oversight of bitcoin and ether to commodities regulator

Read on www.foxbusiness.com
Related
FOXBusiness
Over 230 economists warn Manchin's spending bill will perpetuate inflation
A letter sent to House and Senate leadership from 230 economists argues that the Inflation Reduction Act is expected to contribute to skyrocketing inflation and will burden the U.S. economy, contrary to President Biden and Democrats' claims. The economists wrote in the letter first obtained by Fox News Digital that...
FOXBusiness
Larry Kudlow: The Manchin-Schumer bill would increase federal spending quite a bit
Save America. Kill the bill. Turns out the "Inflation Reduction Act" has no inflation reduction. That’s according to the CBO in response to an inquiry from Budget Committee Ranking Member Senator Lindsey Graham. Mr. Graham will join us in just a few moments, but the CBO reports that the...
FOXBusiness
House Republicans call on Biden admin to rescind 'dangerous,' potentially unconstitutional energy proposal
FIRST ON FOX: A group of 22 House Financial Services Committee Republicans penned a letter to the Biden administration Friday, urging it to rescind a potentially unconstitutional environmental rule targeting Wall Street. The GOP lawmakers, led by Rep. John Rose, R-Tenn., warned Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler...
FOXBusiness
Larry Kudlow: Schumer reconciliation bill would stop the surge of business investment
Save America. Kill the bill. The bill, of course, is the Schumer-Manchin reconciliation bill. Killing it will not be easy, but we will continue to put our best foot forward on policy grounds. The more we learn about this bill, the less everybody seems to like it. The "Inflation Reduction...
RELATED PEOPLE
U.S. Senate passes major health, tax and climate bill in boost for Democrats
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate, along party lines, passed a sweeping energy, health care, climate and tax package Sunday afternoon, following an overnight marathon of votes that resulted in just a handful of notable changes to the legislation. The 755-page bill was passed after Vice President Kamala Harris broke a 50-50 tie in the evenly divided Senate. […] The post U.S. Senate passes major health, tax and climate bill in boost for Democrats appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
FOXBusiness
Biden admin. wants to take money out of Americans' pockets, put it in the government's: Rep. Davidson
Biden admin. wants to take money out of Americans' pockets, put it in the government's: Rep. Davidson.
Coinbase is being probed by the SEC for allowing customers to trade unregistered securities, new report says
Coinbase is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg reported. The SEC is looking into whether the largest crypto trading platform in the US offered unregistered securities to users. Coinbase's legal chief says the platform is confident in its "rigorous diligence process". Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency trading platform...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
FOXBusiness
Larry Kudlow: What is probably the worst part of Manchin-Schumer bill has been removed
Some good news today, in two parts. First, more Americans are working. That is unambiguously good. Corporate payrolls up 471,000 in July, with a 5.2% year-to-year wage increase, 6.2% if you're a blue-collar worker. The unemployment rate is down to 3.5%. The small-business oriented household survey, not quite as strong:...
FOXBusiness
How Democrats' beefed-up IRS could hurt low-income Americans
The newest health care and climate spending bill from Democrats includes an $80 billion boost to the Internal Revenue Service that is intended to help the agency crack down on wealthy tax cheats. However, Republican critics say that a bigger IRS could ultimately hurt lower-income Americans. Providing the IRS with...
Bitcoin at $35K? SBF would ‘—-ing take that’
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX, said he’d be content if Bitcoin ended the year at $35,000. Bitcoin has taken a beating since its highs in November, but billionaire FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried thinks the pain may soon come to an end. “I think we’ve seen the worst...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOXBusiness
Markets will be in for a 'rude awakening’ following jobs report, economist warns
MacroMavens founder Stephanie Pomboy warned Friday following the release of the July employment report that "markets are going to be in for a rude awakening." Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," the economist noted that "employment is the most lagging of lagging indicators" and that is "troubling" for what it implies for the Federal Reserve.
blockworks.co
Coinbase Hit With Another Class Action Lawsuit Following SEC Allegations
Beleaguered US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is staring down yet another class action lawsuit. Law firm Bragar Eagel & Squire filed the suit on Thursday in the US District Court of New Jersey, alleging Coinbase made false or misleading claims about its business activities and compliance policies for more than a year, according to a statement.
Bitcoin’s $18k Level Probably Constitutes a Bottom and Will be Retested, says Bitmex’s Hayes
Arthur Hayes has forecasted that Bitcoin’s most recent low, around $18k, could constitute a bottom. According to his analysis, a classic bottom is usually tested before a bull market begins, and $18k is no different. He sees the rally from $18k levels to $24k as a potential ‘short covering.’...
FOXBusiness
Republican lawmaker rips Inflation Reduction Act: Gov't taking money out of your pocket, putting it in theirs
During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Friday, House Financial Services Committee member Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, slammed Democrats' social spending and tax bill, arguing it will not help alleviate the inflationary impacts on American consumers "at all." REP. WARREN DAVIDSON: Five infantry divisions worth of IRS agents. And they...
tipranks.com
Proposed Crypto Regulation Bill will Ease Crypto Market Volatility
To protect investors’ interests, the U.S. Congress is leaving no stone unturned to regularize the cryptocurrency market in the United States. In this direction, a bill was proposed by the Senate Agricultural Committee on Wednesday. The tug of war to regulate the cryptocurrency market just got hotter in the...
FOXBusiness
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh: 'None' of the inflationary pressures caused by Biden admin
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh argued shortly after the release of the July employment report Friday that "none" of the price pressures Americans have been dealing with were caused by the Biden administration. He also laid out the actions the administration has been taking to try and lower costs as the...
FOXBusiness
Who will pay for the balance of capping insulin prices? Everyone else.
Senate Democrats are attempting to rein in the price of insulin through their social spending bill which will raise $739 billion in tax revenues. The 100-year-old drug has tripled in price over the last two decades, forcing diabetics to pay thousands of dollars a year or ration supplies. And capping...
bitcoinist.com
SEC v. CFTC: U.S. Senators Introduced Act That Could Provide Clarity On Crypto Regulation
U.S. legislators have been stepping up their efforts to provide the crypto industry with a regulatory framework. A new bipartisan bill introduced by U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow, John Boozman, Cory Booker, and John Thune is another step in that direction. The legislators introduced the Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act of...
Comments / 0