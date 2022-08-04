Semi truck catches fire on west I-4 near Sanford

Heavy traffic is pictured on I-4 in O-Town West near the intersection of Palm Parkway and Daryl Carter Parkway on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A semi truck caught fire Thursday morning on westbound Interstate 4 near Sanford, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At around 4:48 a.m. troopers responded to a vehicle fire at mile marker 101 near the County Road 46a exit, said the FHP’s Lt. Channing L. Taylor.

The center and outside lanes were blocked for several hours but have since reopened.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire earlier this morning and had to extinguish flames a second time after the fire reignited, Taylor said.

No injuries were reported.

An accident from Wednesday also occurred around the same area at 11:10 a.m. according to the FHP.

An SUV crashed into a sedan heading west on I-4 near mile marker 101, which led to the death of a 7-year-old girl, the FHP reported.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.