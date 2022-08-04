ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Unattended cooking sparks kitchen fire at Inglis home

An unattended pot of food cooking on a stovetop ignited a fire inside an Inglis home. No injuries were reported, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue, but first responders did provide oxygen to a rescued dog. County firefighters responded at 8:34 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, to the house off of...
INGLIS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Thanks to Chronicle; consider volunteering at Fort Cooper

I'd like to thank the Chronicle -- photographer Matthew Beck and reporters Aiden Bush and Nancy Kennedy -- for the Aug. 4 front-page articles on the Friends of Fort Cooper and our latest project - the reconstruction of the deteriorating replica Wall on the Fort site. When completed, we hope it will honor the Georgia Battalion volunteers who "manned" the fort and the local Seminoles who defended their land with their lives.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

0807 Chronicle week in review: Cockfighting ring busted, Rural King staying put, proposed turnpike corridors scrapped and Pudgee's says goodbye

Sheriff's office arrests seven in alleged cockfighting ring. Seven men were arrested Saturday, July 30, in connection to a Floral City cockfighting ring, a crime that’s illegal in all 50 states and a felony in Florida. What began as a noise complaint soon became apparent to arresting deputies as...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Aug. 5 to 7

Phillip Henry Davis, 49, Floral City, arrested Aug. 5 for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond $5,000. Richard Joseph Tavares, 57, Lecanto, arrested Aug. 5 for felony driving while license permanently revoked. Bond $5,000. Angela Marie Mathews, 51, Beverly Hills, arrested Aug. 5 for...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Our commissioners show real grit

Typically, our commissioners kick a problem down the road or vote for the easiest way out. But not this time. I congratulate Holly Davis and Jeff Kinnard on their excellent decisions concerning Meadowcrest and the library. I was interested enough in the Meadowcrest issue to ride over to Crystal River...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Burglaries, thefts, vandalisms report Aug. 9

Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) for Tuesday, Aug. 9, by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office:. Residential burglary, 12 p.m. Aug. 8, off of Ozello Trail, Crystal River;. Vehicle burglary, 1:14 p.m. Aug. 8, off of Addison Street, Inverness;. Theft, 1:34 p.m. Aug. 8, off...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Armed man Tased by CCSO transported to hospital

Citrus County Fire Rescue was dispatched to Forest Drive and Silverwood Street near the entrance to Whispering Pines Park in Inverness in the early evening hours Saturday, Aug. 6, according to a CCFR spokeswoman. Cortney Marsh told the Chronicle, EMS responded for a CCSO assist for a Taser deployment and head injury secondary to Taser deployment. The patient was transported to an area hospital. The CCSO did not provide information to the Chronicle about the incident. “I reached out to one of the lieutenants, but have not heard back yet,” CCSO spokeswoman Linda Linthicum told the Chronicle. “If I do hear back I’ll let you know as soon as I do. If not I can follow up again in the morning with him from the office.”
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa bicyclist struck in hit-and-run

A motorist struck a Citrus County bicyclist in Homosassa before driving away. Prior to the 10:35 p.m. hit-and-run on Friday, Aug. 5, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 21-year-old Homosassa man was riding a bicycle east on the righthand shoulder of West Fishbowl Drive, near the entrance to the Homosassa River RV Resort.
HOMOSASSA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

BOCC should present zoning regulations alone

It was found that 74% of Americans ranked homeownership as the highest gauge of prosperity according to the Bankrate Survey. This American dream is being destroyed by the “myth” called "affordable housing.”. About 30 years ago, California was the land of affordable housing. That has changed due to...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Girl Scouts push to expand footprint in Citrus County

“We grow environmentalists in Girl Scouts, we absolutely do,” said Mary Pat King, CEO of Girl Scouts of West Central Florida (GSWCF), at an event where several leaders across Citrus County discussed how to increase Girl Scouts presence in the area. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, a Girl Scout Cookies...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa man arrested for ramming SUV into motorcyclist during road rage

Authorities took a Homosassa man into custody for allegedly ramming his vehicle into a motorcyclist during an act of road rage on a highway north of Crystal River. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 35-year-old Kristopher Alan Hite on Monday, Aug. 8, under charges of attempted vehicular homicide and child neglect. Hite was jailed at the county detention facility with a total bond of $17,000.
HOMOSASSA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

First day of school Wednesday

The first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 10, for the Citrus County School District, and with so many new teachers hired and students enrolled, motorists can expect packed roads in the mornings and mid-afternoons once again as summer officially comes to an end. As of Aug. 1, there are...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Trial date set for Crystal River woman accused of murdering husband

A date was set for a jury to hear the case of Victrina Crites-Worley, the Crystal River 52-year-old accused of stabbing her husband to death at their local home. “We’re coming to a point of final resolution pretty soon,” Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard told Crites-Worley Tuesday, Aug. 9, in court before scheduling her murder trial for the week of Nov. 7.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Cloud: Time for a fresh face in fresh district

Many know me as the smiling face of the political forums with maybe a few of you remembering me as the stern-faced state trooper issuing you a ticket. For those I haven’t met yet, I am retired First Class Trooper Tod Cloud. Over my three decades as a United...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Murphy will listen to every day folks, give him your vote

It is my pleasure to endorse and support the election of John Murphy to the position of Citrus County Commissioner District 4. I personally know John by working many community projects with him over the span of the past 12-plus years. Through the Rotary Club of Inverness, he has helped to raise funds for scholarships and with a lot of boots on the ground time, helped make improvements at both Whispering Pines Park and Bryant Park in Inverness.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Feedback surveys to benefit Community Food Bank

Got an opinion on a chain restaurant, a retail store, favorite cereal or alcoholic beverage, airline, wireless provider, dating app or theme park?. Throughout the month of August, anyone over 18 years old can fill out quick, very simple feedback surveys about hundreds of national companies and brands, and with each completed survey, the Community Food Bank will receive $1.50.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

CRYSTAL RIVER, FL

