Read on weisradio.com
Related
weisradio.com
Murder Trial Set for August 22nd in Chattooga County, Georgia Case
A date has been set for the trial for a Chattooga County woman accused of killing her husband back in 2017. Renee Lanham, 53 will be tried for murder later in the month (August, 2022) in connection with the death of her husband, Edward Earl Lanham, in September of that year. She stands accused of shooting and killing her 75 year old husband at their residence on Butler-Dairy Road.
weisradio.com
Report Released on Fatal Calhoun County Accident
According to Sergeant Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday (August 5th) – a single-vehicle accident in Calhoun County claimed the life of a Wadley man. That incident occurred around 7:45pm on Friendship Road – approximately one mile south of the Oxford city limits. Twenty year...
weisradio.com
Two Northwest Georgia Men Arrested in Wake of Shooting Incident
On Sunday, July 31st just after midnight Summerville Police officers were dispatched to 44 McGinnis Circle in reference to shots having been fired from a vehicle, with the vehicle then fleeing the scene. Police say that during the initial investigation officers were able to obtain the vehicle description and the...
weisradio.com
Oak Ridge Boys a Huge Hit with Crowd and with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office
Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver and his deputies say they were excited to be part of the 1st annual Weiss Lake Music Festival last Saturday (August 6th). Deputies assisted the Centre Police Department in providing security at that event as well as security for the headliner, The Oak Ridge Boys.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weisradio.com
Not Just Another Day in the Park…
A 47 year old Atlanta man was arrested in Floyd County, Georgia after he shall we say “attracted attention” – by taking off his clothing in front of several people and just for good measure, put on a bra. He then reportedly threatened a 44 year old man with a knife. Bobby D. Gray was taken into custody at Heritage Park in Rome, after police said that he failed to comply with commands. Luckily, no one was actually hurt during the bizarre incident.
weisradio.com
Louisiana Man Dies In Truck Crash
A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, has claimed the life of a Slidell, La., man. Raymond E. Arnold, 53, was fatally injured when the 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer he was driving left the roadway and struck several trees before catching on fire. Arnold was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Interstate 59 near the 215 mile marker, less than one mile south of Fort Payne, in Dekalb County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Polk Jail report – Friday, August 5, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, August 5, 2022 report below.
weisradio.com
Blood Assurance to Conduct Two Blood Drives in Cherokee County During Month of August
Blood Assurance will conduct two blood drives in Cherokee County during the month of August. Those are scheduled to take place the 22nd, at Floyd Cherokee Medical Center – noon to 5:00pm and on the 26th at Cherokee County Health & Rehab – 11:00am to 4:00pm. Tips for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama pawn shop raid leads to 3 arrests
At least three people were arrested in Albertville yesterday following a raid at Joe’s Pawn Shop on U.S. 431. The raid happened Thursday afternoon, involving the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Secret Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Marshall County authorities say they will...
WDEF
Man charged with murder in Sand Mountain stabbing
FLAT ROCK, Alabama (WDEF) – Jackson County deputies have charged a Sand Mountain man after a fatal stabbing before dawn. It happened outside a home on County road 197 in Flat Rock around 4 AM. Officers arrived to find that 21 year old Damian Blaze Wade was dead from...
Jackson County man charged with murder in stabbing
A Flat Rock man is facing a murder charge after an early morning stabbing in Jackson County.
weisradio.com
LANE CLOSURE ON I-59 IN DEKALB COUNTY
A single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle occurred at approximately 3:37 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, and has caused a lane closure. A commercial vehicle left the roadway, crashed and became engulfed in flames. As a result, the northbound left lane of Interstate 59 near 216 mile marker, in Dekalb County has been closed. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weisradio.com
Cave Spring Woman Jailed in Cherokee County Following High-Speed Chase
A high-speed chase from Georgia into Cherokee County on Wednesday night resulted in the arrest of a Floyd County woman. Floyd County Police were in pursuit of a vehicle when the driver, identified as a Cave Spring resident entered Cherokee County at around 9:35pm with Cedar Bluff Officers joining the chase.
Joe’s Pawn raided by federal agents
The Secret Service told News 19 that the Marshall County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.
Pedestrian hit by car, killed near Fort Payne
A pedestrian was struck and killed while standing in the roadway in DeKalb County, according to state troopers.
weisradio.com
Four Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision Thursday Afternoon
A two-vehicle collision in Cherokee County taking place Thursday afternoon resulted in four people being hurt. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report the wreck was at 4:10pm on County Road 22 at the intersection of County Road 76 – involving a pair of pickups – a 2007 Mitsubishi and a 2006 Chevrolet. Occupants of one of the vehicles were entrapped and had to be freed by the Cherokee County Rescue Squad and Spring Creek firefighters.
Huntsville homeowners attacked by man hiding in their closet
Police say a pair of Huntsville homeowners were attacked by a man hiding in their closet on Friday.
weisradio.com
Two Arrested Locally on Drug Charges
Two individuals were arrested on drug charges between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Those included Donald Nichols, age 59 a resident of Rome, Georgia arrested by Cedar Bluff Police and jailed at 11:00pm on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Dusty Trammell, age 34 of Gaylesville is facing charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts) and the Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was booked into jail at approximately 1:30am after being arrested by the Centre PD.
weisradio.com
Mr. Keith Wilson Parrish
Mr. Keith Wilson Parrish, age 65 of Montgomery, formerly of Cherokee County, passed away Friday, August 5th, 2022. A funeral service will be held 11 AM Friday August 12th , 2022 at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Melvyn Salter officiating. Burial will follow at Cherokee Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10AM until 11 AM Friday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will include friends and family.
alreporter.com
Four dead in Alabama prisons over the weekend
Four incarcerated men in Alabama’s correctional system died over the weekend, marking yet another deadly weekend for the state’s incarcerated population, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections and the Jefferson County Coroner’s office. A spokesperson for the ADOC confirmed to APR on Tuesday that two incarcerated...
Comments / 3