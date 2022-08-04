Read on www.chronicleonline.com
Citrus County Chronicle
Unattended cooking sparks kitchen fire at Inglis home
An unattended pot of food cooking on a stovetop ignited a fire inside an Inglis home. No injuries were reported, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue, but first responders did provide oxygen to a rescued dog. County firefighters responded at 8:34 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, to the house off of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Thanks to Chronicle; consider volunteering at Fort Cooper
I'd like to thank the Chronicle -- photographer Matthew Beck and reporters Aiden Bush and Nancy Kennedy -- for the Aug. 4 front-page articles on the Friends of Fort Cooper and our latest project - the reconstruction of the deteriorating replica Wall on the Fort site. When completed, we hope it will honor the Georgia Battalion volunteers who "manned" the fort and the local Seminoles who defended their land with their lives.
Citrus County Chronicle
0807 Chronicle week in review: Cockfighting ring busted, Rural King staying put, proposed turnpike corridors scrapped and Pudgee's says goodbye
Sheriff's office arrests seven in alleged cockfighting ring. Seven men were arrested Saturday, July 30, in connection to a Floral City cockfighting ring, a crime that’s illegal in all 50 states and a felony in Florida. What began as a noise complaint soon became apparent to arresting deputies as...
Citrus County Chronicle
Community leader, former Chronicle publisher, David Arthurs dies at age 92
Back when twin sisters Sandra “Sam” Himmel and Linda Van Allen were in high school, their dad called David Arthurs. Arthurs and the girls’ dad, Walt Connors, were Inverness business partners and friends, and Connors told him, “The girls need a job.”. “Suddenly, we were employed...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Aug. 5 to 7
Phillip Henry Davis, 49, Floral City, arrested Aug. 5 for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond $5,000. Richard Joseph Tavares, 57, Lecanto, arrested Aug. 5 for felony driving while license permanently revoked. Bond $5,000. Angela Marie Mathews, 51, Beverly Hills, arrested Aug. 5 for...
Citrus County Chronicle
Our commissioners show real grit
Typically, our commissioners kick a problem down the road or vote for the easiest way out. But not this time. I congratulate Holly Davis and Jeff Kinnard on their excellent decisions concerning Meadowcrest and the library. I was interested enough in the Meadowcrest issue to ride over to Crystal River...
Citrus County Chronicle
Pave-Rite granted 60-day road extension; Primary winners to aid in administrator search
County commissioners Tuesday voted unanimously to grant Lecanto-based Pave-Rite another 60-day extension to complete work on repaving residential roads. Pave-Rite had requested it due to what they said was a shortage of aggregate and had completed just 5% of the work. Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle. County Administrator...
Citrus County Chronicle
Burglaries, thefts, vandalisms report Aug. 9
Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) for Tuesday, Aug. 9, by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office:. Residential burglary, 12 p.m. Aug. 8, off of Ozello Trail, Crystal River;. Vehicle burglary, 1:14 p.m. Aug. 8, off of Addison Street, Inverness;. Theft, 1:34 p.m. Aug. 8, off...
Citrus County Chronicle
Armed man Tased by CCSO transported to hospital
Citrus County Fire Rescue was dispatched to Forest Drive and Silverwood Street near the entrance to Whispering Pines Park in Inverness in the early evening hours Saturday, Aug. 6, according to a CCFR spokeswoman. Cortney Marsh told the Chronicle, EMS responded for a CCSO assist for a Taser deployment and head injury secondary to Taser deployment. The patient was transported to an area hospital. The CCSO did not provide information to the Chronicle about the incident. “I reached out to one of the lieutenants, but have not heard back yet,” CCSO spokeswoman Linda Linthicum told the Chronicle. “If I do hear back I’ll let you know as soon as I do. If not I can follow up again in the morning with him from the office.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa bicyclist struck in hit-and-run
A motorist struck a Citrus County bicyclist in Homosassa before driving away. Prior to the 10:35 p.m. hit-and-run on Friday, Aug. 5, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 21-year-old Homosassa man was riding a bicycle east on the righthand shoulder of West Fishbowl Drive, near the entrance to the Homosassa River RV Resort.
Citrus County Chronicle
BOCC should present zoning regulations alone
It was found that 74% of Americans ranked homeownership as the highest gauge of prosperity according to the Bankrate Survey. This American dream is being destroyed by the “myth” called "affordable housing.”. About 30 years ago, California was the land of affordable housing. That has changed due to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Girl Scouts push to expand footprint in Citrus County
“We grow environmentalists in Girl Scouts, we absolutely do,” said Mary Pat King, CEO of Girl Scouts of West Central Florida (GSWCF), at an event where several leaders across Citrus County discussed how to increase Girl Scouts presence in the area. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, a Girl Scout Cookies...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man arrested for ramming SUV into motorcyclist during road rage
Authorities took a Homosassa man into custody for allegedly ramming his vehicle into a motorcyclist during an act of road rage on a highway north of Crystal River. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 35-year-old Kristopher Alan Hite on Monday, Aug. 8, under charges of attempted vehicular homicide and child neglect. Hite was jailed at the county detention facility with a total bond of $17,000.
Citrus County Chronicle
First day of school Wednesday
The first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 10, for the Citrus County School District, and with so many new teachers hired and students enrolled, motorists can expect packed roads in the mornings and mid-afternoons once again as summer officially comes to an end. As of Aug. 1, there are...
Citrus County Chronicle
Trial date set for Crystal River woman accused of murdering husband
A date was set for a jury to hear the case of Victrina Crites-Worley, the Crystal River 52-year-old accused of stabbing her husband to death at their local home. “We’re coming to a point of final resolution pretty soon,” Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard told Crites-Worley Tuesday, Aug. 9, in court before scheduling her murder trial for the week of Nov. 7.
Citrus County Chronicle
Cloud: Time for a fresh face in fresh district
Many know me as the smiling face of the political forums with maybe a few of you remembering me as the stern-faced state trooper issuing you a ticket. For those I haven’t met yet, I am retired First Class Trooper Tod Cloud. Over my three decades as a United...
Citrus County Chronicle
Man accepts judge's 'absolute gift' to serve 10 years in prison for armed burglary, pursuit
A Crystal River man accepted what his prosecutor called “an absolute gift” of a plea offer from a judge for stealing a gun from a local home on camera before he led Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a high-speed vehicle chase. In exchange for a minimum-mandatory...
Citrus County Chronicle
Murphy will listen to every day folks, give him your vote
It is my pleasure to endorse and support the election of John Murphy to the position of Citrus County Commissioner District 4. I personally know John by working many community projects with him over the span of the past 12-plus years. Through the Rotary Club of Inverness, he has helped to raise funds for scholarships and with a lot of boots on the ground time, helped make improvements at both Whispering Pines Park and Bryant Park in Inverness.
Citrus County Chronicle
Feedback surveys to benefit Community Food Bank
Got an opinion on a chain restaurant, a retail store, favorite cereal or alcoholic beverage, airline, wireless provider, dating app or theme park?. Throughout the month of August, anyone over 18 years old can fill out quick, very simple feedback surveys about hundreds of national companies and brands, and with each completed survey, the Community Food Bank will receive $1.50.
Citrus County Chronicle
Keller Williams
